Newsdeck

SHINE LIKE A DIAMOND

Rihanna plans highly anticipated return to stage with Super Bowl halftime show

Barbadian singer and Grammy winner Rihanna. (Photo: EPA-EFE / CAROLINE BREHMAN)
By Reuters
10 Feb 2023
0

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to live performance at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, headlining a halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture.

The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January 2016 and fans will be clamouring to see the 34-year-old chart-topper when she takes the stage for a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The international superstar said she was inspired to take on the challenge after giving birth to her first child in May.

“When you become a mom there’s something that just happens [and] you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything,” she told reporters in Phoenix on Thursday.

“So as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important for me to do this, this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna’s only solo music in the last seven years came in October when she released “Lift Me Up” in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman for the Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the singer was nominated for an Academy Award.

It is the second time Rihanna has been asked to perform at the Super Bowl after she reportedly turned down an offer in 2018 out of solidarity for quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice.

While the details of the annual halftime show are as closely guarded as the teams’ playbooks, Rihanna indicated that she would incorporate elements of her Caribbean culture in the performance.

“That’s a big part of why this is important for me to do this show: representation, representing for immigrants, representing for my country, Barbados, representing for Black women everywhere,” she said.

It will take a crew of 300 to 400 workers to assemble the stage in eight minutes and break it down just as quickly – a feat of ingenuity requiring military-like precision for the 13-minute halftime concert.

“It’s incredible – it’s almost impossible,” said Rihanna, who told a crowd of reporters on Thursday that she had not slept the night before when an on-site rehearsal ran long.

“I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up [on February 20],” the singer added. “I totally forgot about Valentine’s Day. I’m just like, Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.”

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Phoenix; Editing by Ken Ferris.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

President Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation Address
‘Dangerous and mad’ - Not everyone’s sold on Ramaphosa’s electricity minister and another State of Disaster
Maverick News

‘Dangerous and mad’ – Not everyone’s sold on Ramaphosa’s electricity minister and another State of Disaster
Armed police in the House set the stage for Ramaphosa declaring a National State of Disaster
Maverick News

Armed police in the House set the stage for Ramaphosa declaring a National State of Disaster
Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank
Maverick News

Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank
Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town

TOP READS IN SECTION

DeSantis chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 presidential race heats up
Newsdeck

DeSantis chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 presidential race heats up
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
Zimbabwe’s opposition party would win a free and fair election, survey shows
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe’s opposition party would win a free and fair election, survey shows
UK’s Sunak assesses sending fighter jets to Ukraine
Newsdeck

UK’s Sunak assesses sending fighter jets to Ukraine
North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade
Newsdeck

North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.