In images: Indonesian Muslims pray for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

An Indonesian Muslim prays after a special prayer for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria at Istiqlal grand mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 February 2023. Hundreds of Indonesian Muslims performed a special prayer for the victims of the two major earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February that killed more than 20,000 people. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Indonesian Muslims pray as they attend a special prayer for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria at Istiqlal grand mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 February 2023. Hundreds of Indonesian Muslims performed a special prayer for the victims of the two major earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February that killed more than 20,000 people. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A picture taken with a drone shows the destruction following a powerful earthquake in the city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in the city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A cat inside the living room area of a damaged and partially-collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing mounting criticism from earthquake survivors and opposition parties over the country’s poor construction record and what they say has been an inadequate response to one of its worst natural disasters. Photographer: David Lombeida/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A car dangles from the edge of a partially-collapsed road in Hatay, Turkey, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Photographer: David Lombeida/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Orthodox faithful light candles with jars of honey during a holy mass for the ‘Sanctification of Honey’ at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, 10 February 2023. Honey and beehives are sanctified by performing a ritual for health and a rich harvest. On St. Haralambos’ Day, sick or blind people go to church and pray for healing. According to traditional concepts, St. Haralambos is the lord of all illnesses, especially the plague. Doing any housework is strictly forbidden that day, because of the fear of any coming illness. Women are only allowed to bake round bread and decorate it with a cross in the middle and a large wreath at the edge for health. Honey is consecrated in the local church and then all the bread is coated with that honey. The rest of the honey is kept in the house as a remedy. According to the belief, St. Haralambos blesses the land and it gets warmer and ready to be cultivated. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
A police officer is seen as residents evacuate due to a forest fire in the Riinconada sector of the Quillon commune, Nuble region, Chile, 09 February 2023. One week after the start of the deadliest wave of fires in recent decades, which has left 24 dead and almost 300,000 hectares devastated, the situation in central and southern Chile begins to improve slightly while the government focuses on recovery and help for affected families. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN PAREDES DRAKE
A policeman tries to put out a fire on a shield of the security forces, during an anti-government mobilization in the historic center of Lima, which brought together thousands of Peruvians who demanded the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, Peru, 09 February 2023. The Peruvian National Police (PNP) deployed nearly 10,000 agents as the protest strike demanded the resignation of Boluarte, a transitional government with the election of new leadership in Congress, and a referendum for a new constitution to replace the current one, which was drawn up in 1993 under the government of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000). EPA-EFE/Stringer
A flock of snow geese takes off from the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area near Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 February 2023. A new strain of the virulent H5N1 bird flu virus is spreading through snow geese flocks in the US. Though the new variant of avian influenza is not currently a threat to humans, scientists are concerned about its recent spread to raccoons, skunks, and other mammals. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
A man wearing a face mask sells toy ducks on the street in Beijing, China, 10 February 2023. According to the report on 10 February by the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a main gauge of inflation, rose to 2.1 percent in January 2023 from 1.8 percent in the previous month, compared with market forecasts of 2.2 percent. This was the highest reading in three months, as prices of food rised and those of non-food gained further following the Lunar New Year and the lift of COVID-19 measures. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
James Gerber arrives at the start of the monthly Jozi Hustle underground bicycle race with the ‘floating trophy’ he won in last month’s race in Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 February 2023. The monthly bicycle race sees riders of all ages and riding backgrounds tackle a 22 km course through the dark nighttime streets of the city chasing the converted ‘floating trophy’. The race has been held for the past ten years and starts and finishes at a popular cycling venue Cafe Casquette. The main group of riders race at speeds of up to 45km/h as they follow the same route each month. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A rider stands in the rain as he waits for the start of the monthly Jozi Hustle underground bicycle race held through the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 February 2023.  EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Winner of the last three races, James Gerber, celebrates with the floating trophy after winning this month’s Jozi Hustle underground bicycle race held through the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The floating trophy of the Jozi Hustle awaits the next winner during the monthly Jozi Hustle underground bicycle race held through the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The pack of riders in action during the Muscat Classic cycling race over 173.7 km from Al Mouj Muscat to Al Bustan, in Muscat, Oman, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Fay Ebert of Canada in action during the Park Skateboarding World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Sky Brown of Great Britain in action during the Park Skateboarding World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
epaselect epa10459190 Attila Bernath of Hungary (blue) fights Salah Ibrahim of Germany during the semi final of the men’s 51kg category of the 67th Bocskai Istvan International Memorial Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 10 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Industrial climbers fix the Berlinale Bear to the facade of the Berlinale Palace during preparations ahead of the 73rd annual Berlin International Film Festival ‘Berlinale’ in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2023. The in-person event runs from 16 to 26 February 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER DM/ ML
