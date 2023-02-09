World

In Images: Floods in Maputo, NATO’s military exercise, and Pakistan and Turkey’s joint military drill

A woman stands on a flooded area following heavy rains since 07 of February in Maputo, Mozambique, 09 February 2023. About 2,400 families were left homeless, and dozens of houses flooded in the Mozambican capital. EPA-EFE/LUISA NHANTUMBO
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Polish highlanders in traditional outfits take part in the pageant opening of the 51st Highland Carnival in Bukowina Tatrzanska, in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, 09 February 2023. Traditionally, the carnival begins with the passing of bands and invited guests through the streets of Bukowina Tatrzanska. Carol singers and traditional dance performances are also planned for the event. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot
Polish highlanders in traditional outfits take part in the pageant opening of the 51st Highland Carnival in Bukowina Tatrzanska, in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, 09 February 2023. Traditionally, the carnival begins with the passing of bands and invited guests through the streets of Bukowina Tatrzanska. Carol singers and traditional dance performances are also planned for the event. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot
Polish highlanders in traditional outfits take part in the pageant opening of the 51st Highland Carnival in Bukowina Tatrzanska, in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a fireworks display during a military parade at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), the revolutionary armed forces of the Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK). in Pyongyang, North Korea, 08 February 2023 (issued 09 February 2023). EPA-EFE/KCNA
Artist Jaume Plensa on stage at the Gran Teatre del Liceu during the premiere of a new production of Verdi’s “Macbeth”, in what will be the Catalan artist’s debut as stage director of an opera, in Barcelona, Spain 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Quique García
Soldiers of the guard battalion stand as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar with military honors at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer
A Pakistani soldier in action during the ‘ATATURK-XII 2023’ joint military drill with Turkish soldiers in Tarbela, Pakistan, 09 February 2023. The exercise is being conducted by troops from the Turkish Special Forces and the Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG). The two-week exercise is aimed at improving counterterrorism techniques. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD 7274
French servicemen make their briefing on top of their Leclerc main battle tank at the end the NATO military exercise ‘Eagle Royal 23’ held at Capul Midia shooting range, 250 kilometers south-east of Bucharest, Romania, 09 February 2023. About 350 soldiers with 60 military vehicles belonging to the Romanian NATO Battle Group, with France as the host nation, the 8th Tactical Missile Brigade ‘Alexandru Ioan Cuza’ and the 101st Airborne Division of the United States are participating, between February 2 and 10, at the live ammunition artillery firing exercise ‘EAGLE ROYAL 23’ which takes place at the ‘Brigadier General Ion Bungescu’ shooting range at the Black Sea, with the aim of testing the inter-operability of artillery systems, as part of a NATO collective defense operation on the South-Eastern flank of the Alliance. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A French serviceman reacts while checking his Leclerc main battle tank at the end the NATO military exercise ‘Eagle Royal 23’ held at Capul Midia shooting range, 250 kilometers south-east of Bucharest, Romania, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Three M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers belonging to Romanian army (L), and one French LRU M270 MLRS rocket launcher (R), fire real rockets during the NATO military exercise ‘Eagle Royal 23’ held at Capul Midia shooting range, 250 kilometers south-east of Bucharest, Romania, 09 February 2023.  EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A damaged building in the aftermath of a major earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, 09 February 2023. More than 20,000 people have died and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/NECATI SAVAS
Arife Koc, 68, is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building, 80 hours after a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, 09 February 2023. More than 20,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
The seven-year-old girl Ikra Tasci is rescued by the Israeli army, Hatzalah United and Turkish rescue teams after three days under the rubbles of a collapsed building in the city of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, 09 February 2023. More than 17,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
People gather to obtain food and grocery next to a collapsed building in the city of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, 09 February 2023. More than 17,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Communal workers dismantle the monument of the Soviet general Nikolay Vatutin in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 February 2023. The monument is removed after the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announced that it is not subject to entry into the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine and thus allowing the symbol of the Soviet era to be dismantled. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
(L-R) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Council Charles Michel hold a joint press conference on the sidelines of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10 February for a summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU’s economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a bilateral meeting with EU leaders, part of the European leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10 February for a summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU’s economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL
Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in action against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their singles match at the WTA Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action against Jil Teichmann of Switzerland during their singles match at the WTA Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Marlen Reusser (R) of Switzerland leads her team during the Women’s Team Pursuit first round at the UEC Track Cycling European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Gian Ehrenzeller
Raphael Haaser of Austria in action during the Men’s Super-G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Courchevel, France, 09 February 2023. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
A wild heron takes flight at Alexandra Park in Oldham, Britain, 09 February 2023. Herons are some of the earliest nesters, laying eggs as early as the start of February, although early March is more common. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN DM/ ML
