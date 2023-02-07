Newsdeck

PROSE AND PROTEST

Salman Rushdie releases new novel six months after knife attack

British-Indian author Salman Rushdie attends a book reading event for his novel Quichotte in Berlin, Germany, 11 November 2019. (photo: EPA-EFE / HAYOUNG JEON)
By Reuters
07 Feb 2023
0

Salman Rushdie's new novel, Victory City, will be published on Tuesday, nearly six months after a man repeatedly stabbed the novelist onstage during a lecture in New York state in what was widely condemned as an attack on freedom of expression.

Salman Rushdie (75) was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured by the stabbing, which happened more than three decades after Iran instructed Muslims to kill Rushdie because of what religious leaders said was blasphemy in his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses.

Rushdie’s upcoming 15th novel will be published by Penguin Random House and takes the form of a translation of a mythical epic originally written in Sanskrit about the Vijayanagara Empire that ruled over much of the southern end of the Indian subcontinent in the 14th century.

Since the attack, Rushdie has struggled to write and has suffered nightmares, he told the New Yorker magazine in an interview published this week. He called the man charged with his attempted murder, Hadi Matar, an idiot in the interview.

“All I’ve seen is his idiotic interview in the New York Post,” said Rushdie, who was born in Bombay, now Mumbai, and raised in a Muslim family. “Which only an idiot would do.”

Matar (25) told the Post in a jailhouse interview shortly after the stabbing that he thought Rushdie had insulted Islam.

After Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling for Rushdie’s death, the writer spent years in hiding under the protection of British police. But in recent years he lived more openly and was often seen in New York City.

Matar has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He remains jailed pending trial, which is not expected to begin for several months.

Rushdie spent six weeks recuperating in hospital and still requires regular medical visits, he told the New Yorker. He said he hoped the attack would not overshadow the novel.

“I’ve always thought that my books are more interesting than my life,” he told the magazine. “Unfortunately, the world appears to disagree.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Donna Bryson and Josie Kao.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Nonsense and insensibility - an ANC and EFF alignment will be a rocky road
South Africa

Nonsense and insensibility – an ANC and EFF alignment will be a rocky road
Help Daily Maverick draw up a dream Cabinet - with new blood to steer SA forward
Maverick News

Help Daily Maverick draw up a dream Cabinet – with new blood to steer SA forward
How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency

TOP READS IN SECTION

F-22 jet marks first air-to-air strike with takedown of Chinese 'spy balloon'
Newsdeck

F-22 jet marks first air-to-air strike with takedown of Chinese 'spy balloon'
One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
Newsdeck

One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Newsdeck

Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Italy sounds the alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
Newsdeck

Italy sounds the alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.