Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The Day in Pictures: BASE jumps in Kuala Lumpur, and a recent outbreak of avian flu in the UK

The Day in Pictures: BASE jumps in Kuala Lumpur, and a recent outbreak of avian flu in the UK
A BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper in action in front of the world's second tallest building 'Merdeka 118' during the Kuala Lumpur BASE jump event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 03 February 2023. More than 100 BASE jumpers took part in the extreme sport event. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Feb 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper in action above Kuala Lumpur skyline during the Kuala Lumpur BASE jump event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 03 February 2023. More than 100 BASE jumpers took part in the extreme sports event. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A sculpture of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is on display on the rooftop of the Louis Vuitton store on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 02 February 2023. The action celebrates Louis Vuitton’s second collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
English singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Performers dance during the Chingay Parade at the F1 Pit Building in Singapore, 03 February 2023. The annual Chingay Parade, part of the lunar new year celebrations, returns to Singapore in its full version after two years of digital and hybrid formats due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Chingay means ‘the art of costume and masquerade’ in the Chinese Hokkien dialect. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Italian rider Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo team wears the overall leadership yellow jersey on the podium after the third stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, of 145 kilometers between Betera and Sagunto, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 03 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque
Folk artists perform at the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, Henan Province, China, 03 February 2023. The Majie Quyi Fair resumed its offline events after three years of suspension on 03 February, the 13th day of the first month on the Chinese lunar calendar. Folk artists from across the country gathered in Majie village to take part in the fair. The folk art fair in Majie has a history of over 700 years. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Song Yanhua
An aerial view of the ‘sunning of the Buddha’ ceremony at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County, Gansu Province, China, 03 February 2023. More than 76,000 believers and tourists attended a grand Tibetan Buddhist event, known as the ‘sunning of the Buddha’ ceremony, held on 03 February at the Labrang Monastery in northwest China’s Gansu Province. The annual event is one of the most important ceremonies at Labrang Monastery, one of the six great temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism, which was built in 1709. EPA-EFE/XINHUA/ZHANG ZHIMIN 
A person walks past birds in Regent’s Park in London, Britain, 03 February 2023. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) a recent outbreak of avian flu has led to the infection spilling over into mammals, including otters and foxes in the UK with 200 recorded cases in mammals worldwide so far. The UK’s national avian flu task force is increasing surveillance to track the spread. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A man walks in the chicken restaurant, in Shanghai, China, 03 February 2023. Bird flu spreads in Asia, with the first human case reported in Hong Kong. The man, who resided in Mainland China, was in critical condition while admitted for treatment last November. This week, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) announced the monitoring of a human case of bird flu (H5N6). Since October last year, Japan reported 60 HPAI outbreaks, while South Korea confirmed 63 outbreaks, all liked to the H5N1 serotype. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
(R-L) Former Kenyan police officers Fredrick Ole Leilman, Stephen Cheburet Morogo and Sylvia Wanjiku stand in the dock during their sentencing at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 February 2023. Leilman, Morogo, Wanjiku and police informer Peter Ngugi were found guilty of killing human rights lawyer Willie Kimani together with his client Josephat Mwenda and a taxi driver in 2016. Justice Jessie Lessit sentenced Leliman to life, Cheburet to 30 years, Wanjiku to 24 years, and Ngugi to 20 years of imprisonment. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
Pakistani security officials stand guard outside a mosque as the people attend the Friday prayer as security has been intensified following a suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 03 February 2023. The death toll from the suicide bombing on 30 January was revised to 84 by the Inspector General of KPK police Moazzam Jah on 02 February. Most of the deceased in the attack, one of the deadliest ever staged on law enforcement authorities in Pakistan’s history, are police and other members of the security forces. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Palestinians carry the body of 25-year-old Abdullah Sami Qalalweh at Rfedya Hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, 03 February 2023. A young Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces at Huwwara military checkpoint on 03 February, according to a spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent Ahmad Jibril EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH 6889
Yaroslava, the daughter of killed Ukrainian soldier Ihor Bezogluk, puts his photo on the part of the memorial wall for Ukrainian soldiers killed since the full-scale Russian invasion, in front of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, on February 2, 2023 in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24 will mark one year since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the time since, fighting has largely concentrated in the east and south of the country, but the capital remains the target of regular air strikes. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
Children look at destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in Mykhailivskyi Square, on February 2, 2023 in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24 will mark one year since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the time since, fighting has largely concentrated in the east and south of the country, but the capital remains the target of regular air strikes. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
A woman looks at destroyed Russian military vehicles on display in Mykhailivskyi Square, on February 2, 2023 in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24 will mark one year since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the time since, fighting has largely concentrated in the east and south of the country, but the capital remains the target of regular air strikes. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) attending a meeting with European Commission President Von der Leyen and European Council President Michel during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 03 February 2023. The presidents of the European Council and European Commission, accompanied by 15 Commissioners, are visiting Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian top officials and take part in the EU-Ukraine summit, the first summit since the European Council granted Ukraine the status of EU candidate amid Russia’s invasion. Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE 
US President Joe Biden walks outside the Oval Office to depart the South Lawn of the White House en route to Philadelphia, in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2023. Biden travels to Philadelphia to deliver remarks on infrastructure and the economy. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
People inside a bus observe demonstrators and police officers guarding a new anti-government protest, in Lima, Peru, February 2023. Mobilizations and roadblocks due to the protests continued in 27 provinces, which is equivalent to 13.8% of the national territory, according to data from the Ombudsman’s Office. According to the latest report from this organization, social mobilizations continue to be concentrated in the south of the country, in regions such as Cuzco, Puno, Arequipa and Madre de Dios. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios leaves the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court in Canberra, Australia, 03 February 2023. Kyrgios pleaded guilty to a common assault charge. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Maverick News

Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
South Africa

Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Gong rock songs in the stone hills of the Great Karoo
Maverick Life

Gong rock songs in the stone hills of the Great Karoo
Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
Maverick News

Rolling blackouts — here are your options and what they are likely to cost you
South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
Consumers can now purchase the premium HUAWEI Mate50 Pro in South African retail stores
Maverick Life

Consumers can now purchase the premium HUAWEI Mate50 Pro in South African retail stores

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted