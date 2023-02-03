Newsdeck

Pope Francis

Pope arrives in volatile South Sudan for ‘pilgrimage of peace’

Pope arrives in volatile South Sudan for ‘pilgrimage of peace’
Pope Francis arrives at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 31 January 2023. Pope Francis heads to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, delivering a message of peace and reconciliation to the two sub-Saharan African nations plagued by conflict. The pontiff arrived to the Congolese capital Kinshasa January 31 before heading on Friday to Juba, the capital of South Sudan where he will be joined by the leaders of the Anglican Church and the Church of Scotland. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
By Reuters
03 Feb 2023
0

JUBA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived on Friday in South Sudan, a young African nation struggling with war, poverty and floods, for an unprecedented joint "pilgrimage of peace" with his Anglican and Scottish Presbyterian counterparts.

South Sudan broke away from Sudan to become independent in 2011 after decades of conflict, but civil war erupted in 2013. Despite a 2018 peace deal between the two main antagonists, violence and hunger still plague the country.

On the eve of the pope’s arrival, 27 people were killed in Central Equatoria state, where the country’s capital Juba is located, in tit-for-tat violence between cattle herders and a local militia.

In a first, the pope will be accompanied during his time in South Sudan by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, leader of the global Anglican Communion, and by Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Together, the three leaders represent the main religious traditions active in South Sudan, a predominantly Christian nation.

Welby said he was horrified by the latest killings on the day before the pilgrimage.

“It is a story too often heard across South Sudan. I again appeal for a different way: for South Sudan to come together for a just peace,” he said on Twitter.

The pope, leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Roman Catholics, had wanted to visit South Sudan for years but each time planning for a trip began it had to be postponed because of instability on the ground.

In one of the most remarkable gestures of his papacy, Francis knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan’s previously warring leaders during a meeting at the Vatican in April 2019, urging them not to return to civil war.

The pope was expected to give a speech later on Friday at a meeting with authorities, diplomats and representatives of civil society.

On Saturday, the three Christian leaders will meet a group of internally displaced people and hear their stories. On Sunday, the pope will celebrate Mass before flying back to Rome.

 

‘POISON OF GREED’

The 86-year-old pontiff, on his third visit to sub-Saharan Africaearlier wrapped up an emotional visit to Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was given a rapturous welcome by huge crowds in the Congolese capital Kinshasa but also confronted the reality of war, poverty and hunger in the giant central African nation.

On Wednesday, he heard harrowing stories from victims of conflict in eastern Congo who had witnessed the killings of close relatives and been subjected to sexual slavery, amputation and forced cannibalism.

The pope condemned the atrocities as war crimes and appealed to all parties, internal and external, who orchestrate war in Congo to plunder the country’s vast mineral resources to stop getting rich with “money stained with blood”.

Eastern Congo has been plagued for decades by conflict driven in part by the struggle for control of deposits of diamonds, gold and other precious metals between the government, rebels and foreign invaders. The spillover and long fallout from neighbouring Rwanda’s 1994 genocide have also fuelled violence.

Francis returned again and again to the theme of conflict fuelled by “the poison of greed”, saying the Congolese people and the wider world should realise that people were more precious than the minerals in the earth beneath them.

By Philip Pullella and Estelle Shirbon

(Writing by Philip Pullella in Juba and Estelle Shirbon in London; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Raissa Kasolowsky, Nick Macfie and Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Maverick News

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine Latest: Putin vows victory as Zelensky warns of intensified Moscow offensive
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin vows victory as Zelensky warns of intensified Moscow offensive
I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Trump is non-committal on support for 2024 GOP presidential nominee if he’s excluded
Newsdeck

Trump is non-committal on support for 2024 GOP presidential nominee if he’s excluded
Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the US, Pentagon says
Newsdeck

Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the US, Pentagon says
Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote
Newsdeck

Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.