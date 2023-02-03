Newsdeck

Queen Elizabeth II

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth
The late Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Reuters
03 Feb 2023
0

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A man arrested at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home with a loaded crossbow pleaded guilty in a London court on Friday to an offence under the Treason Act and threatening to kill the monarch.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, admitted the offences at London’s Old Bailey after he was arrested wearing a hood, mask and gloves in the grounds of the castle to the west of London at about 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, 2021.

Elizabeth, who died in September last year, was at the castle on the day of the intrusion with her son and now King Charles and other close family members.

“Chail entered the protected areas within Windsor Castle after making threats to kill her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thankfully police officers intervened and nobody was hurt,” said Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

“This was a serious incident, but fortunately a rare one.”

Chail had spent months planning the attack, prosecutors had said at an earlier court hearing. When he was approached by a protection officer, Chail said: “I am here to kill the queen.”

He appeared at Friday’s hearing at London’s Old Bailey court via videolink wearing a black jacket and spoke only to confirm his name and enter guilty pleas to the three charges of making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

Judge Jeremy Baker said he would sentence Chail on Mar. 31, and the court ordered medical reports be prepared.

In 1981, Marcus Sarjaent was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under the Treason Act after he pleaded guilty to firing blank shots at the Queen during the annual “Trooping the Colour” parade in central London.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by William James and Michael Holden)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Maverick News

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine Latest: Putin vows victory as Zelensky warns of intensified Moscow offensive
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin vows victory as Zelensky warns of intensified Moscow offensive
I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Trump is non-committal on support for 2024 GOP presidential nominee if he’s excluded
Newsdeck

Trump is non-committal on support for 2024 GOP presidential nominee if he’s excluded
Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the US, Pentagon says
Newsdeck

Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the US, Pentagon says
Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote
Newsdeck

Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.