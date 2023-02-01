Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: The funeral service for Tyre Nichols

Signs are placed on the steps of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on the morning of Tyre Nichols' funeral on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be “directly responsible” for the beating and have been charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.” (Photo by Lucy Garrett/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Funeral attendees and media gather outside Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on the morning of Tyre Nichols’ funeral on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be “directly responsible” for the beating and have been charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.” (Photo by Lucy Garrett/Getty Images)
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, is walked into Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and family members on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Photo by Lucy Garrett/Getty Images)
RowVaughn Wells cries as she and her husband Rodney Wells arrive for the funeral service for her son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images)
Rev. Al Sharpton arrives during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries.  (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images)
US Vice President Kamala Harris sits with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells during the funeral service for Wells’ son Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images)
Relatives and agents bid farewell to three of the fourteen police officers killed in the last two weeks by armed gangs at their funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 31 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends an event with members of the Brazilian community at the Majestic Life Church in Orlando, Florida, USA, 31 January 2023. Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month visitor visa to remain in the US, according to his lawyer Felipe Alexandre. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Young girls clap for Pope Francis upon his arrival, to celebrate Holy Mass, in the area of the Ndolo Airport in Kinshasa city during the Apostolic Journey of His Holiness to the Democratic Republic of Congo, 01 February 2023. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Pope Francis (C) meets with representatives of charities at the Apostolic Nunciature in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 01 February 20223. Pope Francis arrived in Congo for a six-day trip to Africa that will also include South Sudan. EPA-EFE/VATICAN
Pope Francis (R) meets with representatives of charities at the Apostolic Nunciature in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 01 February 20223. Pope Francis arrived in Congo for a six-day trip to Africa that will also include South Sudan. EPA-EFE/VATICAN
Police search people at a checkpoint as security has been intensified following a suicide bombing at a Mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 February 2023. The Pakistani government is evaluating the possibility of launching a large-scale operation against the local Taliban offshoot in response to the brutal bombing at a mosque in Peshawar which killed at least 100 people, most of them police officers, as part of a steadily deteriorating security landscape in the country with terrorism on the rise. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had urged all parties in the National Assembly to unite against terrorism and launch an operation against the Taliban similar to a 2014 offensive. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Russian honour guard soldiers march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the Kremlin wall at Alexander Garden in Moscow, Russia, 01 February 2023. Russia on February 02 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, now known as Volgograd, a turning point in World War II which led to the defeat of Nazi Germany. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Dancers perform during the presentation of the annual report on the activities of judicial bodies, in Caracas, Venezuela, 31 January 2023. The Venezuelan Judiciary increased by 74% the number of sentences issued by specialized and non-specialized courts throughout the country during the past year compared to 2021, said this 31 January the president of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), Gladys Gutierrez, in a presentation of the annual report of the activities of the judicial bodies. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Demonstrators march towards Westminster against the government’s proposed Strikes Bill in London, Britain, 01 February 2023. The march, supported by several trade unions coincides with a day of industrial action which is being taken over pay and conditions by university workers, train drivers, teachers, civil servants, security guards and bus drivers. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Flight information is displayed at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Many flights have been delayed and cancelled due to a winter storm passing through portions of Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
First responders attend a collision on February 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A worker welds pipes during the specialized construction activities of the gas interconnection ‘Bulgaria and Serbia’ (IBS) in the village of Goletovtsi, Bulgaria, 01 February 2023. The Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS) interconnection will be about 170 km. After its construction, the gas connection will have a capacity of up to 1.8 billion m3/g. The gas pipeline is a project of common interest for the European Union funded by the European Connecting Mechanism. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV DM/ ML
