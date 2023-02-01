Activists shout while giving the three-fingers salute at the anti Myanmar Junta demonstration in front of the United Nations building on February 01, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. For the 2nd Anniversary of coup d'état, thousand of activists join the demonstration at the Myanmar embassy and the UN Headquarter in Bangkok. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

The Southeast Asian country’s top generals led a putsch on February 2021 after five years of tense power-sharing under a quasi-civilian political system created by the military.

The overthrow of the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi derailed a decade of reform, international engagement and economic growth, while leaving a trail of upended lives in its wake.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions re-imposed.

A military-backed security council is due to issue a statement on Wednesday that may decide whether to extend a state of emergency, ahead of a promised election this year that critics call a sham aimed at retaining power in the country.

In the main commercial cities of Yangon and Mandalay, images on social media showed deserted streets in what coup opponents said was a silent protest against the junta. Democracy activists had urged people not to go onto the streets between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m..

There was also a rally in Yangon by about 100 supporters of the military, flanked by soldiers, photographs showed.

In Thailand, hundreds of anti-coup protesters held a rally outside Myanmar’s embassy in Bangkok.

“This year is decisive for us to completely uproot the military regime, said Acchariya, a Buddhist monk attending the rally.

Others in the crowd chanted: “We are the people, we have the future” and “The revolution must prevail.”

Activists also staged a protest in the Philippine capital, Manila.

ARMY-BACKED COUNCIL TO ISSUE STATEMENT

The army-backed National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) met on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Myanmar including the actions of the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration formed by opponents, and the so-called people’s defence force fighting the army, state media reported.

“The unusual circumstances of the country whereby they are making attempts to seize state power in an insurgent and terror-like ways (was discussed),” the military-owned Myawaddy media said on Tuesday.

Myawaddy reported the NDSC planned to release the “necessary statement” on Feb 1, without giving further details.

A telephone call to a military spokesperson seeking comment was not answered.

Myanmar’s military took power after complaining of fraud in a November 2020 general election won by Suu Kyi’s party. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The junta, led by Min Aung Hlaing, says its crackdown is a legitimate campaign against “terrorists”.

It declared a state of emergency for a year when it took power and has since extended it twice for six months, with the latest phase expiring on Wednesday.

The constitution allows for two extensions, though some sections appear to give more flexibility on the issue.

The NUG issued a statement of defiance, saying that “together with ethnic allies, who have opposed the military for decades, we will end the military’s illegal power grab.”

MORE WESTERN SANCTIONS

The United States and allies including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada imposed further sanctions on Myanmar on Tuesday, with curbs on energy officials and junta members, among others.

The junta has pledged to hold an election in August this year. State media recently announced tough requirements for parties to contest, a move that critics say could sideline the military’s opponents and cement its grip on politics.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party was decimated by the coup, with thousands of its members arrested or jailed, including Suu Kyi, and many more in hiding.

It has described this year’s planned election as “phoney” and said it would not acknowledge it. The election has also been dismissed as a sham by Western governments.

Some 1.2 million people have been displaced and over 70,000 have left the country, according to the United Nations, which has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

