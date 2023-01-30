Newsdeck

Tunisia election turnout was 11.3%, says electoral commission

Tunisian judges hold placards and banners with messages in French and in Arabic protetsing against the dismissal of 57 magistrates during a demonstration entitled Day of Anger, in front of the Tunis courthouse in Tunis, Tunisia, on 23 June 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MOHAMED MESSARA)
By Reuters
30 Jan 2023
Provisional figures showed the turnout in the second round of Tunisia's parliamentary election on Sunday was 11.3%, the head of the electoral commission announced at a news conference.

The commission spokesperson had previously said on state television that turnout was 11.15%.

turnout of 11.2% had been registered in the first round of the election in December.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Frances Kerry and Kevin Liffey.)

 

 

