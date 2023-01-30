Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The Day in Pictures: A rally in support of French detainees in Iran, and the 75th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

The Day in Pictures: A rally in support of French detainees in Iran, and the 75th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
Dancer Alioune Diagne performs during a rally in support of French detainees in Iran, organized by support committees and families, at Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 28 January 2023. Seven French nationals are imprisoned in Iran, accused of espionage by the Iranian authorities. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Jan 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Lucia Abril Marcucci of Argentina performs on stage during the first day of the 51st Prix de Lausanne at the Theatre de Beaulieu, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 January 2023. Launched in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international dance competition for young dancers aged 15 to 18. Closing the six-day event, scholarships granting free tuition in a world-renowned dance school or dance company will be awarded to the best dancers out of 87 participants who come from 18 different countries this year. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Dancers perform on stage during a dance class on the first day of the 51st Prix de Lausanne at the Theatre de Beaulieu, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 January 2023. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Keisuke Miyazaki (#201) of Japan and other dancers warm-up before a dance class on the first day of the 51st Prix de Lausanne at the Theatre de Beaulieu, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 30 January 2023. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
The artwork ‘The Bust’, painted by 17th-century Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn, is arranged by experts after it was unpacked by the Hermitage Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 30 January 2023. In addition to the painting, more than thirty paintings from ‘The Leiden Collection’ will come to Amsterdam, where the pieces of art will be exhibited to the public under the title ‘Rembrandt and contemporaries’ from February to the end of August. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
(L-R) Singapore deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s wife Wan Azizah and himself, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching mix a Chinese lunar new dish called ‘Yusheng’ during a lunch at the Istana, or Presidential Palace in Singapore, 30 January 2023. The Malaysian Prime Minster is in the city-state for an official state visit. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL
Indian folk artists perform a play portraying the life of Mahatma Gandhi as they pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th Death Anniversary in Bangalore, India, 30 January 2023. The event marks the memory of the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on 30 January 1948. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
School students walk next to a paper mosaic depicting Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on the occasion of Martyr’s Day, marking his 75th death anniversary at Egmore Museum in Chennai, India 30 January 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th Death Anniversary at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat, New Delhi, India, 30 January 2023.  EPA-EFE/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU
Israeli female citizen carrying a gun in Jaffa Road the center of Jerusalem on 30 January 2023, Following the shooting attack at Jerusalem synagogue, The Israeli security cabinet made a series of decisions that include, the Increase of police and military forces, increase the deployment and activity of the security forces and speeding up and expanding the licensing of firearms. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Israeli soldiers and police deployed in Jaffa Road the center of Jerusalem on 30 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Kenyan human rights activists and members of civil society organizations gather for a peaceful protest against the deaths of human rights defenders in Africa, including the recent killing in Eswatini of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 January 2023.  EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Kenyan human rights activists and members of civil society organizations gather for a peaceful protest against the deaths of human rights defenders in Africa, including the recent killing in Eswatini of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 January 2023.  EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Protesters hold signs outside the Memphis Police Department’s Ridgeway Station two days after the release of video footage showing the encounter earlier this month between Tyre Nichols, 29, and five Memphis police officers which resulted in Nichols’ beating and subsequent death, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, 29 January 2023. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
Rescue workers at the scene of a blast at a Mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 January 2023. At least 28 worshippers were killed and dozens injured in a blast during prayers at a Mosque situated in Police lines in Peshawar, Ghulam Ali, Governor of KPK province said. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A poster with pictures of Rasmus Paludan and Edwin Wagensveld hang on a barbed wire during an anti-Sweden rally outside the Swedish embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 January 2023. Hundreds of protesters staged a rally against the burning of the Koran in Sweden by the Leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), Rasmus Paludan, demanding that the Swedish government take action. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A young participant in the women’s wing of Markazi Muslim League party holds the Koran during a protest against Sweden in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 January 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, several Arab countries as well as Turkey, condemned on 23 January Islamophobia after Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Koran at a rally in Stockholm on 21 January. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
A Yanomami woman with severe malaria and signs of malnutrition receives assistance upon arrival on a plane at an airport in the city of Boa Vista, in the capital of Roraima, Brazil, 29 January 2023. The number of hospitalizations of Yanomami children in serious condition has increased in the last week, since the Brazilian government declared a health emergency in the largest indigenous reserve in the country, and forced the only airline that provides the rescue service to multiply its flights. EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES
A photo taken with a drone shows a snow-covered street and side road in a forested area following snowfalls in the village of Ochagavia, Navarra, northern Spain, 30 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges
Punters during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2023 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on January 28, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
A Punter during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2023 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on January 28, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
Punters during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2023 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on January 28, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
Punters during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2023 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on January 28, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
A Punter during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2023 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on January 28, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2023 Australian Open, on January 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
South African protests against Russia’s Antarctic seismic ship echo around the world
Our Burning Planet

South African protests against Russia’s Antarctic seismic ship echo around the world
Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
Life-enhancing adventure on the Kunene Camino — nine glorious days walking along a river
DM168

Life-enhancing adventure on the Kunene Camino — nine glorious days walking along a river
Why surge protectors are important for your equipment, especially your computer
Maverick News

Why surge protectors are important for your equipment, especially your computer
John Laband examines the ongoing emotional significance of the Battle of Blood River
Maverick Life

John Laband examines the ongoing emotional significance of the Battle of Blood River
Drakensberg: Bury my heart above the Grindstone Caves
South Africa

Drakensberg: Bury my heart above the Grindstone Caves

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.