Our Burning Planet

ATMOSPHERIC REVIVAL

Ozone layer is making steady progress towards recovery, new report finds

Ozone layer is making steady progress towards recovery, new report finds
Protection of the ozone layer came after three British Antarctic Survey scientists first announced the discovery of a hole in the ozone layer in May 1985. (Photo: iStock)
By Onke Ngcuka
29 Jan 2023
0

The ozone layer is on track to recovery, a scientific report has found, and has been in recovery since 2000.

The ozone layer is a gaseous layer around the Earth’s stratosphere (the second layer of the Earth’s atmosphere), which contains the highest concentration of ozone (O3) in the planet’s atmosphere. It protects the Earth from aggressive ultraviolet radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts, compromised immune systems and damage to agricultural land.

The 1987 Montreal Protocol was tasked with protecting the depleting ozone layer. The landmark protocol was established to ban the production and consumption of chemicals that contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer, as well as the overall protection of the ozone layer.  

Protection of the ozone layer came after three British Antarctic Survey scientists first announced the discovery of a hole in the ozone layer in May 1985.  

Chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), chlorinated solvents and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFs) found in aerosols and refrigerators were controlled under the Montreal Protocol, as they not only deplete the ozone layer, but are also potent greenhouse gases.

Findings of the progress of the ozone layer come from a study by the World Meteorological Organisation, United Nations Environment Programme (Unep), US Department of Commerce, National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the European Commission.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Titled Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion: 2022, the study found the ozone layer is on track to recover from depletion. The ozone layer’s top columns are expected to return to 1980 values (before the ozone hole) around 2040. In Antarctica, progress has been delayed and levels are expected to recover to 1980 levels in 2066, and around 2045 in the Arctic.  

“That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest quadrennial report is fantastic news. The impact the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstressed. Over the last 35 years, the protocol has become a true champion for the environment,” said Meg Seki, the executive secretary of the Unep Ozone Secretariat.  

In addition to recovering the ozone layer, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol has also been able to eliminate about 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances.

However, there are still threats to the ozone layer. These include increases in methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide concentrations, the effect of the climate crisis in tropical regions, raging wildfires and volcanic eruptions.

The panel that conducted the study also raised concerns about the climate crisis-combating technology known as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), which adds aerosols into the stratosphere. Scientists have for the first time cautioned against using SAI as it increases sunlight reflection and can unintentionally affect stratospheric temperatures and ozone production.  

“Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action. Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done — as a matter of urgency — to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase,” said the World Meteorological Organization’s secretary-general, Petteri Taalas. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
South Africa

Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
David Mabuza offers to step down if Cyril Ramaphosa wishes him to make way for a new deputy
Maverick News

David Mabuza offers to step down if Cyril Ramaphosa wishes him to make way for a new deputy
Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
South Africa

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
Mabuza wants out, Mashatile wants in — new plot turn in South Africa’s game of thrones
Maverick News

Mabuza wants out, Mashatile wants in — new plot turn in South Africa’s game of thrones

TOP READS IN SECTION

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
South Africa

Growing medical evidence shows non-nutritive sweeteners, widely used in drinks and food, sabotage health
Book of the Dead – the species declared extinct in 2022
World

Book of the Dead – the species declared extinct in 2022
Friendship or fiendship? South Africa’s weird love for Russia poses serious questions
South Africa

Friendship or fiendship? South Africa’s weird love for Russia poses serious questions
It’s the 2023 Oscar nominations week – here are the highlights
Maverick News

It’s the 2023 Oscar nominations week – here are the highlights
Russian cruise missile and drone attacks kill 11; Biden mulls over trip to Europe
Ukraine Crisis

Russian cruise missile and drone attacks kill 11; Biden mulls over trip to Europe

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.