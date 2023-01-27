Our Burning Planet

HUNTING CATS

Cheetahs cleared for take-off after South Africa-India ‘extinction reversal’ agreement

Cheetahs cleared for take-off after South Africa-India ‘extinction reversal’ agreement
Some of the last cheetahs in India were shot in 1947, though wildlife historian and scholar Divyabhanusinh reports credible sightings of isolated cheetahs in remote areas into the 1960s and possibly 1975. (Photo: Constant Hoogstad)
By Tony Carnie
27 Jan 2023
0

The ambitious conservation project offers the hope of creating vital new living space for wild cheetah populations but it has drawn both praise and criticism from experts and conservation groups.

A dozen cheetahs — all cooped up in small boma enclosures for the last six months — are finally set to embark on a 9,000km journey to a new home on another continent within the next two weeks.

This follows a series of delays in the signing of an official memorandum of understanding between the governments of South Africa and India to move up to 120 African cheetahs to Asia over the next decade.

The plan to re-introduce this charismatic hunting cat species to a continent where cheetahs have been extinct for roughly seven decades has drawn both acclaim and criticism from wildlife experts and conservation groups.

Those in favour believe the conservation project offers the hope of creating vital new living space for wild cheetah populations after a precipitous decline in the species due to relentless human pressure. 

However, critics have questioned whether it is still feasible to re-establish the species in Asia while others have characterised the translocation as a “vanity” project that harks back to the days when wealthy Indian princes trained cheetahs to hunt down antelopes or kept them as pets.

cheetah range
Cheetahs have vanished from 90% of their historical range in Africa and almost entirely the Middle East/Asia. The grey shading shows their historical range, and the red shading shows the range where cheetah are believed to be resident. (Source: PNAS / Durant et al 2016)

Nevertheless, there are now just 6,500 mature adults left in shrinking wild habitats globally. Cheetahs have vanished from 90% of their historical range in Africa and entirely from Asia — with fewer than 30 Asiatic cheetahs left in the world (all in Iran).

India has been trying to source Asiatic specimens since the mid-1950s. but the Iranian population is now too small to be fragmented for relocation to other nations.   

Earlier this week, South Africa’s national environment department confirmed that, following months of delays, a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed with India.

Under this agreement, an initial batch of 12 cheetahs is scheduled to fly from South Africa to India in mid-February, joining eight cheetahs introduced from Namibia in September 2022. 

“Restoring cheetah populations is considered to be a priority for India and will have vital and far-reaching conservation consequences, which would aim to achieve a number of ecological objectives, including re-establishing the function role of cheetah within their historical range in India and improving and enhancing the livelihood options and economies of the local communities,” the department said in a statement on January 26.

It also confirmed plans to translocate up to a dozen cheetahs annually for the next 10 years at the request of the Indian government.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The project is being coordinated by South Africa’s Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in collaboration with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi), South African National Parks (SANParks), the Cheetah Range Expansion Project, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Other partners assisting with the project include Dr Adrian Tordiffe of the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science; the andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve and Rooiberg Veterinary Services.

The 12 donated cheetahs have been sourced from andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, Mapesu Game Reserve and the Waterberg Biosphere.

Though visually identical, the southern African cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus jubatus) is slightly different from the Asiatic cheetah subspecies (Acinonyx jubatus venaticus), having been separated genetically for several thousand years.

Vincent van der Merwe, head of the South African Cheetah Metapopulation Project, has been spearheading a local project to boost wild cheetah numbers by shifting animals around on a regular basis, mainly among smaller private wildlife reserves.

translocation, cheetahs
Vincent van der Merwe (right) and wildlife vet Dr Brendan Tindall oversee the translocation of another two cheetahs from a South African reserve. (Photo: Cynthia Stroo)

The project has recorded remarkable success, more than doubling this metapopulation from 217 to 504 cheetahs in less than a decade. These animals are now spread across 69 reserves in four countries. 

Van der Merwe expressed relief yesterday that the memorandum had now been signed, but also voiced frustration that the 12 animals had steadily lost fitness and health over the last six months because they had been confined in quarantine bomas while a final decision was made about their future.

“Obviously we are very relieved that the cheetahs are now ready to go, but their fitness and condition has been compromised by six months of boma quarantine.”

So far, all eight Namibian cheetahs moved to Kuno National Park in India last year have survived and started to hunt down Indian antelope in small enclosures within the park. But the real test will come in a few months when they have to find free-ranging prey and also contend with leopards, wolves and bears in the larger, unfenced 75,000-hectare park.

Further criticism has come from Indian wildlife biologist and conservation scientist Dr Ravi Chellam who argues that the cheetah translocation project is “poorly conceived and grossly expensive”.

He noted that the Kuno reserve was originally earmarked to expand the range of Asiatic lions. Chellan says there are only around 700 of these lions left in the world, and their translocation should take priority over cheetahs from Africa — DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again - Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Maverick News

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again – Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Maverick News

Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
South Africa

Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.