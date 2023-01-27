TGIFOOD

AirFryday: Pork chops with braised red cabbage

Tony Jackman’s air fryer pork chops with braised red cabbage. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
27 Jan 2023
This AirFryday, we’re cooking pork cutlets, coated with cornflour laced with store cupboard staples: mustard powder, garlic salt and dried Italian herbs.

We all have store cupboard items that need to be used, and seasoning flour before coating meat or fish is a sensible way to get value out of them. For this simple supper, I used mustard powder, garlic salt and dried Italian herbs. You can adapt this as you like, using whatever herbs and spices you find.

If cooking red cabbage, be sure to have a little lemon juice on hand, to set the colour before it turns an unappetising blue.

(Serves 2 to 4)

Ingredients

4 pork cutlets

2 Tbsp cornflour

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp dried Italian herbs

½ tsp garlic salt

Pinch of black pepper

2 cups shredded red cabbage

1 medium red onion

Salt and pepper for the cabbage

Juice of ½ a lemon

2 Tbsp olive oil

Method

Mix the cornflour with the dried herbs, garlic salt, mustard powder and pepper.

Rinse and dry the pork cutlets. Dip them in the cornflour on both sides and shake off excess.

Spray the bottom of the air fryer basket and preheat it at 200℃ for 7 minutes.

Lay the chops in the basket with space between them.

Cook at 200℃ for 14 minutes, turning after 7 or 8 minutes.

At that temperature and time, they were perfectly cooked to the centre, yet the meat was tender. Exactly what you want in a pork chop.

While they’re cooking, fry the onion in a little olive oil, stirring, for 2 or 3 minutes, then add the shredded cabbage and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Squeeze lemon juice in and stir, and continue cooking until the cabbage is just tender but not soggy; it needs a bit of bite. The lemon juice prevents the cabbage from turning blue. Reheat once the chops are done and you’re ready to serve. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

