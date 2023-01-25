Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: First Lady Jill Biden at the Smithsonian, and Kylie Jenner attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier couture show

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for Viktor and Rolf fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women's collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
25 Jan 2023
First Lady Jill Biden attends an event to present her Inauguration Day attire to the Smithsonian’s First Ladies collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Presenting the first lady’s inauguration attire at the Smithsonian is a tradition dating back to Helen Taft in 1912. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Camilla, Queen Consort meets her Fox Terrier rescue dogs Bluebell (brown) and Beth (Black) on January 25, 2023 in Lacock, England. Camilla, Queen Consort visited Lacock, where she met community representatives at St Cyriacs Church and planted a tree as part of The Queens Green Canopy initiative. Her Majesty then proceeded into the village, visited local shops and spoke to residents. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Republican Representative of New York George Santos (C), who is currently under federal investigation, is surrounded by members of the news media as he leaves following a House Republican Conference meeting at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Members of the ruling ANC (African National Congress) party gather to defend their national head offices as they expect members of the opposition DA (Democratic Alliance) party to arrive during their march to the head offices of the ruling ANC (African National Congress) to protest against continued national wide power outages due to the failing national power supplier Eskom, Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 January 2023. South Africa is expected to have power outages for the next two years as a combination of poor maintenance, corruption and incompetence have left Eskom unable to supply the country with enough power. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Amy Edwards demonstrates against the live entertainment ticket industry outside the U.S. Capitol on January 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing this morning to explore whether the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster has stifled competition and harmed the consumer marketplace. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Pope Francis greets an old lady during his Wednesday General Audience in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall on January 25, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Holy Father will visit the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) from January 31 to February 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on an ecumenical pilgrimage for peace before returning to the Vatican. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Le Carreau du Temple as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage)
A model walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurent Viteur/WireImage)
A model walks the runway during the Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Kylie Minogue attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates a point during his quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Ben Shelton of the USA in action against Tommy Paul of the USA during their quarter final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia 25 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Aya Ohori of Japan in action against Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia during women’s singles first round match at the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2023 Badminton Tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 January 2023. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO DM/ ML

 

