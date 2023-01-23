When we talk about “poor eye health”, it often refers to different conditions such as refractive errors (needing spectacles), cataracts (clouding of the natural lens in the eye), glaucoma (raised pressure in the eye), macular degeneration (often age-related changes to the central part of the retina) and diabetes, says Cape Town-based ophthalmologist, Dr Daemon McClunan.

In order to keep one’s eyes healthy, there are a few things one should pay attention to.

Eat healthily

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) suggests eating vegetables high in vitamin A as these are “best known for eye nutrients”, adding that one’s retina needs lots of vitamin A to “turn light rays into images”; a good source of vitamin A is from foods such as carrots, sweet potato and other fruits like cantaloupe and apricots. An article by Celia Vimont explains that the same goes with eating foods high in vitamin C (such as oranges, tangerines, lemons) and vitamin E (avocadoes, almonds, and sunflower seeds), cold-water fish for omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, trout, sardines) leafy greens such as kale and spinach and beans and meat for zinc.

Wear sunglasses, a hat and limit your exposure to the sun

In a 2017 study by the Institute for Ophthalmic Research in Germany, the authors explain how ultraviolet radiation (UVR) “causes direct cellular damage, which has an important role in the development of cancer”; while it is unknown how much it contributes to the degradation of one’s vision, it can severely damage multiple structures in the eye.

Another study, titled Sun exposure to the eyes: predicted UV protection effectiveness of various sunglasses, on the effectiveness of sunglasses against UVR, stated that eye diseases such as cataracts, eyelid malignancies, uveal melanoma, photokeratitis, droplet keratopathy and macular degeneration are “triggered by exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR) and visible blue light. This light comes from the sun, but also from screens and other light sources such as harsh stage lighting”.

McClunan suggests that wearing sunglasses when stepping outside as they can protect you from eye damage even though it’s only up to a point. In fact, the above-mentioned study concluded that protection provided by all current sunglasses is not enough to protect eyes from UVR efficiently, with only large sunglasses used in the wintertime (like masks often used when skiing) offering the most protection. The only solution? Wear a hat, sunglasses, and don’t stay in the sun for long periods of time.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

No smoking

Studies have proven that smoking, and even extended exposure to smoking, can affect your eyesight, with some cases leading to a loss of eyesight.

The World Health Organization published an article in October 2022 in which Jude Stern, Head of Knowledge Management from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, stated: “Smoking increases your risk of developing serious eye conditions and permanent sight loss.

“Quitting smoking and having regular eye tests can help improve eye health and prevent avoidable sight loss”.

Indeed, have your eyes checked regularly

It is a commonly known fact that with age, your eyes can potentially degrade — this could be on a larger or smaller scale.

According to the AAO, the older you get, the more likely you are to develop age-related conditions like macular degeneration (AMD), where one slowly loses the ability to see some details.

On understanding eyes, McClunan says that it is the singular part of your body that is capable of visualising living human cells.

“These include life-giving microscopic blood vessels and all important nerve fibres from the brain.”

McClunan encourages people to address any issue or discomfort they may have with their eyes sooner rather than later “to avoid potentially irreversible damage”. He explains that there are many warning signs that one can look out for to keep one’s eyes in good health. For example, flashing lights and floaters in your eyes could be “caused by the natural shrinking of the gel-like fluid in your eye (vitreous)” which often occurs with age. “Conditions like glaucoma are painless and cause very gradual vision loss which means they are often only detected when it’s too late,” he adds. If you experience blurred central or peripheral vision, warped or wavy vision then you should seek professional help.

For mild to non-urgent symptoms, visit your local optometrist or your general practitioner as they will be able to assess whether specialised care is needed. If you feel that your condition may be more urgent or high risk, such as sudden loss of vision or if you are experiencing a lot of pain and your eyes are red, then McClunan advises that you seek help with an ophthalmologist or take a trip to the emergency room. DM/ML