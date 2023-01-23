Newsdeck

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks — minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz passes under the gun barrel of a Leopard 2 tank during a media presentation for the annual Land Operation Exercise of the German armed forces Bundeswehr in Bergen, northern Germany, 17 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Freidemann Vogel)
By Reuters
23 Jan 2023
Paris — Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI.

Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Baerbock said through a translator: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way”.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

 

 

