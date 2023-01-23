HARDWARE DECISIONS
Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sends Ukraine Leopard tanks — minister
Paris — Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI.
Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Baerbock said through a translator: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way”.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet