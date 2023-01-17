As you can see in the photo, two or more pasta shapes make a pasta salad look pretty good. It’s only an aesthetic, but what pleases the eye pleases the soul, so why not…

I find there is often some pasta left over in a packet, and more in another. There’s no reason not to mix them up in, say, a cheesy bake or a salad.

In this instance, I had leftover penne rigate and farfalle (bowties, if you prefer). I cooked them until al dente, drained and drizzled with a little oil and refrigerated them. Next day, I turned the pasta into a simple salad, perfect weeknight fare for a wallet-squeezed month such as January.

There’s no need to have a precise recipe, as recipes like these should be adapted according to what you have in the crisper, just something along the following lines…

Ingredients

Leftover pasta such as farfalle, spirals, penne, macaroni, etc

Crisp, fresh salad ingredients such as cucumber, green and red bell peppers, spring onions, chillies, small roma tomatoes, red onion, celery

Avocado or olive oil

Lemon or lime juice

A splash of soy sauce

A little prepared mustard

Fresh garlic and/or ginger, finely grated or chopped

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method

Cook pasta till al dente, drain, and toss in a little oil (avocado or olive). Refrigerate.

Chop all your chosen ingredients finely. Pour oil and lemon or lime juice into a salad bowl, stir in soy sauce and mustard, add chopped garlic, ginger and chilli if using, season and stir.

Add all the vegetables, toss for the dressing to coat everything, and finally, toss through the chilled pasta. DM/TGIFood

