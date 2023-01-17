German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses in front of an anti-aircraft Gepard armoured vehicle during his visit to a training facility of the arms-maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann at the Putlos military training area in Oldenburg in Holstein, Germany, 25 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Morris MacMatzen / Pool)

‘We support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, with all the means that we can use, but also always avoiding that this war is escalating” into a direct Russia-Nato conflict, Scholz said in an interview on Tuesday with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

The German leader said he was in talks with allies over potentially supplying heavy tanks to Ukraine, but said any announcements would have to come in lockstep with others.

Key developments

On the ground

Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near more than 20 settlements, including Soledar and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region over the past day, the General Staff said on Facebook.

According to the statement, Russian forces conducted two missile and seven air strikes, as well as more than 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day.

Six Russian missile carriers capable of launching a total of 44 Kalibr missiles are deployed in the Black sea, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humenyuk said on television.

Scholz says any tank decision to be taken with allies

The German chancellor, who is under pressure to deliver Leopard-2 battle tanks to Kyiv, said any such decision will be taken in close cooperation with US and European allies.

“One message is above all: We always act together with our allies and friends — we are never going alone — because this is necessary in a very difficult situation like this.”

Ukraine’s top commander meets his US counterpart in Poland

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said he met his US counterpart General Mark Milley for the first time in person in Poland.

“I extended my gratitude to General Mark Milley for the unwavering support and assistance provided by the United States of America and allies to Ukraine,” Zaluzhnyi said on his Telegram account.

“I outlined the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine meeting which will accelerate our Victory.”

Finland and Sweden ‘tick all boxes’ to join Nato now, Marin says

Finland and Sweden have both “ticked all the boxes” during their bid to join Nato, and the ongoing process to approve their entry to the military alliance should have been faster, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

“We are fully prepared to become Nato members and there shouldn’t be obstacles on the way,” Marin said in conversation with CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria at Davos, referring to roadblocks mounted by Turkey.

Cyber attack disrupts Ukraine livestream briefing, official says

The livestream of a press conference by Ukrainian authorities on Russian hacking was repeatedly interrupted by a cyberattack, according to a senior government official.

Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, said Ukraine was targeted by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022 — a quarter of which were aimed at the government.

Among the other most common targets were the energy, logistics, telecommunications and financial sectors, he said during a press conference in which the online broadcast was repeatedly interrupted.

Russian sanctions will take years to bear fruit, EBRD says

EBRD’s chief economist Beata Javorcik said predictions that a barrage of punitive measures against the Kremlin in response to its invasion of Ukraine would trigger an economic shock were misplaced.

“That was unrealistic,” Javorcik said in an interview at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“Sanctions work through this invisible channel – productivity. It is not something palpable unless you are a data cruncher. Sanctions are working — but the effect will be long term.”

Sweden wants EU to do more on sanctions circumvention, frozen assets

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said doing more on the circumvention of sanctions could be part of the bloc’s next package of restrictions.

“The number of sanctions has risen with every new package, but it’s still also the question of circumvention or the attempts to circumvent,” he said.

“What are we to do with those who try to circumvent all these attempts,” he added. “I think that’s something which the Commission also should be looking into.”

Serbia calls on Russia to stop recruiting among its citizens for war

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic criticised an advertisement by Russian state-backed mercenary Wagner Group that sought to hire Serbs to fight in Ukraine.

The nation’s legislation bans Serbs from joining forces abroad, Vucic said on a private television network late Monday, urging Wagner to stop such calls.

Putin’s cash flood from exports slows amid curbs on oil, gas

Russia had its smallest current-account surplus in more than a year as new restrictions on its oil exports endanger what’s become a critical source of hard currency for the Kremlin since the invasion of Ukraine.

The surplus in the current account — roughly the difference between exports and imports — decreased to $31.4-billion in the fourth quarter, down from $48-billion in the previous three months, according to preliminary central bank data published on Tuesday.

Ukraine sells sea port for $5.5-million to boost cargo turnover

Ukraine sold the sea trade port of Ust-Dunaysk on the Danube river for $5.5-million as the government banks on private investors to ramp up cargo turnover.

Odesa-based fertiliser trader Eliksir Ukraina purchased the port at an auction after outbidding eight competitors, the public procurement platform Prozorro said.

Ust-Dunaysk resumed operations in April, one of the few Ukrainian ports to do so after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, which is a leading exporter of wheat, corn and vegetable oil.

Blackrock’s Fink says it is building Ukraine reconstruction fund

The Ukrainian government hired BlackRock to help build a reconstruction fund for the war-battered country and the fund has “the whole team tasked”, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Our job is to make sure that the opportunities for private capital can come to Ukraine and we will have a fair and just return on that,” Fink said, adding that BlackRock is also helping Ukraine to hire the right team.

“Our job is to make sure that the new Ukraine is an open society, open economy and capital will be there.”

President Zelensky last year discussed having BlackRock provide free consultations to his government on both a fund and support for the country’s economy.

Putin says defence industry boosting Russian economy

Russia’s defence industry has boosted output sharply in the past year amid the war in Ukraine, with some factories working nearly around the clock, helping support overall economic growth, Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president told a televised video conference with officials that the economy contracted 2.1% in the first 11 months of last year and will report a drop of 2.5% for the full year, less than many forecasters had expected.

Government spending has surged amid the war, widening the deficit as revenues fall short amid sanctions and other restrictions on Russia.

Ukraine’s First Lady addresses World Economic Forum

Olena Zelenska called for the release of Ukrainians and urged participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos to unite efforts to contain Russian aggression to ensure existing challenges don’t become a full-blown global crisis.

Russia to boost troops in west with army expansion

New structures in the regions around Moscow, St Petersburg and Karelia on the border with Finland will be created under the programme, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told commanders.

The major changes will start this year and continue into 2026, while “self-sufficient” units will be set up on the Ukrainian territories that Russia has illegally annexed, he said.

Putin last month approved a plan to boost the size of Russia’s military from the current target level of 1.15 million, but the Kremlin hasn’t said how fast that will take place.

Russian intelligence chief sees possible new meeting with CIA head

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, said a new meeting with the US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns is possible, Tass reported.

Dates will be determined by agreement between the two sides, he said, according to the state-run news service.

Naryshkin said his November talks with the CIA director in the Turkish capital were informative and both parties managed to clarify their positions.

Tass also cited the Russian intelligence chief as saying that he discussed Ukraine on a periodic basis with European counterparts, though he declined to name them.

Scholz nominates Pistorius as Germany’s next defence minister

Chancellor Scholz has put forth Boris Pistorius to be Germany’s new defence minister, filling a critical role in his cabinet after Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday following a series of missteps.

In a statement, Scholz praised the “strength and calmness” of Pistorius and singled out his experience with defence policy.

The 62-year-old is a veteran Social Democrat who has served as the interior minister for the state of Lower Saxony since 2013.

Ukraine extends power cuts to six regions, Ukrenergo says

Ukraine extended emergency power cuts to six regions as they surpass consumption limits amid a continuing electricity deficit in the country, Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The significant shortfall has been caused by missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure as well as windy weather, and it’s especially acute in morning and evening peak hours, the grid operator said.

Poland sees potential new chapter

Polish President Andrzej Duda said pressure was growing on the German government to give the green light to send German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

Poland has pledged to supply about 14 Leopard battle tanks and the country is talking to “a few allies” to ensure additional vehicles, Duda said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Shipping them has the potential to start “a new chapter” of the war, he said. Poland had already supplied more than 260 of its Soviet-model battle tanks last year, he said.

Ukraine seeks to add repaired nuclear generator to grid next month

Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom plans to turn on one nuclear generating block early next month, Interfax reported, citing the company’s president, Petro Kotin.

It was put into repair in early January and is now being loaded with fuel, Kotin said.

After Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant with its six generators, which are currently idle, Ukraine controls nine nuclear power blocks.

Rescue operations continue in Dnipro

The rescue operations in Dnipro after the missile strike on a nine-story apartment building have been going on for more than 63 hours, and 90% of the rubble has been removed, Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. DM