Our World in Pictures: Week two of 2023

A bride hugs Pope Francis during the weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, Vatican City, 11 January 2023. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Jan 2023
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Pope Francis delivers his Angelus blessing from the window of his private studio to pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square during the Feast of the Epiphany on January 06, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, stands under a Speaker of the House sign outside his office after becoming House speaker following a meeting of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
dove is released during the ‘Blessing of the Seas’ ceremony on January 08, 2023 in Margate, England. With its large community of Greek Cypriot residents, the Kent coastal town of Margate became the setting for a Blessing of the Seas procession and ceremony in the 1960s. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Police officers detain an activist at the village of Luetzerath, Germany, 11 January 2023. The village of Luetzerath in North Rhine-Westphalia state is to make way for lignite mining despite the decision to phase out coal. The Garzweiler open pit mine, operated by German energy supplier RWE, is at the focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop mining and burning coal as soon as possible in the fight against climate change. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
A boy stands in the vegetables’ booth on the wet market in Shanghai, China, 11 January 2023 (issued on 12 January 2023).  EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
he so-called ‘Silvesterchlausen’ (New Years Clause) are on their way to offer their best wishes for the New Year (following the Julian calendar) to the farmers in this region in Buehler, Switzerland, 13 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Thousands of European starlings fly over Oroklini lake near Larnaca city, Cyprus 10 January 2023. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU
The tail of Elysium, ridden by Germany’s Hans-Dieter Dreher during the jumping competition prize of Bemer at the CHI Classics Basel international horse show, in Basel, Switzerland, 12 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Carps are released into a lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, 14 January 2023. It’s a tradition for Vietnamese to release live carps into lakes or rivers before noon on the 23rd day of the last month of the lunar year, as a part of farewell ceremony for the Kitchen Gods (Tao Quan) on their annual trip to heaven. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Young swimmers jump into the water at Marrinawi Cove on January 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Swimmers can now enjoy a newly opened swimming area at Marrinawi Cove, located in Sydney’s Barangaroo development after a safety inspection was completed last week. The area is the first swimming spot to be opened to the public west of the Harbour Bridge in 50 years, according to the state government, as local councils further west have also worked to open up more areas, such as at Cabarita. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Prince Harry’s book “Spare” goes on display in a branch of WH Smith opposite Windsor Castle on January 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The book went on sale officially today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales (L) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) arrive at the new Royal Liverpool Hospital during a visit to Liverpool, Britain, 12 January 2023. Prince William and Princess Katherine of Wales will officially open the new hospital which opened its doors to patients in October 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Hindu pilgrims shave before a holy bath during the Gangasagar Mela annual fair on Sagar Island, India 13 January 2023. Devotees gather on Sagar Island to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges River before it merges with the Bay of Bengal, in West Bengal, 130km south of Kolkata. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A Yemeni female athlete takes aim with a bow and an arrow while competing in a national archery competition in Sana’a, Yemen, 12 January 2023. Some 75 Yemeni male and female athletes started competing in a national archery championship in Sanaa for three days. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Presentation of the aerial dance piece ‘Bird strike’, by the US dance company BANDALOOP, within the framework of the Santiago a Mil festival, in Santiago, Chile, 13 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ
Dignitaries and invited guests pose near the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue, ‘The Embrace,’ on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 13 January 2023. The 22 foot (6.71 m) high bronze sculpture that sits on a circular granite plaza shows the intertwined arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and was inspired by a photo of the couple smiling together moments after King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
A cactus plant is seen submerged in floodwater as the Salinas River begins to overflow its banks on January 13, 2023 in Salinas, California. Several atmospheric river events continue to pound California with record rainfall and high winds. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
rees are reflected in floodwaters that cover an orchard on January 11, 2023 in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. The San Francisco Bay Area and much of California continues to get drenched by the powerful weather systems that have brought high winds and downpours. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Aftermath of a tornado in the Autauga County community of Old Kingston in Prattville, Alabama, USA, 13 January 2023. According to the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency, at least seven people were killed in Alabama after a powerful storm system generated tornadoes and swept through Alabama and Georgia. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
A tornado-damaged home and vehicle following an outbreak across multiple states in Griffin, Georgia, USA, 12 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Relatives and self-convened residents stand around empty coffins while waiting for the delivery of the bodies of the deceased outside the Carlos Monje Medrano Hospital, in Juliaca, Peru, 10 January 2023. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned the death of at least 17 people in the anti-government protests on Monday in Juliaca (southern Peru), which is part of the department of Puno (bordering Bolivia). EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Activists in orange jumpsuits, representing the 35 men who are still being held at the U.S. detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, participate in a protest in front of the White House on January 11, 2023 at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Israel Antiquities Excavation Manager Lauren Davis holds an example of a complete ostrich egg next to 4,000-year-old ostrich eggs fragments that were found in Nitzana sands in the Negev desert near the border with Egypt, southern Israel, 12 January 2023. Eight fragments of 4,000-year-old ostrich eggs were found during archaeological excavations by the Antiquities Authority. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Niels Hintermann of Switzerland takes a jump during the men’s downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, 14 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea during the 2023 Adelaide International Tennis Tournament at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide, Australia, 14 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL ERREY DM/ ML
