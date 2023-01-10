Newsdeck

HEALTHCARE STANDOFF

More than 7,000 nurses go on strike in New York City

More than 7,000 nurses go on strike in New York City
Staff nurses and administrators hold signs and wait to welcome and clap in nurses arriving from around the country to help treat Covid-19 patients at the Long Island Nursing Institute on 14 April 2020 in New Hyde Park, New York. (Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images)
By Reuters
10 Jan 2023
0

Jan 9 (Reuters) — Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday after contract negotiations stalled over pay and staffing levels, a move that caused one of the facilities to postpone procedures and appointments.

The walkout involves more than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, the New York State Nurses Association said in a statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic along with a respiratory syncytial virus outbreak and this year’s flu season has put a strain on the healthcare sector across the nation’s most populous city, creating tensions between nurses and their employers.

Hundreds of striking nurses Monday morning rallied outside of both hospitals where they chanted “Every patient is a VIP” as they waved signs in support of hiring more nurses and better pay.

“Enough is enough, Sinai,” New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagan said outside of Mount Sinai on Monday surrounded by red-clad nurses. “What we are asking for is for safe staffing and quality care for patients. We don’t think we are asking for too much.”

The hospitals said in separate statements on Monday that they offered a 19.1% compounded wage increase to the nurses. Montefiore Medical Center also said it was committed to creating over 170 new nursing positions.

“We remain committed to seamless and compassionate care, recognising that the union leadership’s decision will spark fear and uncertainty across our community,” Montefiore Medical Center said.

Montefiore said the strike forced them to reschedule all elective surgeries and procedures and postpone appointments at ambulatory locations. Sinai said most of its outpatient appointments and procedures are going forward as scheduled.

Since beginning contract negotiations four months ago, the union had been able to reach agreements or new contracts for nurses at seven other New York City hospitals.

On Sunday, nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that included improved staffing standards and enforcement, and increased salaries over the next three years, the union said.

The union urged people who are sick to seek care, regardless of potential concerns over crossing picket lines of striking nurses.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday that he and his staff were closely monitoring the situation and that the city’s healthcare system is prepared to meet any challenges that may arise due to the work stoppage.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag

TOP READS IN SECTION

Prince Harry says UK royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil'
Newsdeck

Prince Harry says UK royals got into bed with tabloid press 'devil'
Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: No sign of losses in attack Russia said killed Ukrainian troops
Newsdeck

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: No sign of losses in attack Russia said killed Ukrainian troops
Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court in Brasilia
Newsdeck

Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court in Brasilia
Historic UK satellite launch may spur military appetite
Newsdeck

Historic UK satellite launch may spur military appetite
Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism
Newsdeck

Iran sentences three more protesters to death amid international criticism

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Want to make South Africa better in 2023?

How about making your New Year's resolution to support our journalism? It has genuine impact for the country, benefits for you, and you can quit anytime (unlike that gym membership you just signed up for).

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.