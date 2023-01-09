A bulldozer cleans up debris in Capitola Village after 30-foot waves and powerful tidal surges and gusty winds battered the beaches, cottages, and businesses early in the morning in Capitola, California, USA, 05 January 2023. The waves and gusty winds also tore apart the Capitola Wharf. California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency ahead of the winter storms. Many counties are under flood warnings. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The emergency declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and mobilize emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

In the last week, severe weather spawned violent wind gusts that toppled trucks, flooded the streets of small towns along northern California’s coast and churned up a storm surge that destroyed a pier in Santa Cruz.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)