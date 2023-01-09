Newsdeck

California storms

Biden declares emergency for California due to winter storms

A bulldozer cleans up debris in Capitola Village after 30-foot waves and powerful tidal surges and gusty winds battered the beaches, cottages, and businesses early in the morning in Capitola, California, USA, 05 January 2023. The waves and gusty winds also tore apart the Capitola Wharf. California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency ahead of the winter storms. Many counties are under flood warnings. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
By Reuters
09 Jan 2023
Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California after a week of storms killed at least 12 people in the past 10 days and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the state.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and mobilize emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

In the last week, severe weather spawned violent wind gusts that toppled trucks, flooded the streets of small towns along northern California’s coast and churned up a storm surge that destroyed a pier in Santa Cruz.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

