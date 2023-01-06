Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week one of 2023

Our World in Pictures: Week one of 2023
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media on 05 January 2023 shows a moment from the ceremony to close the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, 04 January 2023 (issued 05 January 2023). Former Pope Benedict XVI died on 31 December 2022 at his Vatican residence, at the age 95. EPA-EFE/VATICAN
By Maverick Life Editors
06 Jan 2023
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica on January 03, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. He died on 31 December 2022 aged 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Priests attend the funeral ceremony of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) in Saint Peter’s Square, in Vatican City, 05 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Nuns take photographs in St Peter’s Square after paying their respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on January 02, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
BANGKOK, THAILAND - JANUARY 01: Buddhist monks pray during the mass alms giving ceremony for New Year where 3,000 monks attend at Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist Temple on January 01, 2023 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Alms giving ceremony is commonly practiced by Thai Buddhists during New Year. It has been three years since Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist Temple last organized a mass alms giving ceremony due to the pandemic. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Buddhist monks pray during the mass almsgiving ceremony for New Year where 3,000 monks attend at Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist Temple on January 01, 2023 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Thai Buddhists commonly practice alms giving ceremony during New Year. It has been three years since Wat Phra Dhammakaya Buddhist Temple last organized a mass almsgiving ceremony due to the pandemic. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
An Elvis impersonator poses prior to boarding the Elvis Express at Central Station on January 05, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually over five days, timed to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birth date in January. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the festival. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
The coffin of Brazilian football legend Pelé leaves Vila Belmiro stadium on January 03, 2023 in Santos, Brazil. Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, died on December 29, 2022 aged 82 after a battle with cancer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The three-time World Cup champion with Brazil is considered one of the greatest football legends of all time. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)
The Brazilian flag-draped coffin of football legend Pelé is transported atop a fire truck in a funeral procession through the streets of Santos on the way to Pelé’s final resting place at Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery on January 03, 2023 in Santos, Brazil.
A member of the special forces of the Greek Navy holds the Epiphany cross in the cold sea water during a ceremony to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany Day in the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, 06 January 2023. During this event, swimmers compete in cold water to catch the cross that, according to tradition, brings health and happiness to the first person to catch it. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
A Greek Orthodox swimmer kisses a wooden cross during the traditional Epiphany Day ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 January 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, center, after receiving the presidential sash with his wife Rosangela da Silva, right, and indigenous leader Raoni during an inauguration ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2023. Lula retakes the helm of Latin America’s largest democracy promising to bring back the economic inclusion and prosperity that marked his first two terms in Brazil’s highest office between 2003 and 2011. Photographer: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residents block roads, in Sicuani-Canchis, Cusco province, Peru, 05 January 2023. A group of protesters blocked the Panamericana Sur highway, the most important highway in the country, in the early hours of Thursday, as well as bridges and secondary roads, at the start of the second day of protests against the government of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. EPA-EFE/ALDAIR MEJIA
Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The House voted to adjourn for the day Thursday after Kevin McCarthy was blocked for the 11th time in his bid to become speaker by a group of 20 Republican dissidents who have yet to agree on a deal that satisfies their demands. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.  Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) (L) talks to Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gives a thumbs-down during a vote to adjourn in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, left, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The House’s turmoil rolls into a third day after McCarthy’s allies and opponents remain deadlocked after six failed speaker votes and adjourned on Wednesday. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A weather warning sign beside the freeway during a rain storm in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A powerful storm with hurricane-force gusts has begun to wind down after ripping across California, leaving behind power outages, flood threats and road closures just hours before another drenching is set to wash over the state. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Water floods in front of a tent sheltering homeless individuals following a rain storm in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The historic wooden Capitola Wharf was torn in half and collapsed into the Pacific Ocean after 30-foot waves and powerful tidal surges and gusty winds battered the beaches, cottages and the Capitola Village early morning in Capitola, California, USA, 05 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
A resident walks on the Hermosa Beach pier during a rain storm in Hermosa Beach, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elderly couples participate in an ongoing traditional dance gathering in an underground mall on January 01, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv, and much of Ukraine, continues to experience a daily barrage of both missiles and drones from Russia as the nation approaches the one year anniversary of the start of the war. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Participants take part in the annual New Year’s Day Parade on January 1, 2023 in London, England. London’s annual New Year’s Day Parade, LNYDP, attracts over 10,000 participants from the USA, UK, Europe and beyond. It has raised more than £2M for London Charities. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
British drag queen Sister Sister poses at The Queens Walk during ‘RuPaul’s DragCon UK’ at the ExCeL London, in London, Britain, on its opening day 06 January 2023. The ‘RuPaul’s DragCon UK’ is a fan convention that celebrates drag culture and brings together the drag queens from the popular television show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’. The colourful event will be held from 06 to 08 January 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Drag queens attend ‘RuPaul’s DragCon UK’ at the ExCeL London, in London, Britain, on its opening day 06 January 2023.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
British drag queen Ellie Diamond poses at a fan photo booth at ‘RuPaul’s DragCon UK’ at the ExCeL London, in London, Britain, on its opening day 06 January 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
People perform during a preview of the opera Sun & Sea, as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival, at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, 06 January 2023. Viewed from the balcony above in a transformation of Sydney Town Hall, the stage is a beach upon which holidaymakers sunbake and sing about their lives and the changes they observe in the natural world around them. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Visitors sit in the sun at Corniche Kennedy in Marseille, France, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months. Photographer: Jeremy Suykur/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A skier goes downhill a slope in an otherwise snowless surrounding in Schladming, Austria, 06 January 2023. Countries across Europe have been experiencing record-breaking January temperatures, according to meteorologists. At least eight European countries have recorded their warmest January day ever. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland in action during a trial round for the third stage of the 71st Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, 04 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna
A rider warms up his horse prior to the Epiphany race held in the village of Pietrosani, 50 km north from Bucharest, Romania, 06 January 2023. Peasants from Pietrosani and surrounding villages have their horses blessed on Epiphany, considered in Romania as the end of Christmas season festivities. After the blessing, the horses and their riders, accompanied by community members, take part in a free race on the outskirts of the village. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Two horses, dressed for parade, prior to the Epiphany race held in the village of Pietrosani, 50 km north from Bucharest, Romania, 06 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement DM/ ML
