World

PHOTOGRAPHY

Heartbreaking, surprising, moving: the year 2022 in pictures

Heartbreaking, surprising, moving: the year 2022 in pictures
Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin during the funeral ceremony of a comrade in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Dec 2022
0

Here is an incomplete gallery of images of this year's events around the world.

Editor’s note: This selection contains graphic content.

Oleg kisses his wife Yana goodbye through a train platform fence as she waits to board an evacuation train with their eleven-month-old son Maksim after fleeing heavy overnight fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 04, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A member of the Ukrainian military gives instructions to women and children that fled fighting in Bucha and Irpin before boarding an evacuation train from Irpin City to Kyiv that was scheduled after heavy fighting overnight forced many to leave their homes on March 04, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.  (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Bodies of Ukrainian civilians killed in the Russian invasion lie on a street in the small city of Bucha of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 03 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces. On 24 February, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK
A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows destruction inside the destroyed Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. At least 300 people died after a Russian airstrike on the Drama Theatre of Mariupol on 16 March, the Donetsk Regional State Administration said whereas the Russian Defence Ministry denies the airstrike and claims the theatre was blown up by the Azov battalion. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A woman holds her baby among people who fled the war in Ukraine and members of the Ukrainian diaspora during mass in Krakow’s Orthodox church on April 03, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion of that country on Feb. 24. Millions more have been internally displaced. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
A child walks past sandbags that cover the lower level windows at the Smart English pre-school on April 06, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The sandbags are put in place to help lessen the possible impact of an air raid as the war with Russia continues. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street on April 06, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a “deliberate massacre” as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, 25km northwest of Kyiv. Hundreds of bodies have been found in the days since Ukrainian forces regained control of the town. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A volunteer tries on a Ghillie suit for Ukrainian Army snipers at a workshop on May 11, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The suits take around three days each to make, and involve many hours of threading strips of camouflage strips onto a mesh suit. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A man looks out the window of his car as he drives past the body of a civilian killed during heavy Russian shelling of a residential neighbourhood on April 19, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Local resident Oksana surveys the destroyed second floor of her multi-generational home while searching for salvageable items on April 25, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine. Located on the former frontline, she said the house was rocketed by Russian troops on March 7 when her mother and grandmother were downstairs. They were evacuated uninjured to Kyiv, before the entire family relocated west to Vinnytsia. As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war’s toll on their communities. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Olexiy Pshenychnykh, 85, rests in his war-damaged home to the east of Kharkiv on May 18, 2022 in Vilkhivka, Ukraine, which had until recently been occupied by Russian forces. Seniors in the city have been relying on humanitarian aid, as their monthly government pension payments were suspended due to the fighting. In recent weeks Ukrainian forces have advanced towards the Russian border after Russia’s offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city stalled. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Varta (81), sits in a car after arriving with her family from Mariupol at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 22 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Ana, 10 years old, sits on her bed in Hotel Margherita on April 20, 2022 in Rimini, Italy. Ana fled Kyiv together with her mum and brother while her father remained to fight. Some 100 Ukrainian refugees in Rimini protested against the Italian authorities’ plan to relocate them, and without any governmental support hoteliers from the seaside resort opened their doors to the Ukrainians. (Photo by Elisabetta Zavoli/Getty Images)
Ukrainian soldiers unload body bags with Russian soldiers before carrying them to a refrigerator carriage at a railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 May 2022. The bodies were retrieved from locations of former battles around the Ukrainian capital. Russia has lost about 26,900 soldiers since the start of the invasion, according to the Ukrainian defense ministry.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Residents walk past destroyed Russian military machinery on the street, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. (Issued 23 August 2022). Ukraine marks, on 24 August 2022, six months since the war with Russia started. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The mother of Ukrainian army officer Ivan Skrypnyk, killed in action on 13 March, morns on his son’s coffin during a funeral service at the military graveyard in Lviv, Ukraine, 17 March 2022. (Issued 23 August 2022). Ukraine marks, on 24 August 2022, six months since the war with Russia started EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Locals carry a coffin as the city was hit by shelling in the small city of Borodyanka near Kiev, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law. EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH
Cars pass a rocket in Shevchenkove town in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 15 September 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
In this image released on October 11, A soldier with serious head and eye wounds is seen after an operation at a hospital where the military are treated on October 8, 2022 in Donetsk District, Ukraine. Working according to NATO standards since 2014, doctors and nurses treat life-threatening traumatic injuries, stabilizing patients, it is the second point in the chain of military evacuation. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Russian conscripted men say goodbye to relatives at a recruiting office during Russia’s partial military mobilization in Moscow, Russia, 27 September 2022. Russian President Putin announced in a televised address to the nation on 21 September, that he signed a decree on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation due to the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that 300,000 people would be called up for service as part of the move. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A firefighter helicopter pours water on fire on a collapsed part of the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea, 08 October 2022. According to Russian authorities, “an explosion was set off at a cargo vehicle on the motorway part of the Crimean bridge on the side of the Taman peninsula, which set fire to seven fuel tanks of a train that was en route to the Crimean peninsula. Two motorway sections of the bridge partially collapsed.” EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Sergiy and Lina present her destroyed living room at the recaptured village of Osokorivka, Ukraine, 25 October 2022. The village was liberated by Ukrainian forces at the beginning of April but since then it is still under the ongoing fire of the Russian army. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Volunteers try to build cheap kamikaze drones in an old factory in the northern Kherson region, 04 November 2022. According to their information the group, of 20 people, has been working for 4 months to produce as cheap as possible kamikaze drones. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
A young girl is given a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 by a health worker at a private testing site on January 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
People dressed as Vikings from Shetland parade through the city to launch Celtic Connections on January 22, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. The 29th winter music festival Celtic Connections gets underway. The programme spans around 60 in-person concerts, several filming sessions and a digital offering, with more than 500 artists involved across the festival. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A worker in a hazmat suit works in a hotel restaurant, which is part of the closed-loop Winter Olympics Accommodation Allocation Agreement (AAA) on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics gets underway in earnest, interest remains high in seeing how the country will run one of the world’s premier sporting events in the midst of a global pandemic. To try and maintain China’s zero-covid approach, the games will take place in a closed bubble with strict daily testing requirements. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn-in during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Members of the public view the photos of some of those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, on the first anniversary of the creation of the Covid Memorial Wall, on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Bereaved family members and teams of volunteers painted around 145,000 hearts along a half-mile stretch of wall opposite the Houses of Parliament in memory of their relatives who died from Covid-19 during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
An internally displaced child stands at snow-covered Salat Zagrous Camp for internally displaced Syrians, in the Afrin District, Aleppo Governorate, northern Syria, 19 January 2022. A strong snowstorm and torrential rains hit several camps of displaced people in northwestern Syria on 19 January, causing roadblocks, destroying hundreds of tents and forcing dozens of families to abandon the area. United Nations Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria crisis Mark Cutts called for helping people urgently mainly in the Afrin and Azaz areas after camps in the area were cut off and many tents were buried in snow. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Displaced Yemeni Jamal Ali Othman takes a shower outdoors, using a plastic bottle to pour water on his body at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 08 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). The escalating war in Yemen has left millions in dire need of humanitarian and health assistance, pushing the United Nations to consider the humanitarian crisis in the Arab country as the worst in the world, with 80 percent of the 30 million-population in need of relief and protection. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Several migrants on board a Spanish sea rescue ship arrive at Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria island, southwestern Spain, 29 January 2022. Spanish authorities rescued 48 migrants, including 36 men, 11 women and a child, after a helicopter found a boat some 220km off Canary Islands. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE CURBELO
Patients showing Covid-19 symptoms lie on beds outside the Accident and Emergency Department at Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, China, 15 February 2022. Hong Kong’s medical system has been overloaded by the fifth-wave Covid-19 outbreak while authorities have reported more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 5,400 suspected infections on 15 February. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA
People attend the funeral procession of slain 24-year-old girl Rafiya Nazir in Srinagar, India, 07 March 2022. Two people, including Rafiya Nazir, were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a grenade was thrown in the middle of the crowd at a busy market in Srinagar on 06 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A man in protective gear takes delivery in front of the quarantined compound, in Shanghai, China, 28 March 2022. On 28 March 2022, in China, there were 1,219 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,996 asymptomatic infections, according to the National Health Commission. Shanghai city imposes strict lockdown amid COVID-19 resurgence. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Dancers wait to be called to the stage during the opening day of the World Irish Dancing Championships at the Waterfront Hall on April 10, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The championships are taking place for the first time in two years due to Covid-19 restrictions with Belfast hosting the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships. More than 3,500 competitors from across the globe are expected to take part in the week-long competition. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
A woman holds balloon as Indonesian Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer on ‘sea of sands’ at Parangkusumo beach on May 02, 2022 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families with feasts to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
Keely Aguilar gets her 11-year-old daughter Natalyah Aguilar ready for bed on May 18, 2022 in Santa Rosa, California. As a nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, single mother and small business owner Keely Aguilar has been struggling to find formula for her daughter Natalyah who has the extremely rare genetic condition known as Bainbridge–Ropers syndrome. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent holds an IV bag for an immigrant from Jamaica as agents treat him for dehydration after crossing the border from Mexico on May 18, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era border policy enacted by President Trump, which cites COVID-19 as the reason to rapidly expel asylum seekers at the U.S. border, is set to officially expire on May 23rd. A federal judge in Louisiana is expected to deliver a ruling this week on whether the Biden administration can lift Title 42. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Immigrants reach for soup donated by the Yuma County Abolition group after crossing the border from Mexico on May 23, 2022 in San Luis, Arizona. Some said they had been stranded behind the barrier and waiting for over 24 hours to be picked up by U.S. Border Patrol. Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era border policy enacted by former President Trump, which cites COVID-19 as the reason to rapidly expel asylum seekers at the U.S. border, was set to officially expire on May 23rd. A federal judge in Louisiana delivered a ruling May 20th blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People visit memorials for victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Ukrainian boys Andrii, aged 12 and his friend Valentyn 6, pose as they play at being soldiers and man their makeshift checkpoint in their village next to a school crossing. The two boys have become well known to passing motorists on May 27, 2022 in Stoyanka, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is shown on a monitor screen via video link from the penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov in Vladimir region, during a hearing of an appeal against Lefortovsky court sentence at the Moscow city court in Moscow, Russia, 24 May 2022.  EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Covered body of a person after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. According to police, a man is said to have driven into a group of people in central Berlin. One person died and several others were injured in the accident. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Central American migrants walk in a caravan towards the border with the United States, as they pass through Escuintla, Mexico, 09 June 2022. The migrant caravan that left on 06 June with 15,000 people from the Mexican Tapachula, bordering Guatemala, has broken up during the journey but has not stopped its passage through southern Mexico and remains firm in its goal of reaching the United States. EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on June 01, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Opening wakes and funerals for the 21 victims will be scheduled throughout the week. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Ballet dancers are seen onstage before the ballet performance Giselle begins June 10, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The Lviv National Opera house resumed performances last month for both ballet and opera. The bomb shelter can only hold 300 people so tickets are limited in case a siren goes off during the performance. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Abortion-rights activist Caroline Rhodes protests in front of the Supreme Court building following the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Pregnant Mia Knighton (R) and her fiance Elijah Rudd (L) join other pro-choice demonstrators during a march and rally after the US Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 24 June 2022. The court’s ruling overturned the legalization of abortion in the Roe v Wade case of 1973. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
People walk past lit paper lanterns during the Mitama Matsuri summer festival at the Yasukuni Shrine on July 13, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. About 30,000 lanterns are displayed during the four-day traditional festival taking place during Tokyo’s Bon period in July. The controversial Shinto shrine is dedicated to the souls of about 2.5 million Japanese men, women and children who died for their country. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks to supporters and journalists as she launches her campaign to become the next Prime Minister on July 14, 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss later resigned as the Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner (R) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 07 July 2022. The Khimki City Court reportedly had extended Griner’s detention for the duration of her trial on charges of drug smuggling that started on 01 July. Griner was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A resident tries puts out a fire with a tree branch as his sees the forest lands surrounding his home burning on July 13, 2022 in Albergaria a Velha, Portugal. Wildfires have swept across the central part of the country amid temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Protesters crowd inside the president’s official residence premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 July 2022. Thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed the president’s official residence during the anti-government protest in Colombo. Protests have been rocking the country for over three months, calling for the resignation of the president and prime minister over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Palestinian grandfather (L) of five-year-old Alaa Qadoum mourns while he carries her body during her funeral with other Palestinians after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, 05 August 2022. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
South Korean emergency services personnel wearing protective clothing participate in an anti-terror and anti-chemical terror exercise as part of the 2022 Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) at Lotte shopping mall on August 23, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The 11 days exercise, which features drills including the handling of chemical and biological attacks, is a regular joint exercise between U.S. and South Korean troops to prepare for potential emergencies on the Korean Peninsula. The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise is set to run through Sept. 1, involving an array of contingency drills, like concurrent field maneuvers that were not held over the past years under the preceding Moon Jae-in administration’s drive for peace with Pyongyang. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Taliban members paddle in a boat as they and Afghan families enjoy a visit to one of the lakes in Band-e Amir national park, a popular week-end destination, on August 12, 2022 in Band-e Amir, Bamyan province of Afghanistan. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)
U.S. Air Force Airman Michael Drah (L), originally from Ghana, smiles with his wife Akosua Yeboah-Drah and daughter Rashana Drah before he became a U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony at Dodger Stadium on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The naturalization ceremony welcomed more than 2,100 immigrants from 120 countries and featured an appearance by Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela who grew up in the small town of Navojoa, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Hisao Mitani walks with an African tortoise, which he named Bon-Chan, on the street on September 16, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Bon-chan, the 26-year-old tortoise who is cared for by 69-year-old funeral director Mitani, has become an internet sensation after starring in a viral tiktok video that has gained over seven million views since it was released, making both Mitani and Bon-chan tiktok celebrities. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and his wife Carrie Johnson (2-R) leave Downing Street after a farewell speech in London, Britain, 06 September 2022. Johnson will formally relinquish his role to Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral before the new Prime Minister is appointed. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A general view as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall as the First Guard begins their duty for the Lying-in State on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
A kid poses for a picture next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and tributes sitting on the window sill of home near Windsor Castle on September 17, 2022 in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral to allow members of the public to pay their last respects. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
People clash with police during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2022. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September, with the authorities saying she died of heart failure while her family advising that she had no prior health conditions. Her death triggered protests in various areas in Iran and around the world. According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his sympathy to the family of Amini on a phone call and assured them that her death will be investigated carefully.  EPA-EFE/STR
A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs on the stage during the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, 27 September 2022. Thousands of people gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL
Damaged police vehicles lay on the pitch inside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. At least 127 people including police officers were killed mostly in stampedes after a clash between fans of two Indonesian soccer teams, according to the police. EPA-EFE/SANDI SADEWA
Relatives of the deceased mourn, at a crime scene after a mass shooting by a former policeman at a children care center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, 07 October 2022. At least 37 people, mostly children, were killed while another 12 people were injured after a former policeman committed a mass shooting at a children’s care center in Nong Bua Lamphu northeastern province. The gunman subsequently killed his wife and their child, then himself, police said. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
The family members of a victim look at a photograph of the relative, who was killed, on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. Local media reports said that former police officer Panya Kamrab, 34, had killed at least 37 people, including 24 children – some as young as 2 – in a mass shooting and stabbing at a child care center in northeast Thailand. The assailant subsequently shot himself and his family, police said. The shooting comes two years after a disgruntled soldier killed 29 people in a shooting at a mall in 2020. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Families of victims mourn while waiting for blessings from Buddhist monks on October 07, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
Family members watch the victims of the massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu during a mass cremation on October 11, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
A protester shows red paint in her face, resembling blood splatters and bloody handprints next to the national Iranian emblem, during a rally in solidarity with Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2022.  EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Reporters are reflected in the sunglasses of U.S. President Joe Biden as he speaks to the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House October 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Migrant families gather during the ‘Hugs, not walls’ meeting, on the edge of the Rio Grande in the Ciudad Juarez border, Chihuahua, Mexico, 15 October 2022. Thousands of undocumented Mexicans reunited with their loved ones in the US-Mexico border region, after years of being separated by their immigration status. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres
China’s former President Hu Jintao (C) is led out by a steward as President Xi Jinping (R) and Premier Li Keqiang (L) look on during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, 22 October 2022. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will close on 22 October with President Xi Jinping expected to secure a historic third five-year term in power. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
A US border patrol officer interacts with migrants as they wait in line to have their identities checked before they can get into a bus for a processing center after they crossed the border between the United States and Mexico through an opening in the wall, in Yuma, Arizona, 28 October 2022 (issued 29 October 2022). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Victims in Seoul’s Itaewon district after a stampede during Halloween parties in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2022. According to Choi Seong-beam, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, at least 120 people were killed and an additional 100 were injured during a stampede in the Itaewon area of Seoul as a huge crowd came to celebrate Halloween. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Afghan people wait to cross into Afghanistan after Pakistan authorities reopened checkpoints at the Pakistani-Afghan border, in Chaman, Pakistan, 21 November 2022. Pakistan on 21 November, reopened Chaman border, a key border crossing with Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movements a week after it was closed over a shooting incident that left a Pakistani security guard dead. The border dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues as Afghanistan does not accept the boundary between the two countries as an international border calling it the Durand Line and Pakistan considers the 2,640-km long border as an international border and erected a barbed wire along it. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM
An image of a noose and gallows is displayed during the final meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is expected to approve its final report and vote on referring charges to the Justice Department. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jack Stanton checks his ice-covered home after being battered with waves from Lake Erie along Hoover Beach on December 27, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow, leaving thousands without power and at least 28 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
Homes are covered with ice after being battered with waves from Lake Erie along Hoover Beach on December 27, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow, leaving thousands without power and at least 28 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
A picture taken with a drone shows a kayaker and a group of sharks below him in the shallow water near the hot water stream of the Orot Rabin power plant in the Mediterranean Sea, northern city of Hadera, Israel, 29 December 2022. In recent years, a group of dusky sharks and sandbar sharks appear every winter in front of the hot water stream of the Orot Rabin Israeli power plant in Hadera. The special phenomenon attracts people for a rare opportunity to closely examine the wild animal. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Carl Niehaus, the sanctimonious con artist and mascot to corruption and incompetence
People of the Year

Carl Niehaus, the sanctimonious con artist and mascot to corruption and incompetence
Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations
Business Maverick

Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations
Bling it on – South African Revenue Service rakes in R474m as it cracks down on flashy lifestyles
People of the Year

Bling it on – South African Revenue Service rakes in R474m as it cracks down on flashy lifestyles
Three men arrested after video shows alleged racial assault of black teens at Free State resort swimming pool
Maverick News

Three men arrested after video shows alleged racial assault of black teens at Free State resort swimming pool
From Jacob Zuma to Elon Musk and Helen Zille, here’s who we hope will turn over a new leaf in 2023
People of the Year

From Jacob Zuma to Elon Musk and Helen Zille, here’s who we hope will turn over a new leaf in 2023

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zelensky, the Jewish lawyer-turned-comic-turned-actual president who pulled off a military miracle
People of the Year

Zelensky, the Jewish lawyer-turned-comic-turned-actual president who pulled off a military miracle
Zelensky and BlackRock CEO discuss postwar rebuilding; Russian tycoon asks Africa to lobby EU on fertiliser impasse
Ukraine Crisis

Zelensky and BlackRock CEO discuss postwar rebuilding; Russian tycoon asks Africa to lobby EU on fertiliser impasse
Zelensky sees gains on Russia in the east; Austria warns of blackout threat to Europe
Ukraine Crisis

Zelensky sees gains on Russia in the east; Austria warns of blackout threat to Europe
Vladimir Putin assumes wicked character role in an explosion of Soviet myths
People of the Year

Vladimir Putin assumes wicked character role in an explosion of Soviet myths
Supreme misogynists – Justice Samuel Alito and the judges who believe they can control women’s bodies
People of the Year

Supreme misogynists – Justice Samuel Alito and the judges who believe they can control women’s bodies

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.