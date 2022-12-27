Our Burning Planet

2022: The angry planet, in pictures

A man carries a sheep on his back during the fire at Boa Vista, Portugal, 12 July 2022. The fire forced shutting down the highway nr 1 in both directions. EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Dec 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this year.

A man walks through a flooded street after heavy rains and bad weather in Lisbon, Portugal, 13 December 2022. The national civil protection appealed to citizens to restrict the maximum displacement due to bad weather in the districts of Lisbon and Setubal. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS
Scavengers collect plastic materials at a garbage dumpsite in Marelan, Medan, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia, 30 November 2022. According to a record by the Indonesian Environment Ministry, the country produced more than 30,8 million ton waste in 2021, which 17,6 percent was plastic waste. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI
A waste picker takes a nap after walking through the Dandora garbage dump as he scavenges through the landfill for recyclables that can be re-sold during the International Waste Pickers Day in Nairobi, Kenya, 01 March 2022. International Waste Pickers’ Day is marked on 01 March in memory of 11 trash picker who were killed in at the University of Barranquilla in Colombia in 1992.  EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A man cleans debris and plastic waste on the beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 24 November 2022. During the rainy season, trash ends up in the sea due to the island’s lack of a centralized waste management system. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
John Lawrence and Payton Campbell (unseen at rear) with their children Harlow and Aria inspect a flooded road near their home on March 02, 2022 in Dungay, Northern NSW, Australia. Several northern New South Wales towns had been forced to evacuate as Australia faces unprecedented storms and the worst flooding in a decade. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)
SES personal are seen searching floodwaters along Raleigh street in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Australia, 14 October 2022. Victorian residents have been told to move to higher ground as rain continue to pummel vast swathes of the state, causing flooding and thousands of power outages. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
People with their cattle cross a flooded highway in Dadu district, Sindh province, Pakistan, 30 August 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 27 August, flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,000 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country’s climate change minister said. EPA-EFE/WAQAR HUSSEIN
A shepherd watches his buffalos cool off in the scarce waters of the Diyala River, which turned into pools of sewage water due to desertification and pollution, east of Baghdad, Iraq, 29 June 2022. Low rainfall and upstream damming in neighbouring Iran and Turkey have led to drops in the Tigris and Euphrates water levels. The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture warned that 90 percent of Iraqi agricultural land has been desertified or is at risk of desertification in the near future, due to climate change and water disputes with Iran and Turkey. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
Sheep graze on the shores of the Vjosa river close to the fields of the village of Anevjose on September 24, 2022 in the district of Tepelene, Albania. The Vjosa is considered as one of Europe’s last wild rivers and is currently threatened by proposals to build more than 3,400 new hydropower plants in the region. In June, the Albanian government pledged to make the Vjosa a national park, which could preclude hydroelectric projects and other industrial activity, but no there is no timeline for formalizing its protected status. (Photo by Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)
A woman stands on the shore of Lake Velencei in Gardony, Hungary, 17 August 2022. Due to the lasting unusual heat and drought, the water level of the lake stands at 55 centimeters, eight centimeters below the ever-measured lowest level of 63 centimetres. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari HUNGARY OUT
People walk along the beach looking at property damaged by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
An aerial photo made with a drone shows damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, 29 September 2022. Hurricane Ian came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center . EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.  The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A woman tries to walk on the rubble left by heavy rains, in Petropolis, Brazil, 16 February 2022. Petropolis was devastated by the rains that have left more than fifty dead, thousands of homeless people and an unknown number of disappeared. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Aerial view of cars and rubble after the Rio das Velhas overflow on January 12, 2022 in Honorio Bicalho, Brazil. Heavy rains over the weekend caused landslides and floods in the Minas Gerais region. A maximum alert was issued due to the risk of the Carioca dam in Para de Minas bursting as a result of intense rains. According to authorities 10 people died between Sunday and Monday and the number of the affected  is over 17 thousand people. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
Tourists hold on to a rope in the Oxman cenote on July 16, 2022 in Valladolid, Mexico. The Yucatan Peninsula has the world’s largest underwater cave system, with over 2,400 cenotes. Along with the industrial growth, the Yucatan region experiences a tourism boom due to the end of COVID restrictions and sargassum on the coast. Uncontrolled visitor’s quota threatens limestone ground and water quality. Considered sacred places by the Mayas since the ancient times, these underwater wonders are now threatened by the increasing number of pork and poultry farms that everyday pollute the aquifer. Environmental organizations which carried out studies on the water alerted on high levels of toxic substances and lack of wastewater treatment plants. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Ayala Porat, a PhD student at IUI and Kerem Citak, an academic intern at IUI, set coral larvae net traps at ca. 6 metres depth to collect coral larvae in situ during a sunset dive. Divers return the following morning to collect the larvae collected in a jar at the top of the net at The Interuniversity Institute (IUI) for Marine Sciences in Eilat, Israel. Collected coral larvae are used in experiments assessing the environment’s impact on development and survival in juvenile life phases. Despite sea temperatures rising faster in the Gulf of Aqaba (also known in Israel as the Gulf of Eilat) than the global average rate, the coral reef of the northernmost point of the Red Sea exhibit remarkable resistance and seem immune to the effects of global warming. Scientists are trying to understand the biological capacity of these corals to live at higher temperatures, hoping this knowledge could help reefs elsewhere in the world. The scientific community estimates that over 90% of reefs will die by 2050 due to climate change and direct human impact. The corals in this Red Sea gulf might be one of the last remaining complete ecosystems by 2100. However, there is a possibility that this surviving coral reef could be used as a blueprint for an entirely new climate-resistant ecosystem. (Photo by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha/Getty Images).
Residents take a dip in a paddling pool to cool off outside their home on July 19, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. Temperatures exceeded 40C in parts of England today after the Met Office issued its first red extreme heat warning. Record-breaking temperatures were reached across the UK. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Two women dip their heads into the fountain to cool off in Trafalgar Square on July 19, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Temperatures were expected to hit 40C in parts of the UK that week, prompting the Met Office to issue its first red extreme heat warning in England, from London and the south-east up to York and Manchester. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Villagers gather to collect water from a malfunctioning hand pump on May 20, 2022, in Garhwa village, 60 kms (37 miles) from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, India. A severe heatwave has caused drought-like conditions in vast swathes of India’s agricultural heartlands from north to south, as the rains that usually arrive before the country’s prolonged monsoon season have so far failed to materialize in many regions. India is particularly vulnerable to drought as its under-developed agriculture sector is heavily dependent on timely, uninterrupted natural weather cycles for its survival. About 150 villages in the Mirzapur region are facing extreme water crisis. Most of the water is supplied by tankers and there is a daily quota of 15 litres per person. Due to this, many residents end up drinking water from unhygienic sources, causing Diarrhea and other related diseases. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
Habiba Hassan Leesow fixes her tent in a displacement camp for people impacted by drought on September 3, 2022 in Baidoa, Somalia. Extreme drought has destroyed crops and seen a hike in food prices, leaving 7 million people (out of a total population of 16 million) at risk of famine in Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
People try to fill water bottles in a displacement camp for people impacted by drought on September 3, 2022 in Baidoa, Somalia. Extreme drought has destroyed crops and seen a hike in food prices, leaving 7 million people (out of a total population of 16 million) at risk of famine in Somalia. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
An aerial view of a golf course next to an undeveloped desert on July 13, 2022 in Palm Desert, California. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 97 percent of the state of California’s land area is in at least severe drought status, with nearly 60 percent in at least extreme drought. California is now in a third consecutive year of drought amid a climate change-fueled megadrought in the Southwestern United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Park visitors look at a bleached ‘bathtub ring’ that is visible on the banks of Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam on August 19, 2022 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. The federal government announced plans to cut water allocations from the Colorado River Basin to Arizona and Nevada for the second year in a row and is asking residents to cut water consumption as the drought worsens. Water levels at Lake Mead stand at 27 percent of capacity, its lowest level since being filled in the 1930s following the construction of the Hoover Dam. The lake’s water levels have fallen an estimated 175 feet since 2000. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian is shown on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. The Category 4 hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
An aerial view of a property surrounded by flood water on December 09, 2022 in Louth, Australia. Rainfall over recent weeks and months has caused prolonged flooding in the Barwon-Darling River System and its tributaries, a release from the Bureau of Metrology said, and the consequences of unseasonally high rainfall are still being felt right through Western NSW even though rains have eased recently. Flooding in vast swathes of the Western Plains has turned properties into islands, still cut off from road access. River levels higher than the 1998 flood level occurred at many flood-hit communities across the state in the recent spell of wet weather, including at Louth and Tilpa, west of Bourke. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
A man wades through floodwater on October 18, 2022 in Johi, Pakistan. Nearly one-third of Pakistan was deeply affected by flooding which hit the country in 2022, with many areas still inundated or recovering from the event which left millions of people dispossessed of land and lacking food, water or work. (Photo by Getty Images)
A picture taken with a drone shows the Yesa reservoir in Yesa, Navarra, Spain, 23 August 2022. The reservoir is currently below 30 percent of its level. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges
A view of the Roman camp Aquis Querquennis, located on the banks of the Limia river in the As Conchas reservoir, in Ourense, Spain, 10 August 2022. The camp is usually underwater but now it is seen due to the low level of the As Conchas reservoir. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo
Vehicles make their way through fallen trees in a wooded area outside of Edzell on January 31, 2022 in Edzell, Scotland. The area was hit by two storms – Malik and Corrie – in quick succession over the weekend, leaving tens of thousands without power. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Picture dated 31 July 2022 and made available 08 August 2022 shows firefighters at work in the village of A Caniza, Pontevedra, Galicia region, Spain. According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) this is the worst year of wildfires in Spain in 30 years. EPA-EFE/Sxenick
Cal Fire firefighters battle the Oak Fire on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, California. The fast moving Oak Fire burning outside of Yosemite National Park has forced evacuations, charred over 11,500 acres and has destroyed several homes since starting on Friday afternoon. The fire is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A Chilean flag flies as smoke from forest fires settles over downtown Santiago, Chile, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chile’s capital of Santiago was blanketed by smoke early on Friday as authorities battled multiple forest fires in the greater metropolitan area and temperatures soared amid an on-going heatwave. Photographer: Tamara Merino/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Smoke from forest fires over downtown Santiago, Chile, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chile’s capital of Santiago was blanketed by smoke early on Friday as authorities battled multiple forest fires in the greater metropolitan area and temperatures soared amid an on-going heatwave. Photographer: Tamara Merino/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Smoke from forest fires over east Santiago, Chile, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Chile’s capital of Santiago was blanketed by smoke early on Friday as authorities battled multiple forest fires in the greater metropolitan area and temperatures soared amid an on-going heatwave. Photographer: Tamara Merino/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Milky Way appears over a mountain in the Valle de la Luna in the Atacama Desert, considered the driest place on earth on August 26, 2022 near San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. The extreme aridity makes the Atacama Desert one of the clearest places on earth to view the night sky. Much of the region receives less than half an inch of rainfall per year, and some areas none at all for hundreds of years. Located in Chile’s northern third between two mountain ranges, the Atacama is possibly the oldest desert on earth, experiencing extreme aridity for at least 3 million years. The area is home to the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope. The Valley of the Moon is so called because of its lunar and even Mars-like appearance. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images,)
A picture taken from the San Rafael glacier, part of the Northern Ice Fields in the Laguna San Rafael National Park, in the southern region of Aysen, Chile, 13 February 2022 (Issued 22 February 2022). The inexorable advance of global warming has reached Chilean Patagonia one of the most pristine areas on the planet causing glaciers to melt due to climate change. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES
An ice-breaking tour boat pushes through drift ice on the Sea of Okhotsk on February 24, 2022 in Abashiri, Japan. The temperature of the Sea of Okhotsk is believed to have increased by around two degrees over the last fifty years reducing the amount of drift ice by thirty percent in roughly the same period. The ice forms in Russias Amur River in mid-winter then drifts down through the Sea of Okhotsk to reach Hokkaido before disappearing again usually in March. The drift ice brings with it nutrients including plankton which boost fish stocks in the area. As the ice decreases it is expected that sea-life will be affected too. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Worker next to Alaska Airlines planes during a snow storm at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Seattle, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. An estimated 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, up by 3.6 million from last year and getting close to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA, a provider of travel insurance. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An abandoned vehicle sits along Southwestern Boulevard on December 26, 2022 in West Seneca, outside Buffalo, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and at least 25 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Lonsdale Road as the area continues to deal with the effects of a massive winter storm which has affected large portions of the United States, continues in Buffalo, New York, USA, 26 December 2022. Much of the United States experienced some sort of winter weather this week as result of the large storm which was generated by a bomb cyclone, the meteorological phenomenon when the atmospheric pressure quickly drops in a strong storm. EPA-EFE/JOSH THERMIDOR
Vicki Van Hout performs atop a 2.7 tonne iceberg suspended above Sydney Harbour during the opening show of the Sydney Festival production Thaw, in Sydney, Australia, 14 January 2022. EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
An ice core from a depth of 2215 meters with a prominent NAAZ II (North Atlantic Ash Zone) layer of volcanic ash, deposited ca. 55,400 years ago during a volcanic eruption in Thórsmörk, southern Iceland, is examined at East Greenland Ice-Core Project (EastGRIP) camp on July 31, 2022. This layer is one of only a handful of visible ash layers in the 120,000 years covered by the ice cores. Since it is widespread in the North Atlantic region, it is a critical time marker linking ice cores with marine and lake sediment records beyond C-14 dating. EastGRIP is an international science station on the Greenland ice sheet, the second-largest ice body in the world after the Antarctic ice cap. The team at EastGRIP, led by the University of Copenhagen in coordination with the Danish Centre for Ice and Climate and other partners, aims to drill through 2650 meters of ice dating back 80,000 years, to glean new knowledge of ice-sheet dynamics and how fast-flowing ice streams will contribute to sea-level rise. The resulting ice core will also create a new record of past climatic and atmospheric conditions from the northeastern part of the Greenland Ice Sheet, informing our understanding of how it may respond to a changing climate. This summer marked the first season of fieldwork since 2019, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 field seasons. After two months of preparation this spring, the drilling operation started on July 7th and ended on August 6th, yielding a new 300 meters of core at a maximum depth of 2418.23 meters. That puts them under 250 meters from their target depth, which the team aims to achieve next year. (Photo by Lukasz Larsson Warzecha/Getty Images)
A Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate activist sits with his hand glued to the asphalt as part of a protest roadblock in Berlin, Germany, 07 November 2022. Letzte Generation activists have been criticized by Germany’s Green Party after one of their recent protests disrupted traffic, which may have prevented emergency services from reaching in time a road accident victim who later died. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
An activist from the ‘On The Spot’ parkour team jumps to turn off the lights of a shop in Paris, France, 06 August 2022 (issued 07 August 2022). As part of the ‘Lights Off’ movement, the Paris-based parkour collective On The Spot use their gymnastic abilities to climb walls to switch off shop signs at night to raise awareness on saving energy and reduce light pollution. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA DM/ ML/ OBP
