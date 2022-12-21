This data is based on the 2022 Annual Cravings Report released by Uber Eats. The report provides a snapshot of the most popular, the most unusual, and some of the most unique orders on the platform. The data has revealed a few telling trends about South Africa’s eating habits throughout 2022…

Cape Town is topping the charts again with the most orders between 12 am and 4 am! Early bird or Night Owl – Uber Eats has you covered! Ka-ching: One user saved over R8000 in delivery fees by using Uber Eats’ membership program, Eats Pass

It’s true that South Africans love pap with almost anything as it was one of the year’s top orders. Some like it hot and in bulk!: the most expensive order this year was close to R13 000, which was for over 30 curries ordered from the same restaurant. Stuck on repeat: The Uber Eats magic you know and love wouldn’t exist without exceptional delivery people. One delivery person drove over 1200 hours bringing delicious meals, treats and essentials to Eaters throughout the year – that’s like watching your favourite movie over 570 times or singing the National Anthem over 100 000 times. One delivery person also completed almost 9000 deliveries within the year

Another delivery person travelled enough kilometres to circle the earth more than twice Loyalty runs deep: one Eater ordered from the same restaurant 348 times this year, talk about having a favourite!

“At Uber Eats, we aim to satisfy Eaters’ cravings, no matter how unique. Whether it’s burgers or bikinis, bags of ice or last-minute drinks, we’re focused on helping consumers get anything delivered right to their door,” concludes Daniele Joubert, Head of Growth and Consumer Operations for Uber Eats SSA. DM