TGIFOOD

SUMMER TREAT

What’s cooking today: Boozy spanspek fruit boats

What’s cooking today: Boozy spanspek fruit boats
Tony Jackman’s boozy fruit boats. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
20 Dec 2022
0

Spanspek, strawberries and raspberries dance a merry festive dance in these melon ‘boats’ laced with the honeyed liquor from Constantia known as Vin de Constance, once famed throughout the world.

Nothing is sweeter than a summer spanspek, known as a cantaloupe in much of the world but known by this term of affection in South Africa ever since Lady Juana Smith, the Spanish wife of Sir Harry Smith (after whom the town Harrismith is named) took to requesting it for breakfast. The household servants, the story goes, started referring to it as “Spaanse spek” (Spanish bacon), and even if the story may be apocryphal, it’s too sweet to ignore.

Ingredients

1 whole spanspek, halved, seeds scooped out

250 g fresh strawberries (or use other summer fruit, chopped)

125 g fresh raspberries (ditto)

½ cup Noble Late Harvest such as Vin de Constance, or liqueur of your choice

Method

Halve the spanspek and scoop out the seeds from each half. Using a small sharp knife, and without cutting through the outer shell, cut wedges just through to the skin, stopping before the shell is punctured. This is for ease of serving the wedge portions.

Halve or quarter the strawberries but leave the raspberries whole.

In a bowl, steep the strawberries and raspberries in two thirds of the wine for half an hour.

Spoon the fruit into each “boat”, and pour the remaining wine over. DM/TGIFood

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options