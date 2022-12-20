“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Bieber posted on Instagram. “Don’t buy it.”
Clothes in the H&M collection include sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding. The retailer has previously sold Bieber’s concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.
“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” Bieber wrote Monday. “All without my permission and approval.”
A representative for H&M didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
H&M has struggled with weak sales lately as the retailer tries to cope with high inflation and shaky consumer demand. Management aims to double sales by 2030.
