Maverick Life

GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

Attention gamers: Five need-to-knows about Netflix Games

Attention gamers: Five need-to-knows about Netflix Games
Coming soon to Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix
By Noelle Adams
20 Dec 2022
0

With the holiday season upon us, if you’re looking for a physically undemanding alternative to passive binge watching, it may be time to try the lesser known Netflix Games, already bundled with Netflix streaming plans.

Launched just over a year ago, in November 2021, Netflix’s gaming offering remains one of the lesser known drawcards of the streamer. It’s also evidently one of the most underutilised benefits of a Netflix membership. In August 2022, CNBC reported Apptopia stats showing that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers (1.7 million people of 221 million subscriptions) are downloading and playing Netflix’s games.

That said, even with cost-cutting elsewhere, Netflix is all-in with its gaming offering, gradually extending the number of playable titles. And with the holiday season here, if you’re looking for a physically undemanding alternative to passive binge watching on the couch – or have kids to occupy during road trips and long, chatty family gatherings – it may be the ideal time to dip into the library.

Here are the five most important things to understand about Netflix Games, plus how to get started:

  1. Playing on mobile, no additional purchases required

Although it may change in future, currently Netflix gaming is specific to mobile devices. In other words, you can only play on phones and tablets – specifically Android devices running Android 8.0 or later; or iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS/iPadOS 15 or later.

Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

While Netflix has choice-driven interactive experiences including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, and The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, which can be “played” on your TV using a remote control, that functionality does not extend to its games. You also can’t play them on PC through Netflix.

As a big plus though, unlike many mobile games, Netflix’s titles feature “No ads. No extra fees. No in-app purchases”. Everything you need for the complete game experience is included with your current Netflix subscription, no matter what plan you have.

Also, if games support cloud-save functionality – as opposed to progress being saved on your device – you’ll be able to pick up playing where you left off on any phone or tablet. Just ensure the game is downloaded there, and that you’re logged in with your Netflix profile.

  1. Two ways to get games

First up, you won’t find the games on your Netflix TV app. The library can only be accessed on mobile devices, so a good initial step is to install the Netflix mobile app on your phone or tablet, and then sign in to your Netflix account.

Games aren’t listed on the menu at the top of the app; you’ll need to scroll down until you reach the Games row. Click on a game, learn more about it and then tap the Get Game button. This will direct you to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the title.

Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com
Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com

It’s no surprise then that the second way to access the games is straight through your mobile device’s storefront. There is no Netflix games category here, though, so you’ll either need to know exactly what title you’re looking for, or to keyword search “Netflix games” to bring up options. All Netflix games feature the Netflix logo on their icon; some include “Netflix Edition” in the title.

The difference with taking what appears to be a more direct store route is that at some point you’ll need to enter your Netflix account information before you can play. If already signed into the Netflix app on your device, you’ll skip this authorisation step.

Note: Due to the age-variable nature of the games, they’re not available with kids’ Netflix profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent children from accessing adult profiles and content, that same PIN will be required to play the game on your chosen device.

'Immortality' on Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com
‘Immortality’ on Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com
'Immortality' on Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com
‘Immortality’ on Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com

  1. Emphasis on quality over quantity (for now)

Netflix Games launched with five titles – franchise tie-ins Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, as well as Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops – and that number has steadily increased. Netflix’s original plan, according to The Washington Post, was to offer 50 different games by the end of 2022. They’re not far off. At the time of writing, Netflix was sitting at 48 titles, spanning every genre from adventure, puzzle and traditional tabletop card games, to racing, strategy, role-playing and simulation.

Over the past year, the Netflix Games line-up has gradually grown more exciting thanks to a combination of third-party partnerships, and Netflix’s move to make its own games through purchased game studios. Netflix currently has more than 50 games in development, including titles based on Netflix franchises.

'Shadow and Bone: Destinies' on Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix
‘Shadow and Bone: Destinies’ on Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Right now, notable Netflix games include a mobile-friendly adaptation of Immortality (iOS only), the acclaimed full motion video (FMV) thriller that adopts a non-linear approach to narrative, and was nominated in several categories at The Game Awards 2022. Similarly experimental is the first-person narrative adventure Before Your Eyes, which is played with your device camera tracking eye movement. Then there’s addictive mech-themed strategy game Into the Breach; BAFTA-winning magical realist adventure Kentucky Route Zero; and the wholesome but heart-breaking Spiritfarer, wherein souls are ferried to the afterlife.

For something more familiar to TV-watching and web-savvy non-gamers, Netflix Games also offers interactive experiences based on Exploding Kittens (a Netflix animated series is in the works), SpongeBob Squarepants, Arcane, Stranger Things, Nailed It! and Too Hot to Handle.

Meanwhile, among upcoming releases are Raji, the action-adventure rooted in Indian mythology; arcade-style brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge; and tie-ins for Netflix hits Shadow and Bone, Money Heist and The Queen’s Gambit. Plus, starting in 2023, Netflix subscribers will be able to play three exclusive mobile games based on Ubisoft franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed and Valiant Hearts.

'Kentucky Route Zero' on Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix
‘Kentucky Route Zero’ on Netflix Games. Image: Courtesy of Netflix

  1. Subscription the only way to play these games on mobile

While these games are exclusive to Netflix Games, there is no other way to play (or purchase) them on mobile devices. You need a Netflix subscription. That said, you can still play several of these titles on other platforms, especially PC. These include the likes of Spiritfarer, Immortality, Oxenfree and Kentucky Route Zero.

For the record, if you cancel your Netflix subscription, you’ll no longer be able to play anything from the Netflix Games library. However, much like your viewing history, your gameplay history and saves will be stored for 10 months. Should you reactivate your account within this time, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off – as long as you haven’t uninstalled the game, deleted its data, or removed the user profile that the title was played with.

Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com
Netflix Games. Image: Pfangirl.com

  1. Support right from the source

One final thing to note. There is a comprehensive Netflix Games section within the Netflix Help Centre website. Here you can access an at-a-glance breakdown of every game available, find answers to questions about the service, and troubleshoot general problems. Find it here. DM/ML

This story was first published on Pfangirl.com

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Count, and count again – electoral committee defends ‘transparent’ process to pick Top Seven
Maverick News

Count, and count again – electoral committee defends ‘transparent’ process to pick Top Seven
US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
Maverick News

US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Night & Day (we're no longer sure) Three
Maverick Life

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Night & Day (we're no longer sure) Three
The SA Show’s Xmas Special: Somebody please check on Daddy’s little Dudu and her pet RETs
Maverick Life

The SA Show’s Xmas Special: Somebody please check on Daddy’s little Dudu and her pet RETs
The Wonder: Netflix’s story of 19th century ‘fasting girls’ reminds us starving bodies remain a public spectacle today
Maverick Life

The Wonder: Netflix’s story of 19th century ‘fasting girls’ reminds us starving bodies remain a public spectacle today
‘Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King’ – on takeovers and turnarounds
Business Maverick

‘Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King’ – on takeovers and turnarounds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.