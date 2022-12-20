Launched just over a year ago, in November 2021, Netflix’s gaming offering remains one of the lesser known drawcards of the streamer. It’s also evidently one of the most underutilised benefits of a Netflix membership. In August 2022, CNBC reported Apptopia stats showing that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers (1.7 million people of 221 million subscriptions) are downloading and playing Netflix’s games.

That said, even with cost-cutting elsewhere, Netflix is all-in with its gaming offering, gradually extending the number of playable titles. And with the holiday season here, if you’re looking for a physically undemanding alternative to passive binge watching on the couch – or have kids to occupy during road trips and long, chatty family gatherings – it may be the ideal time to dip into the library.

Here are the five most important things to understand about Netflix Games, plus how to get started:

Playing on mobile, no additional purchases required

Although it may change in future, currently Netflix gaming is specific to mobile devices. In other words, you can only play on phones and tablets – specifically Android devices running Android 8.0 or later; or iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS/iPadOS 15 or later.

While Netflix has choice-driven interactive experiences including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, and The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, which can be “played” on your TV using a remote control, that functionality does not extend to its games. You also can’t play them on PC through Netflix.

As a big plus though, unlike many mobile games, Netflix’s titles feature “No ads. No extra fees. No in-app purchases”. Everything you need for the complete game experience is included with your current Netflix subscription, no matter what plan you have.

Also, if games support cloud-save functionality – as opposed to progress being saved on your device – you’ll be able to pick up playing where you left off on any phone or tablet. Just ensure the game is downloaded there, and that you’re logged in with your Netflix profile.

Two ways to get games

First up, you won’t find the games on your Netflix TV app. The library can only be accessed on mobile devices, so a good initial step is to install the Netflix mobile app on your phone or tablet, and then sign in to your Netflix account.

Games aren’t listed on the menu at the top of the app; you’ll need to scroll down until you reach the Games row. Click on a game, learn more about it and then tap the Get Game button. This will direct you to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the title.

It’s no surprise then that the second way to access the games is straight through your mobile device’s storefront. There is no Netflix games category here, though, so you’ll either need to know exactly what title you’re looking for, or to keyword search “Netflix games” to bring up options. All Netflix games feature the Netflix logo on their icon; some include “Netflix Edition” in the title.

The difference with taking what appears to be a more direct store route is that at some point you’ll need to enter your Netflix account information before you can play. If already signed into the Netflix app on your device, you’ll skip this authorisation step.

Note: Due to the age-variable nature of the games, they’re not available with kids’ Netflix profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent children from accessing adult profiles and content, that same PIN will be required to play the game on your chosen device.

Emphasis on quality over quantity (for now)

Netflix Games launched with five titles – franchise tie-ins Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, as well as Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops – and that number has steadily increased. Netflix’s original plan, according to The Washington Post, was to offer 50 different games by the end of 2022. They’re not far off. At the time of writing, Netflix was sitting at 48 titles, spanning every genre from adventure, puzzle and traditional tabletop card games, to racing, strategy, role-playing and simulation.

Over the past year, the Netflix Games line-up has gradually grown more exciting thanks to a combination of third-party partnerships, and Netflix’s move to make its own games through purchased game studios. Netflix currently has more than 50 games in development, including titles based on Netflix franchises.

Right now, notable Netflix games include a mobile-friendly adaptation of Immortality (iOS only), the acclaimed full motion video (FMV) thriller that adopts a non-linear approach to narrative, and was nominated in several categories at The Game Awards 2022. Similarly experimental is the first-person narrative adventure Before Your Eyes, which is played with your device camera tracking eye movement. Then there’s addictive mech-themed strategy game Into the Breach; BAFTA-winning magical realist adventure Kentucky Route Zero; and the wholesome but heart-breaking Spiritfarer, wherein souls are ferried to the afterlife.

For something more familiar to TV-watching and web-savvy non-gamers, Netflix Games also offers interactive experiences based on Exploding Kittens (a Netflix animated series is in the works), SpongeBob Squarepants, Arcane, Stranger Things, Nailed It! and Too Hot to Handle.

Meanwhile, among upcoming releases are Raji, the action-adventure rooted in Indian mythology; arcade-style brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge; and tie-ins for Netflix hits Shadow and Bone, Money Heist and The Queen’s Gambit. Plus, starting in 2023, Netflix subscribers will be able to play three exclusive mobile games based on Ubisoft franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed and Valiant Hearts.

Subscription the only way to play these games on mobile

While these games are exclusive to Netflix Games, there is no other way to play (or purchase) them on mobile devices. You need a Netflix subscription. That said, you can still play several of these titles on other platforms, especially PC. These include the likes of Spiritfarer, Immortality, Oxenfree and Kentucky Route Zero.

For the record, if you cancel your Netflix subscription, you’ll no longer be able to play anything from the Netflix Games library. However, much like your viewing history, your gameplay history and saves will be stored for 10 months. Should you reactivate your account within this time, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off – as long as you haven’t uninstalled the game, deleted its data, or removed the user profile that the title was played with.

Support right from the source

One final thing to note. There is a comprehensive Netflix Games section within the Netflix Help Centre website. Here you can access an at-a-glance breakdown of every game available, find answers to questions about the service, and troubleshoot general problems. Find it here. DM/ML

This story was first published on Pfangirl.com