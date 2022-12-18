Maverick Life

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Night & Day (we’re no longer sure) Three

A journalist and french soccer supporter celebrates a goal during the World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Journalists at the ANC's 55th National Conference which is taking place in Nasrec watched the game in the media centre while ANC delegates continued voting for nominated leaders. 18 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Maverick Life Editors
18 Dec 2022
Here is a selection of interesting and revealing images of the ANC Conference, which is underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg until 20 December 2022.

A Gauteng delegate celebrates the successful nomination of her candidate at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Delegates during nominations of the top seven at Nasrec expo at the 55th National Conference on 18 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe attempts to cam down delegates during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the nomination process of the top seven as delegates call for his removal at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of proceedings during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of proceedings during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Deputy president David Mabuza during the nomination process of the top seven at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of proceedings during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
A general view of proceedings during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Lindiwe Zulu during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
Delegates during nominations of the top seven at Nasrec expo at the 55th National Conference on 18 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Free State, Gauteng and North West delegates argue with ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, demanding a point of order during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts during the nomination process of the top seven as delegates call for his removal at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of proceedings during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. Candidates were nominated for the top seven after credentials were adopted following lengthy debates in closed sessions on the second day of the conference. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view of proceedings during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
Delegates during nominations of the top seven at Nasrec expo at the 55th National Conference on 18 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
Security personnel during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a picture during the nomination process of the top seven as delegates call for his removal at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Treasurer General Paul Mashatile during the nomination process of the top seven as delegates call for his removal at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
Journalists at the ANC conference react to the World Cup Final between Argentina and France at Nasrec on 18 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Journalists at the ANC conference react to the World Cup Final between Argentina and France at Nasrec on 18 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan) DM/ ML

 

