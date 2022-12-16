Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 50 of 2022

Our World in Pictures: Week 50 of 2022
Pope Francis grabs the pacifier of a baby during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 14 December 2022. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Dec 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A mural by the inner fields art collective, titled “Absent,” depicts a Ukrainian woman who lost a loved one to war, on December 16, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are estimated to have been killed since Russia launched its large-scale invasion on February 24, but an official civilian or military death toll has not been given. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
People shelter in a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 16 December 2022. A wave of Russian missile attacks on 16 December targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A member of the Ukrainian military relaxes in a makeshift sauna built by members of the brigade in an underground bunker while on a day off from being stationed in Bakhmut at a position on the outskirts of Donetsk on December 14, 2022 in Donetsk, Ukraine. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A policeman detains a woman who was demonstrating, outside the Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru, 15 December 2022. At least six protesters have died in the first 20 hours after the state of emergency was declared, and 14 deaths since 11 December after the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of the Congress, and the convocation of a constituent. The Peruvian government ordered a night curfew in 15 provinces located in 8 of 24 departments, after another violent day. EPA-EFE/ALDAIR MEJIA
Riot police officers patrol the Panamericana Norte highway during protests in Trujillo, Peru, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Photographer: Arturo Gutarra Chavez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A riot police officer embraces a demonstrator on the Panamericana Norte highway during protests in Trujillo, Peru, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Photographer: Arturo Gutarra Chavez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The President-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, hugs a homeless person during the celebration of Christmas for Waste Pickers and the Street Population, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 December 2022. Lula ratified on 15 December the marked social accent that his government will have and assured in front of hundreds of garbage collectors that the poor ‘will recover the right to have rights.’ EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
U.S. President Joe Biden (C) poses with African leaders during the U.S. – Africa Leaders Summit on December 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Summit brings together heads of state, government officials, business leaders, and civil society to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Africa. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Palestinian Hamas supporters attend a rally to mark the 35th anniversary of Hamas in Gaza City, 14 December 2022. Hamas was founded in 1987, shortly after the Palestinian Intifada broke out against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A demonstrator from the Iranian Portuguese community protests in front of the Parliament building following Iran’s sentencing to death and public execution of two young demonstrators, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, for participating in demonstrations against the regime, in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 December 2022. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS
An Egret hunts for fish, at the Pallikaranai marshland, in Chennai, India, 16 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Idrees Mohammed
Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department officers carry a victim’s body after a landslide hit the campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, 16 December 2022. A landslide at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead. According to the authorities, others were feared buried at the site at an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Survivors take a rest at police station after a landslide hit the campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, 16 December 2022. A landslide at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead. According to the authorities, others were feared buried at the site at an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
A mourner visits the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial on the 10th anniversary of the school shooting on December 14, 2022 in Newtown, Connecticut. December 14 marked the 10th anniversary of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary where 26 people were shot and killed, including 20 first graders and 6 educators, in one of the deadliest elementary school shootings in U.S. history. The memorial opened to the public on November 14, a month ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
The White House is seen illuminated in green light on December 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. The green light is in honor of the victims killed Sandy Hook Shooting on the 10 year anniversary of the massacre. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Inflatable craft and boat engines used by migrants to cross the channel are stored in a Home Office facility on December 15, 2022 in Dover, England. Four people died, and 39 were rescued, after a packed boat with migrants sank in the English Channel yesterday. A search continues for four more people believed to be missing. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Inflatable craft and boat engines used by migrants to cross the channel are stored in a Home Office facility on December 15, 2022 in Dover, England. Four people died, and 39 were rescued, after a packed boat with migrants sank in the English Channel yesterday. A search continues for four more people believed to be missing. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Emergency workers respond at the scene of a broken giant aquarium, on December 16, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The aquarium, located in the Radisson Hotel in the Domaquarée complex, spilled approximately 1,500 exotic fish and pushed debris from the hotel’s lobby out onto a heavy pedestrian and traffic thoroughfare when it burst in the early morning. The owners claim the aquarium, which houses the hotel’s central guest elevator and flooded the hotel with one million liters (264,172 gallons) when it broke, is the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical one at 14 meters (46 feet) in height. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Emergency workers respond at the scene of a broken giant aquarium, on December 16, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
A man takes to the air after hitting a ramp while sledging in Alexandra Palace Park on December 12, 2022 in London, England. Snow and ice disrupted rail travel and closed schools in parts of southeast England on Monday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A man surfs down a hill in Alexandra Park on December 12, 2022 in London, England. Snow and ice disrupted rail travel and closed schools in parts of southeast England on Monday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Geese and ducks walk on a frozen pond in Alexandra Park on December 12, 2022 in London, England. Snow and ice disrupted rail travel and closed schools in parts of southeast England on Monday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Vietnamese tourists wearing South Korean traditional clothes take pictures in the snow during a visit to the Gyegbokgung Palace in Seoul South Korea, 15 December 2022. Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) is forecasting heavy snow to hit the capital and central regions with the temperature in Seoul reaching minus 7.7 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
NASA’s Orion capsule heads towards the Pacific ocean as it parachutes down, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, 11 December 2022. The Orion capsule returns back to earth after a 25.5-day mission orbiting the moon and back in a recovery operation involving the US Navy and NASA. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN / POOL
NASA’s Orion Capsule is drawn to the well deck of the U.S.S. Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, on 11 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Mario Tama / POOL
Thai High Convention goers smoke a giant joint prop at on December 10, 2022 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The Thai High Club hosts its first cannabis festival in Chiang Mai to celebrate the new legal industry in Thailand.(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Pilgrimage parishioners carry statues as they arrive to celebrate the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 December 2022. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims began to arrive at the Basilica of Guadalupe on the eve of the Day of the Virgin, which will be celebrated on 12 December after two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
A neanderthal skeleton discovered in the Cova Foradada de Oliva archeological site is presented by the Prehistoric Museum in Valencia, Spain, 15 December 2022. The skeleton is one of the most complete ever found on the peninsula and will be permanently exhibited at the Prehistoric Museum of Valencia. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls for 'purpose, fortitude' as first day of ANC conference is adjourned
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for 'purpose, fortitude' as first day of ANC conference is adjourned
Breakdown of eight generation units plunges South Africa into Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

Breakdown of eight generation units plunges South Africa into Stage 6 blackouts
How did Tony Yengeni’s criminal record get expunged? Legal experts dispute validity
Maverick News

How did Tony Yengeni’s criminal record get expunged? Legal experts dispute validity
How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
South Africa

How to make a killing off hand sanitiser and still come up smelling of Red Roses
Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
Maverick News

Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Looking back at Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show
Maverick Life

Looking back at Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show
Saddling up and riding out with the cowgirls in the Karoo mountains
Maverick Life

Saddling up and riding out with the cowgirls in the Karoo mountains
Avatar: The Way of Water – once again, extraordinary technical wizardry
Maverick Life

Avatar: The Way of Water – once again, extraordinary technical wizardry
Turning an important gaze inward – ‘When We See Us’ at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art
Maverick Life

Turning an important gaze inward – ‘When We See Us’ at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art
The Wonder: Netflix’s story of 19th century ‘fasting girls’ reminds us starving bodies remain a public spectacle today
Maverick Life

The Wonder: Netflix’s story of 19th century ‘fasting girls’ reminds us starving bodies remain a public spectacle today

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.