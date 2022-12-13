(Photo: Flickr)

In a notice to airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said travellers to and from Nigeria did not need to undergo Covid-19 tests, irrespective of their vaccination status.

The authority said travellers above 60 years and those with comorbidities were encouraged to use face masks.

Nigeria has recorded 266,381 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 3,155 deaths.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe.)