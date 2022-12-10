Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 49 of 2022

Our World in Pictures: Week 49 of 2022
The sculpture fountain 'Apollo on his Chariot' is lifted out of its basin as part of the launch of restoration works at the Versailles castle west of Paris, France, 06 December 2022. The group of statues symbolising the Greek god was created by French sculptor Jean-Baptiste Tuby between 1668 and 1671 and placed at the Castle of Versailles gardens designed by Andre Le Notre. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Dec 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Russian cargo ship Lady R leaves Simonstown harbour. Photo: Supplied
The minaret of a local mosque pokes out of a low layer of fog covering the surroundings of the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03 December 2022. With an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 163, which is labelled as ‘unhealthy’, the Bosnian capital is among the most polluted cities in the world, ranking on 6th place on 03 December 2022. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
A fire truck passes a road clouded in water vapour in Los Llanos de Aridane (La Palma), Canary Islands, Spain, 07 December 2022. Heavy rains on the west face of La Palma have caused the formation of water vapour on the surface of the lava flows of the Tajogaite volcano, which still retain enormous heat a year after the end of the eruption. EPA-EFE/LUIS G. MORERA
Villagers inspect the area buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, 05 December 2022. Authorities have raised Mount Semeru’s alert status to the highest level following its eruption early on 04 December 2022 forcing around two thousand villagers to flee their homes. The 3,376-metre Semeru is one of the most active volcanoes on Java island. EPA-EFE/SUSANTO
In an aerial view, lava shoots up from a fissure of Mauna Loa Volcano as it erupts on December 05, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, lava flows from a fissure of Mauna Loa Volcano as it erupts on December 05, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A woman watches the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on December 04, 2022 near Hilo, Hawaii. For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Fruits burn after rockets hit an outdoor market in Donetsk, Ukraine, 06 December 2022. At least five people were injured when rockets hit a residential building and a food market during the morning of 06 December. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A child rests in a cot in front of a window protected by sandbags in the department of intensive care for newborns at Okhmatdyt Hospital on December 06, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Local woman Anastasia, 82, lies in a hospital after she was wounded in overnight shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, 05 December 2022. The Investigative Committee of Russia said one man was killed in Ukrainian shelling on Donetsk city which is under the control of Russian forces. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
An excavator clears a residential building damaged during fights to make space to build new building in Mariupol, Ukraine, 07 December 2022.  EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Citizens shelter in the Metro as Russia launches another missile attack on December 05, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials expect a new wave of Russian bombing this week, with previous rounds targeting critical infrastructure and causing massive water and power cuts, including in the capital Kyiv. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A group of people takes shelter during clashes between protesters and police, on the outskirts of the Prefecture of Lima, where the now former president Pedro Castillo remains detained, in Lima, Peru, 07 December 2022. A small group of supporters and detractors of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo clashed this 07 December in front of the center where the former president is being held in Lima, accused of attempting to carry out a self-coup. The Peruvian National Police (PNP) have had to intervene with tear gas and detain some of the protesters in order to clear central Alfonso Ugarte avenue. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia
An injured man remains outside the Prefecture of Lima, where the now ex-president Pedro Castillo remains detained and where clashes between protesters and the Police are taking place, in Lima, Peru, 07 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia
Protesters who support the ousted president Pedro Castillo confront the Police on the outskirts of the Prefecture of Lima, where the now former president remains detained, in Lima, Peru, 07 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia
Police officers stand guard near a police station where an explosion from a suicide bomb went off in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, 07 December 2022. A man blew himself up outside a police station killing himself and a police officer and injuring eight people. EPA-EFE/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA
Two passengers receive medical attention after the collision of two trains at Montcada and Reixac-Manresa station, Barcelona, Spain, 07 December 2022. Some 160 people were injured, Spain’s Civil Protection sources said. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ
Hundreds of young migrants sleep in tents in the improvised camp in front of the State Council in Paris, France, 07 December 2022. For months, local NGOs have asked the French government to provide night shelters for hundreds of migrants that live in a makeshift camp in Ivry-Sur-Seine, east of the city center of Paris. On 07 December, after five nights in the streets, the young migrants will be evacuated to different migration centers. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A displaced Yemeni woman hangs washed clothes on clotheslines for drying at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 05 December 2022 (issued 07 December 2022). More than 4.3 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced in war-ravaged Yemen, including 53,376 people who are newly displaced in 2022, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Most of them are in need of humanitarian aid for their day-to-day needs to survive. About 40 percent of the displaced are living in unofficial displacement camps and do not have adequate access to basic services. Yemen is in its eighth year of war since the Houthis took over the capital Sana’a and the northern parts of the Arab country and then the Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen’s conflict to restore the government. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Floods wreck havoc across Orlando Informal Settlement on December 09, 2022 in Soweto, South Africa. The Gauteng region has been experiencing heavy rains and severe storms recently. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
A general view of the aftermath of the thunderstorm in Sandton on December 06, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The thundershower brought with it heavy rain, damaging winds and large amounts of hail. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
A car drives through a flooded street affected by heavy rains, in Lisbon, Portugal, 08 December 2022. Several tunnels and streets in Lisbon are closed to traffic today due to flooding caused by heavy rains that hit the Portuguese capital. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS
People enjoy themselves at Tallebudgera Creek on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 08 December 2022. A heatwave warning remains in place across much of Queensland, as authorities urge residents to take precautions. EPA-EFE/JASON OBRIEN
A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume performs in a tank with a zebra shark at the aquarium Aqua Planet 63, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 December 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Runners dressed as Saint Nicholas take part in the 13th Michendorf Nicholas Run, in Michendorf, Germany, 04 December 2022. Traditionally, on the second advent Sunday, runners dress in Saint Nicholas costumes and compete on different track lengths against each other to determine the fastest Saint Nicholas of Berlin and Brandenburg. The run takes place in full presence again after two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Animal rights activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing Santa Claus costumes, hold placards reading ‘Peace on Earth for All. Go Vegan’ in front of a KFC fast food restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, 08 December 2022.  EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Demonstrators from various labor union groups protest against a lack of paid sick leave for railroad workers, an issue that nearly caused a national rail strike, at Grand Central Station in New York, New York, USA, 07 December 2022.  EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
A Sorbian girl dressed as the traditional ‘Christ Child’ blesses pupils at a local school in Schleife, near Cottbus, Germany, 06 December 2022. As part of the old Sorbian traditional Christmas festival, a local girl dressed as the symbolic figure of the ‘Christ Child’, also known as the Bescherkind, goes house to house in her village to deliver sweets and bless the locals. The Western Slavic people of the Sorbs are acknowledged as a national minority with their own language in eastern Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A group of children wearing traditional attire take part in a procession during a Jyapu Day celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 December 2022. Thousands of the Kathmandu based majority Jyapu ethnic group, community celebrate Jyapu Day all over the country. The Nepalese government has made a national holiday as recognition of Jyapu community. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri at the Miss Universe South Africa Farewell And National Costume Reveal on December 06, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The national costume show is a separate part of the pageant and it is a chance for contestants to honour and celebrate their countries. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Festive season decorations launched with an African theme at the V&A Waterfront on December 06, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Vietnam People’s Air Force’s Su-30MK2 fighter planes during the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 December 2022. The international defence exhibition which is held for the first time in Hanoi attracts 174 exhibitors from 30 countries and runs from 08 to 10 December. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
US Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock holds his two children Chloe (L) and Caleb (R) after he was re-elected to the Senate in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 December 2022. Warnock defeated Republican candidate Herschel Walker in the state’s third runoff election in two years. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
In this handout released by The White House, President Joe Biden meets Cherelle Griner about the release of Brittney Griner in the Oval Office of the White House on December 8, 2022 in Washington, DC..Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (Photo by Adam Schultz/ The White House via Getty Images)
A supporter of Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, wears a flag bearing his image outside a gathering of African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Minister Fikile Mbalula (Minister of Transport) during the official launch of the 2022/23 Festive Season Road Safety Awareness Campaign at the Heidelberg Weighbridge on the N3 on December 08, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Herman, the Komodo Dragon reaches for one of the pieces of meat attached to the flags of the countries in the quarter finals so that he could predict the teams for the soccer World Cup final at the Pretoria Zoo on December 07, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. Conservation facilities like the zoo are important because they protect endangered species. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
With the U.S. Capitol behind them, (L-R) Blanca Belloso and Jessi Alvarez take a photo with Delilah the camel from a nearby live nativity scene near the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case December 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A barn owl peers from a towel during a health check on December 07, 2022 in Dubbo, Australia. The new hospital is the only dedicated wildlife hospital west of the Blue Mountains. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
epaselect epa10350649 US model Kristen McMenamy arrives for the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 05 December 2022. The gala event raises money to nurture future generations of fashion talents via the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Canadian model Winnie Harlow arrives for the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 05 December 2022.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier (C) poses with models as he arrives for the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales (L) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), arrive on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 02 December 2022. EPA-EFE/David L. Ryan DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa re-election almost certain as ANC top brass defer adoption of Integrity Committee report on Phala Phala
Maverick News

Ramaphosa re-election almost certain as ANC top brass defer adoption of Integrity Committee report on Phala Phala
Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Maverick News

Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Crime Intelligence finally has a new boss — Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo now heads the beleaguered unit 
Maverick News

Crime Intelligence finally has a new boss — Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo now heads the beleaguered unit 
UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town
Maverick News

Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mountain Zebra National Park – back from the brink
Maverick Life

Mountain Zebra National Park – back from the brink
Eight glasses of water a day? It’s more complex than that
Maverick Life

Eight glasses of water a day? It’s more complex than that
Iconic family, iconic race track, iconic backdrop
Sport

Iconic family, iconic race track, iconic backdrop
My dad was from a different world, but was close to me in ways that cannot be expressed
Maverick Life

My dad was from a different world, but was close to me in ways that cannot be expressed
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
Maverick Life

What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.