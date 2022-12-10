Maverick Life

Extra time: The FIFA World Cup (Week three)

Supporters of Senegal before the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 04 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Dec 2022
Here is a selection of images from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Supporters of Senegal cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 04 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Osman Bukari of Ghana in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 02 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Filip Djuricic (C) of Serbia in action against Granit Xhaka (L) and Remo Freuler (R) of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 947 in Doha, Qatar, 02 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Lautaro Martinez (front) of Argentina in action against Jackson Irvine (back) of Australia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 03 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Adrien Rabiot of France in action against Arkadiusz Milik (up) of Poland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 04 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Kylian Mbappe of France in action against Matty Cash (L) of Poland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 04 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski
Supporters of South Korea before the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Japan’s goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda (L) in action against Josko Gvardiol (R) of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall
Supporter of Japan reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Abir Sultan
Supporter of Japan reacts after losing the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Abir Sultan
Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saves the penalty from Takumi Minamino of Japan during the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall
Fans of the Brazilian team gather to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea on a giant screen during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, from Vale do Anhangabau in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
Fans of Brazil show a banner with which they wish Pele all the best during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Abedin Taherkenareh
Bremer of Brazil goes for a header next to goalkeeper Seunggyu Kim of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, 05 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Morocco makes a save against a free kick by Dani Olmo of Spain (unseen) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara
Yemeni soccer fans react as they watch a live broadcast of the match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, at a street in Sana’a, Yemen, 06 December 2022. Morocco won 3-0 on penalty kicks to advance to quarter-finals. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Players of Morocco react during the penalty shoot out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Morocco saves the shot from Sergio Busquets of Spain during the penalty shoot-out in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Hakim Ziyech of Morocco converts against goalkeeper Unai Simon of Spain during the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
People in the metro celebrate as they watch on a mobile phone Morocco winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match against Spain, Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Players of Morocco perform Sujud, an act of thanks to Allah for winning, after the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara
Players of Morocco perform Sujud, an act of thanks to Allah for winning, after the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara
Fans of Morocco celebrate in the Barriera di Milano neighborhood of Turin, Italy, 06 December 2022, after the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain in Qatar. Morocco beat Spain on penalties and advanced to the quarter finals. EPA-EFE/Tino Romano
Moroccan supporters celebrate their team winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Moroccan supporters celebrate their team winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Fans of Morocco celebrate after Morocco won the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match against Spain, at the Souq Waqif market in Doha, Qatar, 06 December 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Jordan Henderson of England celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
