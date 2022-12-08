Maverick Life

OUT & ABOUT

Celestial love, theatre and more — things to do this week around South Africa

Celestial love, theatre and more — things to do this week around South Africa
Singer Amanda Black during the Miss South Africa 2019 beauty pageant grand finale at the Time Square Sun Arena on August 09, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
By Christina Makochieng
08 Dec 2022
0

Your weekly round-up of go-to events in Mzansi.

WESTERN CAPE

Theatre

Star+Crossed

The focal point of this upcoming musical is a love for the cosmos; it is based on the true story of the late Elizabeth Klarer, a South African woman who claimed that following multiple UFO sightings throughout her life, she was abducted by aliens and had a child with a celestial being. The musical stars Earl Gregory and Isabella Jane. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Artscape Arena, Cape Town
When: 8 – 31 December 2022

The Secret Garden

The life of Mary Lennox is changed forever when her mother and father die following a cholera outbreak. She is sent away to England to begin her new life with her uncle Lord Archibald Craven. While exploring the grounds of her uncle’s manor, she discovers a secret garden that soon becomes a place of refuge. This upcoming retelling of the classic tale was directed by Stephan Fourie and stars a vibrant cast of 23 performers, with Tessa Bottomley taking on the lead role of Mary. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Star Theatre, Cape Town
When: 9 – 17 December 2022

Comedy

Platform 9: Coming Home

Television stars Theodore Jantjies and Maurice Paige are set to make their return with another proudly South African comedy show — expect a celebration of the Mother City and what it means to be “Capetonian”. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Webtickets. Evening shows begin at 7pm while Saturday matinees begin at 2.30pm. 

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 13 December – 7 January 2022

Workshop

Build a gingerbread house or boy & girl

If you’re looking for a fun way to keep kids occupied for the day, then consider adding this event to your list of Christmastime to-do list. Children will be given the opportunity to create their very own gingerbread houses or gingerbread people. Tickets include the baked goods, a set of decorations, as well as aprons and paper chef hats. Tickets cost R130 per child and can be purchased on Quicket. Attendees have the option of participating in one of four sessions, each lasting 45 minutes.

Where: Willowbridge Shopping Centre, Cape Town
When: 16 – 23 December 2022

Music

Summer Sunset Concerts: Sunset Sweatshop

Take full advantage of summer days and warmer nights and attend the upcoming edition of the outdoor concert series, featuring Sunset Sweatshop, a must-see if you’re into rock, reggae, folk and jazz music. The concert will begin at 6pm and end at 8pm. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Helderberg Nature Reserve, Someret West
When: 11 December 2022

***

GAUTENG

Music

Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert

For soul and jazz music lovers: expect performances from some of the country’s biggest names in music, including Amanda Black, Mafikizolo, Zonke, Judith Sephuma, Mandisi Dyantyis, and more. Ticket prices range between R350 and R850 and are available for purchase via Ticketpro.

Where: Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria
When: 10 December 2022

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 21: Performance by Mafikizolo during the Sunday Loerie Awards Ceremony at the ICC on August 21, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Jethro Snyders/2016 Loerie Awards)
Performance by Mafikizolo during the Sunday Loerie Awards Ceremony in 2016 in Durban, South Africa. Image: Jethro Snyders / 2016 Loerie Awards
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 27: Singer Amanda Black poses during an interview about her music career on January 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Black, whose real name is Amanda Antony, says her smash hit ‘Amazulu’ talks about darkness and losing herself. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)
Singer Amanda Black poses during an interview about her music career on January 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Smokie: Live in South Africa 2022

The beloved English rock band from Bradford will soon be on South African soil for a series of shows. After more than four decades in the music industry, the band continue to be a firm fixture in the music scene, known for hits such as Living Next Door to Alice, If You Think You Know How to Love Me and I’ll Meet You at Midnight. Ticket prices begin at R405 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Big Top Arena, Brakpan
When: 17 – 18 December 2022

Comedy

Skhumba Hlophe — As I Was Saying

Catch South African comedian Skhumba Hlophe as he makes his return to the stage following a three-year-long hiatus. The upcoming one-man show will cover current affairs, dealing with the pandemic and how Hlophe has navigated entering his forties. The show begins at 8pm. Tickets cost from R225 per person and are available on Computicket.

Where: Carnival City Mardi Gras Theatre, Brakpan
When: 10 December 2022

Mike Craft of English rock band, Smokie perform live at the KKNK arts festival in Oudtshoorn, South Africa on 4 April 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Jaco Marais)
Mike Craft of English rock band, Smokie, performs live at the KKNK arts festival in Oudtshoorn, South Africa on 4 April 2011. Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Jaco Marais)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 23, 2019: Skhumba Hlophe perform ath the launch of the new local Showmax Original show Trippin with Skhumba held on Saturday 23 March 2019 at 1 Fox Street. The show is taking Skhumba around the country visiting the hometowns of his comedian friends Mashabela Galane, Celeste Ntuli, Tumi Morake, Salesman, Siya Seya and Schalk Bezuidenhout. Along the way they engage with up-and-coming comics from each of the comedians’ hometowns. These rising stars got to share the stage for the first time with their mentors at this event. Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)
Skhumba Hlophe performs at the launch of the new local Showmax Original show Trippin with Skhumba in 2019. Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

***

KWAZULU-NATAL

Market

Litchi Festival

Litchi season is here! What better way to celebrate this fruit from the soapberry family than to pick fresh litchis of your own? The Avro farm will be open to the public daily in December, between 9am and 3pm, allowing families to pick fruit, as well as spend the day on the grounds for summer picnicking. The entrance fee is R160, payable in person. Food and drink stalls will also be available.

Where: Avro Farm, Ballito
When: 16 – 30 December 2022

Festival

Schweppes Durban Gin Festival

Usher in the summer season with loved ones by attending one of South Africa’s best-known events. Attendees can expect a day full of live music entertainment, food trucks, and an array of gins to taste. Tickets, which cost R180 per person, include a complimentary drink and are available via Howler. The festival will run from 11am to 8pm. Entry is restricted to attendees who are 18 and above.

Where: Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, Durban
When: 16 – 17 December 2022

***

EASTERN CAPE

Music

Lee Cole live at The Music Kitchen

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 05: Lee Cole during Huawei KDay inspired by the new Huawei Nova 9 at Meerendal Wine Estate on March 05, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is a highlight on the Cape Town live music event calendar and one of the biggest musical events in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dereck Green)
Lee Cole during Huawei KDay at Meerendal Wine Estate on March 05, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Dereck Green

Regarded as “the Lewis Capaldi of South Africa”, pop artist Lee Cole will be performing live at The Music Kitchen. Cole is known for singles such as I Don’t Wanna Wait, Pink Dragons and Honey, Let Me In. Opening the show will be supporting act Liam Burger. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Quicket. The show begins at 7.30pm.

Where: The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha
When: 16 December 2022 DM/ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mountain Zebra National Park – back from the brink
Maverick Life

Mountain Zebra National Park – back from the brink
Eight glasses of water a day? It’s more complex than that
Maverick Life

Eight glasses of water a day? It’s more complex than that
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
Maverick Life

What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
Grytviken, where a polar hero’s remains rest amid an ecosystem in recovery
Maverick Life

Grytviken, where a polar hero’s remains rest amid an ecosystem in recovery
Breyten Breytenbach — Prisoner of consciousness, my hero
Maverick Life

Breyten Breytenbach — Prisoner of consciousness, my hero

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.