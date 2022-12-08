WESTERN CAPE

Theatre

Star+Crossed

The focal point of this upcoming musical is a love for the cosmos; it is based on the true story of the late Elizabeth Klarer, a South African woman who claimed that following multiple UFO sightings throughout her life, she was abducted by aliens and had a child with a celestial being. The musical stars Earl Gregory and Isabella Jane. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Artscape Arena, Cape Town

When: 8 – 31 December 2022

The Secret Garden

The life of Mary Lennox is changed forever when her mother and father die following a cholera outbreak. She is sent away to England to begin her new life with her uncle Lord Archibald Craven. While exploring the grounds of her uncle’s manor, she discovers a secret garden that soon becomes a place of refuge. This upcoming retelling of the classic tale was directed by Stephan Fourie and stars a vibrant cast of 23 performers, with Tessa Bottomley taking on the lead role of Mary. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Star Theatre, Cape Town

When: 9 – 17 December 2022

Comedy

Platform 9: Coming Home

Television stars Theodore Jantjies and Maurice Paige are set to make their return with another proudly South African comedy show — expect a celebration of the Mother City and what it means to be “Capetonian”. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Webtickets. Evening shows begin at 7pm while Saturday matinees begin at 2.30pm.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 13 December – 7 January 2022

Workshop

Build a gingerbread house or boy & girl

If you’re looking for a fun way to keep kids occupied for the day, then consider adding this event to your list of Christmastime to-do list. Children will be given the opportunity to create their very own gingerbread houses or gingerbread people. Tickets include the baked goods, a set of decorations, as well as aprons and paper chef hats. Tickets cost R130 per child and can be purchased on Quicket. Attendees have the option of participating in one of four sessions, each lasting 45 minutes.

Where: Willowbridge Shopping Centre, Cape Town

When: 16 – 23 December 2022

Music

Summer Sunset Concerts: Sunset Sweatshop

Take full advantage of summer days and warmer nights and attend the upcoming edition of the outdoor concert series, featuring Sunset Sweatshop, a must-see if you’re into rock, reggae, folk and jazz music. The concert will begin at 6pm and end at 8pm. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Helderberg Nature Reserve, Someret West

When: 11 December 2022

***

GAUTENG

Music

Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert

For soul and jazz music lovers: expect performances from some of the country’s biggest names in music, including Amanda Black, Mafikizolo, Zonke, Judith Sephuma, Mandisi Dyantyis, and more. Ticket prices range between R350 and R850 and are available for purchase via Ticketpro.

Where: Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria

When: 10 December 2022

Smokie: Live in South Africa 2022

The beloved English rock band from Bradford will soon be on South African soil for a series of shows. After more than four decades in the music industry, the band continue to be a firm fixture in the music scene, known for hits such as Living Next Door to Alice, If You Think You Know How to Love Me and I’ll Meet You at Midnight. Ticket prices begin at R405 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Big Top Arena, Brakpan

When: 17 – 18 December 2022

Comedy

Skhumba Hlophe — As I Was Saying

Catch South African comedian Skhumba Hlophe as he makes his return to the stage following a three-year-long hiatus. The upcoming one-man show will cover current affairs, dealing with the pandemic and how Hlophe has navigated entering his forties. The show begins at 8pm. Tickets cost from R225 per person and are available on Computicket.

Where: Carnival City Mardi Gras Theatre, Brakpan

When: 10 December 2022

***

KWAZULU-NATAL

Market

Litchi Festival

Litchi season is here! What better way to celebrate this fruit from the soapberry family than to pick fresh litchis of your own? The Avro farm will be open to the public daily in December, between 9am and 3pm, allowing families to pick fruit, as well as spend the day on the grounds for summer picnicking. The entrance fee is R160, payable in person. Food and drink stalls will also be available.

Where: Avro Farm, Ballito

When: 16 – 30 December 2022

Festival

Schweppes Durban Gin Festival

Usher in the summer season with loved ones by attending one of South Africa’s best-known events. Attendees can expect a day full of live music entertainment, food trucks, and an array of gins to taste. Tickets, which cost R180 per person, include a complimentary drink and are available via Howler. The festival will run from 11am to 8pm. Entry is restricted to attendees who are 18 and above.

Where: Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, Durban

When: 16 – 17 December 2022

***

EASTERN CAPE

Music

Lee Cole live at The Music Kitchen

Regarded as “the Lewis Capaldi of South Africa”, pop artist Lee Cole will be performing live at The Music Kitchen. Cole is known for singles such as I Don’t Wanna Wait, Pink Dragons and Honey, Let Me In. Opening the show will be supporting act Liam Burger. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Quicket. The show begins at 7.30pm.

Where: The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha

When: 16 December 2022 DM/ML