The Highwaymen, Episode 7: Lights Out

The Highwaymen, Episode 7: Lights Out
By Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
05 Dec 2022
0

Gwede Mantashe now presides over the most important portfolio in the Cabinet — mining and energy. He’s run it like a fiefdom, trying to shut down any real commitment to a green energy transition. We also explore how Mantashe aided and abetted State Capture, and the slow but sure creep toward a gangster state — and all-out gang warfare.

