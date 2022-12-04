The air fryer – essentially a small countertop convection oven that cooks food quickly and efficiently – has gained tremendous popularity in South Africa over the last few years.

The South African Air Fryer Cookbook – a current Daily Maverick Top Ten Best Seller – is a collection of easy-to-follow, mouthwatering, family-friendly local recipes. It’s a must-have to add to your cooking repertoire.

The book includes helpful tips and tricks for any size or brand of air fryer, and suggests some essential accessories.

***

Steak Gatsby

Tuck into this home-made version of the popular take-away treat.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time

Air-fryer temperature: 200°C

Cooking time: approximately 25 minutes

800 g minute steaks

5 ml ground turmeric

30 ml leaf masala

5 ml paprika

10 ml barbeque spice

4 cloves garlic, crushed

15 ml grated ginger

15 ml brown vinegar, plus extra for drizzling

5 ml sugar

60 ml canola oil

2 onions, sliced

750 g oven-baked chips

1 large French loaf, cut in half lengthways

Sliced tomato, lettuce, coriander, chilli sauce (optional), to serve

Place the pieces of meat between two sheets of plastic wrap and hit gently with a rolling pin or meat mallet to flatten. Mix the spices, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sugar and 30 ml oil together and spread over the meat. Set aside to marinate at room temperature for 1 hour. Put the onion slices into a bowl and add the remaining oil. Toss well to coat. Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. Put the onions into the basket of the air fryer and cook for 8 minutes. Stir halfway through the cooking time. The onions should be slightly charred when they are done. Remove from the air fryer and set aside. Reduce the heat to 190°C and cook the oven-baked chips for 10 minutes until done. Toss once during cooking. Set aside. Drizzle with brown vinegar and season to taste. Increase the air fryer temperature to 200°C and add the steak to the basket. Cook for 3-5 minutes, turning halfway through the cooking time. To serve, spread the bread with butter. Top with tomato, lettuce, coriander, chips, steak and onions. Add some chilli sauce, if you like. Wrap tightly in foil and allow to stand for 5-10 minutes so the flavours can mingle. Cut into pieces and enjoy.

***

Moroccan-spiced butternut and naartjie salad

Serve as a side salad or add cooked chicken or chickpeas and enjoy as a light main course.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Air-fryer temperate: 180°C

Cooking time: approximately 30 minutes

1 medium butternut, peeled and cubed (or use a packet of ready-cubed butternut)

30 ml olive oil

20 ml Moroccan spice blend/rub

3 baby gem lettuces, broken into leaves

30 g wild rocket

2 naartjies, peeled and segmented

½ red onion, thinly sliced

50 ml toasted pumpkin seeds

50 ml crumbled blue or feta cheese

Olive oil and balsamic vinegar, to serve

Place the butternut in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the Moroccan spices. Toss to coat. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Place the butternut into the basket of the air fryer. Cook for 25-30 minutes or until tender and slightly charred. Turn the pieces over halfway through the cooking time. Remove from the air fryer and set aside to cool. Place the lettuce, rocket, naartjie segments and onion slices onto a platter and top with the cooked butternut. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and blue cheese or feta, and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

***

Hertzoggie slices

Bake this popular South African cookie in your air fryer and enjoy for afternoon tea.

Makes: 16 slices

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Air-fryer temperature: 160°C

Cooking time: approximately 25 minutes

100 g (180 ml) cake flour

3 ml baking powder

Pinch of salt

60 g (65 ml) butter

30 ml castor sugar

2 large eggs, separated

60 ml smooth apricot jam

80 g (90 ml) castor sugar

80 g (255 ml) desiccated coconut

Sift the flour and baking powder together with a pinch of salt. Rub in the butter and add the castor sugar. Whisk the egg yolks and stir into the mixture to make a dough. Press evenly over the base of a greased 15 x 20-cm aluminium foil container. Prick all over the base with a fork. Spread the apricot jam over the pastry. Preheat the air fryer to 160°C. Place the aluminium tin into the basket of the air fryer and cook for 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the topping. Beat the egg whites together until stiff. Stir in the sugar and coconut. Remove the tin from the air fryer and spoon the topping over the jam. Return to the air fryer and bake for 12-15 minutes at 160°C until the topping is crisp and light golden. Remove from the air fryer and cool completely. Use a sharp knife to cut into slices. Store in an airtight container. DM/ ML

