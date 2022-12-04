Book Recipe
Make the most of your air fryer
Three fool-proof recipes from the runaway hit The South African Air Fryer Cookbook, that will make dinner time a lot tastier.
The air fryer – essentially a small countertop convection oven that cooks food quickly and efficiently – has gained tremendous popularity in South Africa over the last few years.
The South African Air Fryer Cookbook – a current Daily Maverick Top Ten Best Seller – is a collection of easy-to-follow, mouthwatering, family-friendly local recipes. It’s a must-have to add to your cooking repertoire.
The book includes helpful tips and tricks for any size or brand of air fryer, and suggests some essential accessories.
***
Steak Gatsby
Tuck into this home-made version of the popular take-away treat.
- Serves: 4
- Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time
- Air-fryer temperature: 200°C
- Cooking time: approximately 25 minutes
- 800 g minute steaks
- 5 ml ground turmeric
- 30 ml leaf masala
- 5 ml paprika
- 10 ml barbeque spice
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 15 ml grated ginger
- 15 ml brown vinegar, plus extra for drizzling
- 5 ml sugar
- 60 ml canola oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- 750 g oven-baked chips
- 1 large French loaf, cut in half lengthways
- Sliced tomato, lettuce, coriander, chilli sauce (optional), to serve
- Place the pieces of meat between two sheets of plastic wrap and hit gently with a rolling pin or meat mallet to flatten.
- Mix the spices, garlic, ginger, vinegar, sugar and 30 ml oil together and spread over the meat. Set aside to marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.
- Put the onion slices into a bowl and add the remaining oil. Toss well to coat.
- Preheat the air fryer to 200°C. Put the onions into the basket of the air fryer and cook for 8 minutes. Stir halfway through the cooking time. The onions should be slightly charred when they are done. Remove from the air fryer and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to 190°C and cook the oven-baked chips for 10 minutes until done. Toss once during cooking. Set aside. Drizzle with brown vinegar and season to taste.
- Increase the air fryer temperature to 200°C and add the steak to the basket. Cook for 3-5 minutes, turning halfway through the cooking time.
- To serve, spread the bread with butter. Top with tomato, lettuce, coriander, chips, steak and onions. Add some chilli sauce, if you like. Wrap tightly in foil and allow to stand for 5-10 minutes so the flavours can mingle. Cut into pieces and enjoy.
***
Moroccan-spiced butternut and naartjie salad
Serve as a side salad or add cooked chicken or chickpeas and enjoy as a light main course.
- Serves: 4
- Preparation time: 25 minutes
- Air-fryer temperate: 180°C
- Cooking time: approximately 30 minutes
- 1 medium butternut, peeled and cubed (or use a packet of ready-cubed butternut)
- 30 ml olive oil
- 20 ml Moroccan spice blend/rub
- 3 baby gem lettuces, broken into leaves
- 30 g wild rocket
- 2 naartjies, peeled and segmented
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 50 ml toasted pumpkin seeds
- 50 ml crumbled blue or feta cheese
- Olive oil and balsamic vinegar, to serve
- Place the butternut in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the Moroccan spices. Toss to coat. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Place the butternut into the basket of the air fryer. Cook for 25-30 minutes or until tender and slightly charred. Turn the pieces over halfway through the cooking time.
- Remove from the air fryer and set aside to cool. Place the lettuce, rocket, naartjie segments and onion slices onto a platter and top with the cooked butternut. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and blue cheese or feta, and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
***
Hertzoggie slices
Bake this popular South African cookie in your air fryer and enjoy for afternoon tea.
- Makes: 16 slices
- Preparation time: 30 minutes
- Air-fryer temperature: 160°C
- Cooking time: approximately 25 minutes
- 100 g (180 ml) cake flour
- 3 ml baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 60 g (65 ml) butter
- 30 ml castor sugar
- 2 large eggs, separated
- 60 ml smooth apricot jam
- 80 g (90 ml) castor sugar
- 80 g (255 ml) desiccated coconut
- Sift the flour and baking powder together with a pinch of salt. Rub in the butter and add the castor sugar. Whisk the egg yolks and stir into the mixture to make a dough.
- Press evenly over the base of a greased 15 x 20-cm aluminium foil container.
- Prick all over the base with a fork.
- Spread the apricot jam over the pastry. Preheat the air fryer to 160°C. Place the aluminium tin into the basket of the air fryer and cook for 8 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the topping. Beat the egg whites together until stiff. Stir in the sugar and coconut.
- Remove the tin from the air fryer and spoon the topping over the jam. Return to the air fryer and bake for 12-15 minutes at 160°C until the topping is crisp and light golden. Remove from the air fryer and cool completely.
- Use a sharp knife to cut into slices. Store in an airtight container. DM/ ML
Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.
In case you missed it, also read Louisa Holst’s tips for air-frying success
