Springbok flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse — who scored seven tries in seven Test appearances this year.

The Springboks’ 27-13 victory at Twickenham marked a terrific end to an indifferent run of results in the 2022 season. Jacques Nienaber’s charges struck the perfect balance between defence and attack to dismantle England in London for the first time since 2014.

And they produced one of their most potent and polished performances under Nienaber in the absence of 15 regular squad members — 13 of whom had contributed to their successful 2019 World Cup campaign. The win against England — and indeed the six-game tour to Europe — should be viewed as a triumph for squad development ahead of the 2023 World Cup, and beyond.

Beyond inconsistent results

Few teams managed to win consistently in 2022 while bolstering their squads for the all-important global tournament. Ireland and France impressed with their overall results, but failed to answer pressing questions about their depth.

Will Ireland continue to be a force at the World Cup if their talisman Johnny Sexton is unavailable? Will France deliver on the big stage if someone other than Antoine Dupont is pulling the strings at No 9?

South Africa were less successful than Ireland and France in the 2022 season. Their success at the 2023 World Cup, however, will not hinge on the availability of one or two individuals. Thanks to some smart and bold selections this season, the Boks look set to travel to France with one of the deepest squads.

The Boks have moved forward with plans to cast the net wide and explore options across all positions. Injuries to key players certainly forced Nienaber’s hand — particularly at flyhalf, where Handré Pollard and Frans Steyn were ruled out, and Elton Jantjies was released to address off-field issues. In the end, Nienaber exposed a large group of players to international rugby a year out from the World Cup in France.

The Boks played 13 Tests in 2022, and South Africa A played two midweek games against Munster and Bristol Bears in November. A total of 69 players featured across the various training camps, and 66 of them received some form of game time over the course of 15 matches.

A total of 48 players were used across the 13 Tests, as Nienaber assessed various individuals and combinations with a view to the 2023 World Cup. Ten players made their Test debuts, and a further 19 newcomers were exposed to the Bok squad and systems.

Young teams don’t win World Cups. Nor do sides composed solely of veterans. The Boks attempted to strike the right balance between youth and experience in 2019 — and, in truth, they travelled to Japan with more youngsters than veterans. At present, they’re on a quest to find the right formula in the lead-up to 2023.

Nienaber rewarded younger players in 2022, giving Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Manie Libbok, Evan Roos, Salmaan Moerat and others the opportunity to shine. What’s more, he gave less-experienced squad members such as utility back Damian Willemse, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and No 8 Jasper Wiese more responsibility in the big matches.

Although these selections didn’t always yield the desired result — Nienaber was heavily criticised after making 19 changes ahead of the second Test against Wales, which the Boks lost 13-12 — they certainly provided answers and ultimately strengthened the squad’s depth. It’s fair to say that most of the players listed above will travel with the 33-man squad to the World Cup next year.

Challenging veterans

Although he backed a number of youngsters, Nienaber challenged older players in the squad to fight for their places.

Willie le Roux, who will be 34 at the next global tournament, started the 2022 season on the bench and finished it as the team’s first-choice fullback. Faf de Klerk played understudy to Hendrikse for much of the season, before winning back the No 9 jersey in the latter stages of the tour to Europe.

Back in 2018 and 2019, Rassie Erasmus moved to assess a few of the forgotten players of South African rugby — such as Le Roux, De Klerk, Frans Steyn and Schalk Brits, all of whom had been consigned to the international wilderness in the preceding years. All four ended up travelling to the 2019 World Cup and contributing to a title success.

This season, Nienaber employed the same strategy when he recalled forgotten Test players such as Marcell Coetzee, André Esterhuizen, Jason Jenkins, Warrick Gelant and Johan Goosen.

What’s more, he earmarked the versatile Deon Fourie for the “Schalk Brits role”, and handed the player a Test debut at the ripe old rugby age of 35.

Looking to 2027 and 2031

There’s a strong chance that the bulk of the players who featured for the Boks and SA A this past November will form the core of the Test side during the next two four-year cycles. Although few people are looking beyond the 2023 World Cup, recent selections suggest that Nienaber and Erasmus are already planning for the years that follow.

If these precocious youngsters don’t make the step up in 2023, they will certainly be in the mix in 2024, after a large contingent of senior Boks hang up their Test boots.

It’s encouraging to think that players of the quality of Hendrikse, Moerat, Moodie, Libbok, Roos and Wiese could potentially feature at the next three World Cups.

Indeed, many of the players who received a chance on the recent tour to Europe — particularly those who played for SA A — will be entering their prime by the time the global tournament moves to Australia in 2027 and the US in 2031.

Whether or not Erasmus and Nienaber remain with the Boks beyond 2023, it’s good to know that a plan has been implemented for the next generation of players and that, come 2024, the team won’t have to start from scratch. DM168

