Our World in Pictures: Week 48 of 2022

Members of the public pose at sunrise for photographic artist Spencer Tunick at Bondi Beach on November 26, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. US artist and photographer Spencer Tunick created the nude installation using thousands of volunteers posing at sunrise on Bondi Beach, commissioned by charity Skin Check Champions to raise awareness of skin cancer and to coincide with National Skin Cancer Action Week. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Dec 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Thousands of people stand nude, as part of an installation by contemporary artist Spencer Tunick, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia 26 November 2022. Thousands of people have bared all for photographer Spencer Tunick at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. The shoot aims to remind people to get checked for skin cancer. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
A photo taken with a drone shows students taking part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for staging a living chain of the number Pi and its decimal places by students of The Road, Geodesy and High School Complex together with the Technical and Comprehensive School Complex in Jaroslaw, Poland, 30 November 2022. The task of the attempt was to create the longest expansion of Pi with its decimal places. The living chain was created by 995 people; more than 883 students of the University of Lodz. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against China’s strict zero COVID measures on November 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed COVID restrictions for the deaths. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Epidemic control workers wear PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they guard in an area with communities in lockdown on December 1, 2022 in Beijing, China. In recent days, China has been recording its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as authorities are sticking to their strict zero-tolerance approach to containing the virus with lockdowns, mandatory testing, mask mandates, and quarantines as it struggles to contain outbreaks.  (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A volunteer health worker rides a bike outside of a Unit building with confirmed cases in Beijing, China, 26 November 2022. According to the National Health Commission, China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 cases on 25 November, making it a record high for the third consecutive day as the country continues to contain outbreaks in several cities such as Guangzhou and Chongqing in the south. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
A protester crouches next to a memorial as he leaves cigarettes during a protest against China’s strict zero COVID measures on November 27, 2022 in Beijing, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed COVID restrictions for the deaths. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A demonstrator participates in a march in protest of violence against women, in Lima, Peru, 26 November 2022. The march took place a day after women in countries around the world demonstrated for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar
Demonstrators hold candles on World AIDS Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 December 2022. Demonstrators demanded from the government greater prevention efforts, medical attention, and access to antiretrovirals. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
Tzotzil Chamula indigenous people make a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, in the municipality of San Juan Chamula, Chiapas state, Mexico, 1 December 2022. Indigenous people from southern Mexico began the pilgrimage of the Virgin of Guadalupe this Thursday, which this December returns to face-to-face after two years of pandemic. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez
Passengers walk on the platform during SNCF ticket inspectors’ nationwide strike at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, France, 02 December 2022. Train conductors of France’s national state-owned railway company SNCF announced a three-day strike starting 02 December, forcing SNCF to cancel around 60 percent of services. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The remains of late Chinese former president Jiang Zemin are transferred to Beijing from Shanghai aboard a special flight, in Beijing, China, 01 December 2022 (issued 02 December 2022). China’s former leader Jiang Zemin passed away in Shanghai at the age of 96 on 30 November 2022. EPA-EFE/XINHUA/LI XUEREN
US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (2L) greet French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (2R) for the State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. Macron’s visit marks the first official state visit of the Biden administration. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Musician Jon Batiste performs at the state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting President Macron for the first official state visit of the Biden administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Christmas decorations are displayed at the White House during a press preview of the holiday décor on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The theme for the 2022 White House Holiday Season is “We the People.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
People come to view Christmas decorations and allegorical preparations for the December holidays, in Caracas, Venezuela, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stands on the West Lawn during its lighting ceremony on November 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. The 79-foot-tall red spruce, nickname “Ruby,” was cut from the Pisgah National Forest near Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, and is decorated with 12,000 ornaments from 125 communities in 13 different states across the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
An intense glow is reflected off of clouds above the summit, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, USA, 28 November 2022. The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, located on the island of Hawaii, erupts for the first time since 1984. A flurry of seismic activity preceded the eruption which occurred around midnight Hawaii Standard Time (HST) on 27 November. After the initial breakout in Mokuaweoweo Crater at the summit, activity migrated down Mauna Loa’s northeast rift, with a mile long curtain of fire. Advisories were issued by the state Department of Health, as gases and tephra from the eruption may affect the air quality across the state. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS
Lava flows from Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa’s northeast rift, at the Island of Hawaii, Hawaii, USA, 28 November 2022. The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, located on the island of Hawaii, erupts for the first time since 1984. A flurry of seismic activity preceded the eruption which occurred around midnight Hawaii Standard Time (HST) on 27 November. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI / PARADISE HELICOPTERS
The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, continues to erupt from its northeast rift, on the Island of Hawaii, Hawaii, USA, 30 November 2022. Vigorous fountaining feeds multiple rivers of lava, flowing down the mountain’s north flank, toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road), a major thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. EPA-EFE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS
The Monastery of Monfero, Spain, 01 December 2022. The Monastery, heritage registered as a ‘Good of Cultural Interest’ is defying deterioration as vegetation covers walls and cloister, amongst social criticism for the lack of public authority performance in the matter. EPA-EFE/Cabalar
The damage caused by the landslide in Ischia island, in the Gulf of Naples, Italy, 26 November 2022. A group of people are feared to be missing after heavy rain caused a landslide from the upper part of via Celario and reached the seafront in piazza Anna Of Happy, which overwhelmed some parked cars dragging them to the sea. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A man observes the damage caused by the landslide on the Belliazzi spa, the oldest spa in Casamicciola, Ischia island, in the Gulf of Naples, Italy, 26 November 2022. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A dog guards a car’s compartment after being damaged by flood and submerged in mud in Casamicciola, Ischia Island, Italy, 28 November 2022. The animal barks to anyone approaching the car, as if to defend it. Italy has declared state of emergency following a landslide on Ischia Island which until now has left eight people dead and four missing. A newborn baby and two children are among the confirmed victims of the disaster. Four other people are injured and 230 are homeless after a massive avalanche of mud and debris hit the town of Casamicciola Terme following intense rain. EPA-EFE/Ciro Fusco
A view of the art installations during ‘The Crown We Never Take Off’ Art Basel VIP Preview presented by Prime Video in Celebration of New Series “RICHES” at Soho Studios on December 01, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Prime Video)
A South Korean diver wearing a Mermaid costume performs in an aquarium tank during a Christmas event at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Monkeys climb on top of tourists during the Lopburi Monkey Festival on November 27, 2022 in Lop Buri, Thailand. Lopburi holds its annual Monkey Festival where local citizens and tourists gather to provide a banquet to the thousands of long-tailed macaques that live in central Lopburi. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event that celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)
US actor Billy Porter (R) kisses his manager Bill Butler (L) during a ceremony to unveil the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in his honor in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Maro Itoje of England wins a line out during the Autumn International match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on November 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica celebrates after her victory against Evelyn Bermudez of Argentina in their 10 round women’s IBF WBO Junior Flyweight Title fight at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA, 26 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT DM/ ML
