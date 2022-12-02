The year 2022 carried a plethora of positive and adverse developments in South Africa. Like any country in the world, South Africa has faced extraordinary economic hardships given the outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequential impact on economic activity. Moreover, the world is still facing an economic decline, which most analysts predict would last until the end of 2024. According to the World Bank, since the beginning of the year 2022, a “rapid deterioration of growth prospects coupled with rising inflation and tightening financing conditions, has ignited a debate about the possibility of a global recession—a contraction in global per capita GDP.” This demonstrates that the heightened economic pressures are not unique to South Africa given the likelihood of a global recession in 2023/24.

Repealing COVID-19 rules

One of the key milestones in South Africa’s calendar was the repealing of COVID-19 rules that required people to wear masks in public spaces, limiting the size of gatherings and also imposing stringent requirements on the country’s borders. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions served as a catalyst for optimism as South Africans returned to life before the pandemic, thus boosting the tourism sector’s growth as travellers were able to participate in more activities including attending major events.

Pioneering a just energy future

For over 15 years, South Africa has faced an energy crisis, with planned and unplanned power outages due to an ageing infrastructure adversely impacting the economy. To mitigate this challenge, the country developed a Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan, a R1.5 trillion energy transition vehicle, that has been endorsed by the International Partners Group (IPG) which includes France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, along with the European Union. The IPG initially pledged $8.5 billion to help South Africa’s efforts in migrating from coal, towards cleaner forms of energy. U.S president, Joe Biden endorsed the JET, stating that the US welcomes “the comprehensive JET Investment Plan, and fully supports South Africa’s economy-wide energy transformation”. The U.K’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak added that “South Africa’s JET Investment Plan, paves the way for a sustainable and fair transition away from coal and towards cleaner forms of energy, building the foundations for a strong green economy.”

South Africa names the first female Deputy Chief Justice

For the first time in history, South Africa has reached a turning point in accelerating transformation in the judiciary. This time, Mandisa Maya, who was notably the first woman to lead the Supreme Court of Appeal as Deputy President and President, became the first woman to be appointed Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa. She is the first woman Deputy Chief Justice since South Africa became a constitutional democracy following the end of apartheid. Justice Maya’s career spans over 20 years, having begun her career as a court interpreter and prosecutor before joining the Women’s Legal Defence Fund in Washington DC, in the U.S. In 2000, she was appointed as a judge for the Eastern Cape High Court and served for a period of six years before becoming the judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal. In 2016 she was appointed as Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal and was promoted to the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal a year later. Justice Maya holds three Degrees: a B Proc (1986) from the University of Transkei, LLB (1988) from the University of Natal and an LLM (1990) from Duke University, NC, U.S.

Celebrating our rich heritage: Zulu king’s coronation

Over 50 years ago, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu became King of the Zulu Nation on the death of his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu. This year, South Africa witnessed the crowning of the new Zulu king, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini at a ceremony, the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a democracy in 1994, demonstrating that it could take a lifetime to witness the coronation of a Zulu king in South Africa, much akin to events that unfolded within the coronation of King Charles III. More than 80 000 local and international guests flocked to Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal to witness the historic display of culture, heritage, and pride. As a monarch, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini exerts significant morality over a community of more than 11 million Zulus, the largest ethnic group and nation in South Africa. Zulu kings are descendants of Shaka, who is known for uniting a major swathe of the country as the Zulu nation, that successfully fought battles against the British colonists. The coronation which preceded a traditional coronation ceremony, is the first South Africa has witnessed in more than half a century.

To this end, South Africans can look forward to the year 2023 with hope and appreciation, understanding that amid the challenges that we face as a country, we are a resilient nation, driven by a common set of values; human dignity, the achievement of equality and the advancement of human rights and freedom. DM

