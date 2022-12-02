Newsdeck

Phala Phala report

South Africa’s ANC meets over ‘Farmgate’ as Ramaphosa allies mount defence

South Africa’s ANC meets over ‘Farmgate’ as Ramaphosa allies mount defence
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the inaugural South Africa Green Hydrogen Summit (SAGHS) at Century City Convention Centre on November 29, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach
By Reuters
02 Dec 2022
0

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Officials in South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) met on Friday to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should stay on after an inquiry found evidence of misconduct, but they failed to reach a conclusion.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said no decision would be taken on Friday by the National Executive Committee, but that it would reconvene before Dec. 6 to discuss the report.

Ramphosa’s future has been in doubt since publication on Wednesday of a report by a panel of experts that investigated revelations that he kept millions of dollars in cash at his private game farm and failed to even report it missing when the money was stolen from the property in 2020.

The existence of the cash at the Phala Phala game farm and his failure to report the theft to police only surfaced in June.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. The president has said the money was much less than the $4 million to $8 million reported, and that it was the proceeds of game sales at the farm.

The media has dubbed the affair “Farmgate”.

By Kopano Gumbi and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks, Alexander Winning and Rachel Savage in Johannesburg and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; editing by James Macharia Chege and Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
Maverick News

Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Maverick News

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
Maverick News

R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Newsdeck

Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Newsdeck

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Newsdeck

Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment
Newsdeck

Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment
Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Newsdeck

Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.