Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Germany and Norway want Nato to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream explosions

A handout photo taken from a Danish F-16 jet on 27 September 2022 and made available by the Danish Defence Command shows a gas leak of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline off Bornholm, Denmark, Baltic Sea. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Danish Defence Command / Handout)
By Reuters
01 Dec 2022
0

The leaders of Germany and Norway said on Wednesday they would jointly ask Nato to coordinate the protection of Europe's subsea infrastructure in light of the suspected attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipeline network.

European countries have stepped up vigilance around critical installations after the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, ruptured in September and spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

The incident became a flashpoint in the energy standoff between the West and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Russia denies sabotaging the pipelines and sought to blame Britain for the incident. London denied involvement.

Investigators found traces of explosives at the scene and suspect the pipelines were deliberately blown up.

Standing alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere at a briefing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said involving Nato would send a signal to the outside world.

“We take the protection of our critical infrastructure very seriously and nobody should think that attacks would remain without consequences,” he said.

“Pipelines, telephone cables, internet connections are lifelines for our states and must be especially protected,” he said.

Norway has played a crucial role in bringing gas to Europe after Russia reduced exports. Scholz said Norway now supplies around half of Germany’s needs.

Norway is producing gas at full capacity and will continue to do so in the coming years, Stoere said. “We have a particular responsibility to ensure secure supplies of gas to Europe, which is crucial to uphold,” Stoere said.

In an emailed statement, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he welcomed Germany and Norway’s proposal.

“We have stepped up our efforts after the recent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, and it is vital to do even more to ensure that our offshore infrastructure remains safe from future destructive acts,” he said.

Speaking at the Berlin Security Conference on Wednesday evening, Scholz also said Germany wanted to tap into its 100-billion euro special defence fund this year to buy F35 fighter jets and retrofit Puma infantry fighting vehicles.

He added that Russia could no longer win the war in Ukraine on the battlefield.

Foreign ministers of Nato, a transatlantic military alliance set up after World War 2, met in Bucharest on Wednesday and gave reassurances of support to Russia’s neighbours.

The focus of the meeting was on the western Balkans region, in particular Bosnia, and on two former Soviet republics, Moldova and Georgia, both of which have breakaway regions occupied by Russian troops.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Matthias Williams, Terje Solsvik, Sabine Siebold; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle.)

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Maverick News

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Maverick News

Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Maverick News

‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
Maverick News

As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations
Maverick News

Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations

TOP READS IN SECTION

NATO will ramp up aid for Kyiv, says Putin uses winter as 'weapon of war'
Newsdeck

NATO will ramp up aid for Kyiv, says Putin uses winter as 'weapon of war'
Ukraine Latest: US weighs up terrorism label for the Wagner Group
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: US weighs up terrorism label for the Wagner Group
Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side effects in focus
Newsdeck

Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side effects in focus
South Korea orders truckers in cement industry back to jobs
Newsdeck

South Korea orders truckers in cement industry back to jobs
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years
Newsdeck

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.