Pianist Thandi Ntuli at the Hugh Fest, wreath-making workshop and more — things to do this week around South Africa

Thandi Ntuli on Day 03 of the first Drive-In Jazz Concert at the Sandton City Rooftop on September 26, 2021 in Sandton, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape
By Christina Makochieng
01 Dec 2022
Your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.

EASTERN CAPE

Festival

J-Bay Surf Village Summer Festival

Catch up on your Christmas shopping and enjoy a relaxed afternoon outing at one of Jeffreys Bay’s most beloved hang-out spots. Shop from local and international clothing brands such as Oceaniva and Billabong, or take part in the day’s festivities like pottery painting, champagne tasting, live music, a wreath-making workshop, and Christmas cookie decorating. Entry is free and the event will run from 9am to 5pm.

Where: J-Bay Surf Village, Jeffreys Bay
When: 3 December 2022

Running

Parkrun

Taking place every Saturday at 8am, the event involves a 5km course, primarily made up of trail paths. Entry is free and participants have the option of walking or running, while enjoying the lush, green scenery of the Sardinia Bay plot’s grounds. In order to be able to track progress, results, and trail completion times, participants are encouraged to complete the free online registration.  

Where: Plot 792, Heron Road, Sardinia Bay, Gqeberha
When: 3 December 2022

***

LIMPOPO

Market

Mina’s Neighbourhood Market: Summer Food Fiesta

The neighbourhood outdoor market is back for its summer edition, promising to provide visitors with an array of locally made goods. From craft beer to baked goods, crafts, jewellery, live music, fresh produce and a children’s play area, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets cost R50 per person and are available via Quicket. The market will begin at 10am and end at 5pm.

Where: Mina’s Farm Venue, Cheerio Road, Haenertsburg
When: 4 December 2022

Fashion

Burgersfort Fashion Week

An afternoon of fashion, art and music, where 10 local designers showcase their creations. Among the designers presenting their clothing are Skhokho Clothing, Mphe Creations, Kay Master, Vicsion Couture and Bosker Couture. The event will run from 3pm to 6pm. Tickets cost R150 per person and can be purchased at the door. 

Where: Thaba Moshate Hotel, Casino & Convention Resort, Burgersfort
When: 3 December 2022

***

WESTERN CAPE

Market

The Vegan Goods Market

If you’re looking to include more eco-conscious products in your home or need a laid-back weekend hangout spot, stop at this market. With more than 50 vendors, you’ll find tasty vegan food and drinks as well as vegan, cruelty-free products for your home. The market also includes live music, and thrifted clothing available for purchase. Entry is free and the market begins at 10am.

Where: The Range, Orpen Rd, Tokai, Cape Town
When: 4 December 2022

Workshop

Christmas Wreath to Keep

Want to try something new and get creative? Consider trying your hand at wreath making. This guided workshop will include all the materials to create a Christmas wreath of your own to spruce up your living space. The workshop will also include a high tea, Christmas gift, and Google Drive access to the photographs taken during the workshop. The event starts at 8:30am and ends at 10:30am. Tickets cost R400 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Bunches for Africa, 24 Fourie St, Brackenfell South, Cape Town
When: 3 December 2022

Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Usher in the festive season by attending this play presented by Pieter Toerien Productions, based on the classic novel of the same name by Charles Dickens. The performance is accompanied by animation, music, puppetry and audiovisuals. The production, directed by Elizma Badenhorst, stars Ashley Dowds and Amber-Dawn Burnhams. The story is centred on the character of Ebenezer Scrooge, who has a deep loathing for Christmas, until he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and yet to come. Tickets cost between R85 and R220 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Theatre on The Bay, Link Street, Camps Bay, Cape Town
When: 30 November – 11 December 2022

Art

Birth of the Alter Natural: A solo exhibition by Sylvester Zanoxolo Mqeku

According to StateoftheART Gallery, Zanoxolo Mqeku is “the only artist in Africa who uses the technique of sand cast ceramics”. Fine art, tradition and technology come together to create a unique body of work on the effects of the progression of time, advancements in technology and a world increasingly affected by climate change. Entry is free. The opening reception will take place on 3 December between 11am and 3pm.

Where: StateoftheART Gallery, The Square, 50 Buitenkant St, Cape Town
When: 3 – 17 December 2022

***

GAUTENG

Music

Hugh Fest 2022

This festival will celebrate the legacy of legendary South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela. Among local artists performing will be Mandisi Dyantyis, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Gugu Shezi, Themba Mokoena and Thandi Ntuli. Tickets cost R500 per person and are available via Howler. Food and drinks, courtesy of The Epicurean Emporium and Bernie’s Bar, will be sold throughout the event. The show will take place between 11am and 5:30pm.

Where: NIROX Sculpture Park, R540, Kromdraai Rd, Cradle of Humankind, Johannesburg
When: 4 December 2022

Thandi Ntuli on Day 03 of the first Drive-In Jazz Concert at the Sandton City Rooftop on September 26, 2021 in Sandton, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape
Thandi Ntuli on Day 03 of the first Drive-In Jazz Concert at the Sandton City Rooftop on September 26, 2021 in Sandton, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape
The legendary multi-instrumentalist Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse performs at the Leano Restaurant as he continued with his 71st birthday celebrations on November 11, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie
The legendary multi-instrumentalist Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse performs at the Leano Restaurant as he continued with his 71st birthday celebrations on November 11, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

Christmas 

SPAR Carols by Candlelight

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA  NOVEMBER 20, 2017: Matthys Maree conducts Joe Niemand, Refentse, Jo Black, Elvis Blue and Charlize Berg during a practice session with the Mzansi Youth Choir in the Atterbury Theatre on November 20, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. The artists are preparing for the Jacaranda FM Carols by Candlelight concert that will be hosted at the Loftus Versfeld Supersport Park on the 5th of December. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)
Matthys Maree conducts Joe Niemand, Refentse, Jo Black, Elvis Blue and Charlize Berg during a practice session with the Mzansi Youth Choir, preparing for the Jacaranda FM Carols by Candlelight concert in 2017. Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier

The 20th edition of the concert celebrating the Christmas season will feature performances by the Mzansi Youth Choir, J’Something, Jo Black and Tarryn Lamb, among other artists. Tickets cost R50 per person and are available via iTickets. The concert can also be streamed free of charge on the Jacaranda FM website. Proceeds from the event will go towards nine local charities, such as Look Forward Orphanage.

Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square Casino, 209 Aramist Ave, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria
When: 7 December 2022

***

 

KWAZULU-NATAL

Hiking

Ballito Beach & Rock Hike

Lace up your hiking boots and take a walk on the wild side. Explore the beauty of the Dolphin Coast by participating in this 7km hike. The route includes various points of interest, such as tidal pools, lookout points and a hidden beach. The hike will begin at 8:30am and end at 11:30am. Participants must be over the age of 13 and tickets cost R100 per person, available via Quicket.

Where: Willard Beach, 102C Compensation Beach Rd, Ballito
When: 10 December 2022. DM/ ML

Gallery

