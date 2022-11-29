Newsdeck

MASS SHOOTING HEARING

Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooter pleads guilty to terrorism and murder

A memorial for victims near the scene of a shooting at a Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York, US, 15 May 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / BRANDON WATSON)
By Reuters
29 Nov 2022
0

An avowed white supremacist pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and other state charges related to a mass shooting in May that claimed the lives of 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighbourhood of Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said.

At a hearing at Erie County Court, Payton Gendron (19) pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to the shooting, including a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Gendron was accused of carrying out the attack, which also wounded three other people, with the intention of killing as many African Americans as he could.

“It was established beyond a reasonable doubt that he had this gruesome motive, that in just over two minutes he murdered as many African Americans as he could,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a press conference after the plea. “Justice has been done today.”

Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the attack, initially pleaded not guilty after a grand jury returned an indictment in June.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole on the domestic terrorism charge alone. New York does not have a death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled for February 15, according to media reports.

Gendron was the first defendant in New York to be indicted for a domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree.

He drove three hours from his home near Binghamton, New York, to the Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo after planning the attack for weeks, authorities said. He was looking for a public location in an area where many Black people lived.

At the supermarket, he shot 13 people with a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle. Eleven of the victims were Black.

Police say he left a racist manifesto online before the attack and live-streamed the shooting on social media.

A separate indictment returned in US District Court in July charged Gendron with 27 federal hate crimes and firearms offences, for which he could face the death penalty if convicted.

At a press conference following the court proceeding, civil rights attorney Ben Crump described the hearing as a “gut-wrenching” experience for the victims‘ families he represents. He called for Gendron to be given the “most harsh sentence” for the crimes.

“We don’t want it to be marginalised because these were Black people. We want the whole world to never let this be swept under the rug,” Crump said. “We want the same justice if the (races) were reversed.”

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Frank McGurty and Lisa Shumaker.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The Great Bank Heist - former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Maverick News

The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
South Africa

Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
South Africa

Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region
Maverick News

Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region

TOP READS IN SECTION

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
Newsdeck

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant
Newsdeck

Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant
US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Newsdeck

US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
Newsdeck

Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
UN panel accuses regional South Sudan officials of overseeing gang rapes, beheadings
Newsdeck

UN panel accuses regional South Sudan officials of overseeing gang rapes, beheadings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.