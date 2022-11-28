Ukraine War
Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin said on Monday, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.
The head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, which they seized in March, soon after invading Ukraine.
The Kremlin dismissed the statement.
“There’s no need to look for signs where there are none and cannot be any,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday.
Russia and Ukraine, which both suffered from the world’s worst nuclear accident in Chornobyl in 1986, have accused each other of shelling the complex, which has six reactors.
Both sides have warned of the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, wants to create a protection zone around the plant.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said late on Sunday that he had no doubt Russian forces would leave the plant, where Ukrainian staff are still working.
“The defence line is starting to retreat to the borders of the Russian Federation,” Podolyak told Ukrainian television, adding that Ukraine would take the plant back.
Ukraine’s military said last week that about 30 Russian servicemen had been wounded near Enerhodar, the town closest to the plant. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin moved in September to annex Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which Russian forces partially control. Kyiv and its Western allies condemned the move as illegal.
By Pavel Polityuk
(Writing by Lidia Kelly and Kevin Liffey; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
Top Reads This Hour
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
TOP READS IN SECTION
SPONSORED CONTENT
One company is shaking up the solar industry with their “best quality at best price guarantee” paired with financing options.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...
…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.
Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.
If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet