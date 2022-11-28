Protester Natasha Slabbert on Tuesday morning outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre. She joined members of Extinction Rebellion Cape Town who were demanding an end to the exploration and exploitation of new gas fields in Africa. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

South Africans usually take to the streets, in their thousands, to protest for better housing, human rights, or against corrupt presidents.

But Extinction Rebellion is doing something a little different.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

They have poured fake blood and oil over themselves, dressed up as horses, and held theatrical meetings. Using theatre and art, this is how Extinction Rebellion Cape Town is protesting against climate change. DM

First published by GroundUp.