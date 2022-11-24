Podcasts

The Highwaymen, Episode 5: Ace – Mister ten percent

Illustrative image | Sources: From left — Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, former health minister Zweli Mkhize and suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule. (Photos: Gallo Images)
By Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
24 Nov 2022
0

Continuing with the Elias “Ace” Magashule saga, Diana Neille and Richard Poplak delve into the alleged political murder of Noby Ngombane, a key administrator in the attempted clean-up of the Free State during the early zeroes. His assassination is an example of what can happen when, in the binary gap between opportunity and poverty, liberal democracies begin to swerve toward gangsterism. The tragedy reverberates through the years, as if the sound of the gunshots has never faded.

