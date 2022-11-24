Marc Lottering (comedian ) stands next to the bronze statue of the late, Nelson Mandela at the City Hall balcony on July 24, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

WESTERN CAPE

Comedy

Aunty Merle: Things Get Real

Marc Lottering, one of South Africa’s most recognisable comedians, takes on the persona of Aunty Merle in a new show. Audiences will get the chance to catch up with the character as she tackles life after the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing rolling blackouts and married life. The show has a musical format and features the performances of an equally talented cast. Tickets cost between R180 and R260 and are available from Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Road, Rondebosch, Cape Town

When: 29 November 2022 to 21 January 2023

Theatre

One in Three

Cape Town Opera will shed light on gender-based violence in a series of performances, with extracts from Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin, Amagokra by Sibusiso Njeza and Die Kortstondige Raklewe van Anatasia W by Marlene van Niekerk. The show’s title, One in Three, reflects South Africa’s staggering sexual assault statistics. Tickets cost R150 a person and are available from Computicket.

Where: Artscape Theatre, DF Malan Street, Foreshore, Cape Town

When: 25 November to 11 December

Art

Ceramic Art Fair

Explore the works of 20 ceramic artists including Sarah Walters, Shane Mayongo, Sinethemba Xola, Abongile Ntsane, Alessandro Pappada and Cape Town-based potter Ckho Mququ. There will also be food and wine stalls. Entry is free. The event will run from 10am to 3pm.

Where: The Old Castle Brewery, 6 Beach Road, Woodstock, Cape Town

When: 3 December

See Festival

Creatives from various fields will discuss how to “bring about representational equity in the public life of cities shadowed by colonialism and apartheid”. The festival’s programme covers a wide range of activities and topics — look out for artwork, tours and talks on subjects such as botany, filmmaking, Cape Town’s history, migration, language and meaning and more. Iranian artist Kamyar Bineshtarigh will discuss his latest body of work, Uncover. Conference tickets are R550 a person and are available from Quicket.

Where: Cultivate, C3 Salt Orchard, 45 Yew Street, Salt River, Cape Town

When: 22 to 27 November

Dance

Cape Town City Ballet – The Nutcracker

In celebration of 130 years of the classic Christmas tale, The Nutcracker will return to the stage, performed by the Cape Town City Ballet. The story follows Clara, a young girl who is taken on an adventure through the Kingdom of Sweets after her present, a nutcracker doll, comes to life as a royal prince. Audiences are encouraged to dress up for the festivities. The dancers will also be joined by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra at select shows. Tickets cost between R175 and R495 and are available from Computicket.

Where: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan Street, Foreshore, Cape Town

When: 7 to 23 December

***

GAUTENG

Comedy

Loyiso Gola presents Comedy & Song Live

Comedy and music come together in a show presented by stand-up comedian Loyiso Gola, who has been in the industry for longer than two decades. Gola will be joined by fellow comedians Ndumiso Lindi the Roosta and Tats Nkonzo. Tickets cost R200 a person and are available from Quicket. The show begins at 7pm.

Where: Untitled Basement, 7 Reserve Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

When: 27 November 2022

Fitness

Yoga and Brunch with Tertia D

This hour-long yoga flow, led by movement specialist Tertia D, offers you a chance to unwind, meet new people and network over brunch and mimosas. The event begins at 9am and ends at 11.30am. Tickets cost R400 a person and are available from Plankton.

Where: The Javett Art Centre, University of Pretoria, 23 Lynnwood Road, Elandspoort 357-Jr

When: 3 December

Music

Sit the Folk Down presents Stelth Ulvang with Jon Shaban

Stelth Ulvang, American musician and touring member of The Lumineers, will perform live, supported by South African muso Jon Shaban. Ulvang, a self-proclaimed “barefoot-wanderer”, is known for intimate, confessional style lyrics and performances. Folk music fans should mark their calendars for this upcoming show. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets cost R200 a person and are available from Plankton.

Where: Sowaar Bar, Shop 1 Atterbury Boulevard, Atterbury Road, Faerie Glen, Pretoria

When: 3 December

Sports

Betway Summer Cup 2022

This family-friendly sporting event has a programme filled with food, fashion, live music and horse-racing. All eyes will be on the thoroughbred horse-racing jockeys, such as S’manga Khumalo. The winner will walk away with R2.5-million. General access tickets cost R75 a person and are available from TixSA.

Where: Turffontein Racecourse, 14 Turf Club Street, West, Turffontein, Johannesburg

When: 26 November

***

LIMPOPO

Running

Meropa Colorful Run and Market

Usher in the weekend with a 5km run, followed by activities attendees of all ages can enjoy, such as go-karting, face painting and a dance competition. There will also be a market, a selection of food and drink, as well as a beer garden. Tickets cost R20 a person and are available from Quicket. The event kicks off at 7am.

Where: Meropa Casino and Entertainment World, 59 Prov Roodepoort Street, Ivypark X14, Polokwane

When: 26 November

***

KWAZULU-NATAL

Market

Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights 2022

Discover the magic of Durban’s Botanic Gardens through the lens of festive season cheer. The garden grounds teem with life with dazzling light displays, artisanal foods, a Christmas market and more. Tickets cost R80 a person and are available from Webtickets. The event opens at 6pm and ends at 9.30pm.

Where: Durban Botanic Gardens, 9A John Zikhali Rd, Berea, Durban

When: 2 December 2022 to 2 January 2023. DM/ML

