Our Burning Planet

The angry planet – November 2022

A boy lies on top of a tomb at a flooded cemetery following Tropical Storm Nalgae, as Filipinos mark All Saints' Day on November 01, 2022 in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines. Millions of Filipinos flock to cemeteries around the country to visit departed loved ones on All Saints' Day, a holiday celebrated in Latin cultures around the world during which family and friends of the deceased gather at cemeteries to pray and hold vigils for those who have passed away. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Nov 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this month.

A girl jumps across tombs at a flooded cemetery following Tropical Storm Nalgae, as Filipinos mark All Saints’ Day on November 01, 2022 in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines.  (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A man lights a candle at the tomb of a departed loved one at a flooded cemetery following Tropical Storm Nalgae, as Filipinos mark All Saints’ Day on November 01, 2022 in Masantol, Pampanga province, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Residents start to clean their houses after being flooded overnight on October 30, 2022 in Kawit, Philippines. Tropical Storn Nalgae made landfall in the Philippines on Saturday, leaving severe flooding, displacement, and destruction in its wake. Flash flooding and landslides have killed at least 47 with dozens still missing, local media reports said. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
Residents wade through flood waters that barreled through their village on October 30, 2022 in Kawit, Philippines. Tropical Storn Nalgae made landfall in the Philippines, leaving severe flooding, displacement, and destruction in its wake. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
Residents wade through flood waters that barreled through their village on October 30, 2022 in Kawit, Philippines. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
Children walk through neighborhoods flooded by the overflow of the Cauca River, due to the heavy rains that have occurred in recent days, in Cali, Colombia, 11 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman
Fort Pierce police officer Jorge Goz puts, ‘Police Line Do Not Cross’, tape near where a sidewalk was washed out as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, flood water surrounds a building after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Dale laJeunesse speaks to a member of Daytona Beach Fire Rescue as he stands in front of his home which is surrounded by flood water after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Homes are partially toppled onto the beach after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Danny Sonn (L) and Warren Hoganson (R) help homeowner Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, homes are partially toppled onto the beach after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, seawalls along condo buildings are shown breached by Hurricane Nicole on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The storm surge associated with Nicole coincided with already-high tides caused by this week’s full moon, putting more stress on aging sea walls meant to protect coastal communities. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Reda Daabies looks from the 18th floor of his condo to where the seawall was breached as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The storm surge associated with Nicole coincided with already-high tides caused by this week’s full moon, putting more stress on aging sea walls meant to protect coastal communities. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, Holland Island is surrounded by the rising waters of the Chesapeake Bay November 12, 2022 on Holland Island, Maryland. As many as 75 households lived on Holland around the end of the 19th century but it is now completely abandoned as it has lost more than half of its landmass in the last 100 years. According to some estimates, the water level in the Chesapeake Bay could rise by as much as 2 feet by 2050, submerging many small islands like Holland and almost half of Dorchester County, home to watermen and farming communities since its settlement in the mid-17th century. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A dolphin swims in the Chesapeake Bay on November 12, 2022 near Hoopersville, Maryland.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Hoopers Island causeway bridges the distance between the mainland and the island community on November 12, 2022 in Hoopersville, Maryland. According to some estimates, the water level in the Chesapeake Bay could rise by as much as 2 feet by 2050, submerging almost half of Dorchester County, home to watermen and farming communities since its settlement in the mid-17th century. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A gravestone dating to the late 1800s slowly sinks into the boggy ground in a small cemetery on November 12, 2022 near the center of Holland Island, Maryland. As many as 75 households lived on Holland around the end of the 19th century but it is now completely abandoned as the Chesapeake Bay waters tear at the edges of the island and turn land into a marsh.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Parts of the central business district under water at Forbes, New South Wales, Australia, 17 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MURRAY MCCLOSKEY
Anglers fish on the River Sava in heavy smog conditions in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Smog spewing from ancient coal-fired power plants, outdated automobiles and heating systems running on burning tires and wood is choking the Balkans both literally and economically. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Nikola Tesla A thermal power plant operates in Obrenovac, Serbia, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Smog spewing from ancient coal-fired power plants, outdated automobiles and heating systems running on burning tires and wood is choking the Balkans both literally and economically. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Haze blurs the sky over the downtown area of Daejeon as the density of harmful particles increased in the South Korean capital and other cities, in Seoul, South Korea, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Tourists on the White Beaches in front of the Solvay SA soda ash plant in Rosignano Solvay, Italy, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. City leaders are divided over a plan to study whether waste discharged by Solvay’s Rosignano factory has made people sick. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A truck containing imported clothes arrives at a facility of Canam International Pvt., in Kandla, India, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Canam has two sorting and grading facilities in Kandla that can jointly process 120 million pounds a year of used textiles, enough to fill two and a half Boeing 767 cargo jets a day. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A worker sorts jeans at the grading area of the factory floor at Canam International Pvt., in Kandla, India, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Piles of clothes at the sorting area of the factory floor at Canam International Pvt., in Kandla, India, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Workers sift through piles of clothes at the sorting area of the factory floor at Canam International Pvt., in Kandla, India, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A tailor re-purposes a second-hand garment into a dress at the Kantamanto textile market in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The rise of fast fashion and shoppers preference for quantity over quality has led to a glut of low-value clothing that inordinately burdens developing countries. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bound bales of second-hand garments at the Kantamanto textile market in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.  Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Fishermen walk over piles of trash and discarded textile waste on the shore at Jamestown Harbor in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The rise of fast fashion and shoppers preference for quantity over quality has led to a glut of low-value clothing that inordinately burdens developing countries. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Piles of discarded textile waste on the shores of Chorkor beach in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Second-hand jeans lay on the ground to dry ahead of resale at the Kantamanto textile market in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Kenyan member (C) from the Maasai pastoralist community affected by the biting drought due to continued failed rain season, walks past carcasses of cows as many rush to sell their emaciated cows at a livestock market in Ilbisil settlement in Kajiado, Kenya, 04 November 2022. The worst drought in 40 years is now threatening the livelihoods of many as millions of people are on the verge of starvation as families struggle to put food on the table as they experience severe drought combined with food shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
A woman searches for her belongings at her collapsed house caused by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, in Cianjur, Indonesia, 23 November 2022. The 5.6 earthquake hit the southwest of the Cianjur District in West Java Province on 21 November, killing 103, according to the Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
A student holds books in front of his collapsed Islamic boarding school caused by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, in Cianjur, Indonesia, 23 November 2022. The 5.6 earthquake hit the southwest of the Cianjur District in West Java Province on 21 November, killing 103, according to the Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
A school student walks past his collapsed Islamic boarding school caused by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, in Cianjur, Indonesia, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Indonesian policemen and rescue search for victims from a landslide caused by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, in Cianjur, Indonesia, 22 November 2022. The earthquake that hit the southwest of the Cianjur District in West Java Province on 21 November has left at least 103 people dead, according to the Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Interfaith leaders walk up Parliament Hill for a Climate Repentance’ ceremony on November 13, 2022 in London, England. The ceremony involved religious leaders from Egypt, USA, Israel, India, Spain and the UK, who came “together to seek forgiveness for climate sins and inspire humility and action during COP27.” (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Interfaith leaders attend a ‘Climate Repentance’ ceremony at Parliament Hill on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Indigenous Chief Ninawa attends the ‘Indigenous Knowledge in Global Climate Science, Policy and Action’ panel at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 15 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA DM/ ML/ OBP
