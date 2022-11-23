Maverick Life

Humans are going back to the Moon, and beyond – but how will we feed them?

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines, part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4, work on the XROOTS space botany investigation, which used the International Space Station’s (ISS) Veggie facility to test soilless methods to grow plants. The space agricultural study could enable production of crops on a larger scale to sustain crews on future space explorations farther away from Earth and could enhance cultivation of plants in terrestrial settings such as greenhouses, contributing to better food security for people on Earth. Image: NASA
By Kim Johnson, Harvey Millar and Matthew Gilliham
23 Nov 2022
The days of freeze-dried astronaut ice cream are long behind us. What will humans eat on Moon colonies in the future? Carefully engineered space gardens could be the answer.

NASA’s Artemis I launch is a major step forward in humans going deeper and spending longer in space than ever before.

Future Artemis missions plan to take crews to the Moon and eventually Mars, which is likely to be a three-year round-trip.

But what will the astronauts eat? There are only so many protein bars and vitamins one can tolerate and survive on for years on end.

Plants are the basis of life on Earth with their amazing ability to convert light, water and carbon dioxide (CO₂) into food, and are the logical solution to support humans in space.

The challenges of a space garden

Astronauts have already eaten space radish, chilli peppers and lettuce grown on the International Space Station, and having freshly grown veggies in microgravity can support health and well-being. But there are a number of challenges in growing a flourishing space garden.

Space environments are CO₂-rich, lack soil microbes, have altered gravity, are exposed to potentially harmful solar radiation, and need to use recycled, high-salt water. For plants to thrive in space and offer the full range of nutrients for human health, they need a redesign.

After months of freeze-dried or prepackaged space food, imagine going to your space garden, picking a ripe juicy tomato and spicy chilli to add to your tacos. Adding fresh produce has been a good way to improve astronaut well-being, supply essential vitamins and minerals, and add variety and flavour, especially as low-gravity environments affect our taste and smell.

A renewable source of fresh food is essential to future long-term space missions, to avoid astronauts experiencing “food fatigue”, malnutrition and weight loss.

iss066e006170 (October 20, 2021) -- A view of a green chile pepper being grown as part of the Plant Habitat-04 investigation aboard the International Space Station. This is the first time chile peppers are being grown aboard the orbiting laboratory, and are one of the most complex plant experiments on the station to date because of the long germination and growing times. The pepper seeds were activated on July 12. 2021 and will grow for about four months, during which time they will be harvested twice. Astronauts will sample some of the peppers and return the rest to Earth for scientific analysis.
A green chile pepper grown as part of the Plant Habitat-04 investigation aboard the International Space Station. This is the first time chile peppers are being grown aboard the orbiting laboratory, and are one of the most complex plant experiments on the station to date because of the long germination and growing times. Image: NASA
Expedition 66 astronauts sample chile peppers grown on the International Space Station NASA ID: iss066e023260 iss066e023260 (October 29, 2021) -- Expedition 66 astronauts are pictured with the first harvest of chile peppers grown aboard the International Space Station as part of the Plant Habitat-04 investigation. The chile peppers started growing on July 12, 2021, and represent one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbiting laboratory. The chile peppers started growing on July 12, 2021, and represent one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbiting laboratory. NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 flight engineer Mark Vande Hei conducted the first harvest of the pepper crop on October 29, 2021. Crew members sanitized the peppers and completed a scientific survey after their taste test. The Crew-3 astronauts will take over the crop when they arrive at the orbiting laboratory, and will conduct a final harvest of the peppers in late November. They will also sanitize and sample the crop, and complete surveys. Some peppers and their leaves from the final harvest will return to Earth for further analysis. What we learn will inform future crop growth and food supplementation activities for deep space exploration. Pictured, from left, are Expedition 66 flight engineers NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration) astronaut Aki Hoshide, and NASA astronaut Megan McArthur.
Expedition 66 astronauts sample chile peppers grown on the International Space Station. Image: NASA
iss066e023198 (October 29, 2021) -- NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 flight engineer Megan McArthur is seen with a taco made using fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and chile peppers. The chile peppers were grown as part of the Plant Habitat-04 investigation aboard the International Space Station. The crop started growing on July 12, 2021, and represent one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbiting laboratory. The chile peppers started growing on July 12, 2021, and represent one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbiting laboratory. NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 flight engineer Mark Vande Hei conducted the first harvest of the pepper crop on October 29, 2021. Crew members sanitized the peppers and completed a scientific survey after their taste test. The Crew-3 astronauts will take over the crop when they arrive at the orbiting laboratory, and will conduct a final harvest of the peppers in late November. They will also sanitize and sample the crop, and complete surveys. Some peppers and their leaves from the final harvest will return to Earth for further analysis. What we learn will inform future crop growth and food supplementation activities for deep space exploration.
NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 flight engineer Megan McArthur is seen with a taco made using fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and chile peppers. The chile peppers were grown as part of the Plant Habitat-04 investigation aboard the International Space Station. Image: NASA

Space plants are currently grown in closed boxes with low-energy LED lights, porous clay “soil” with water, nutrients and oxygen supplied to roots; high-tech sensors and cameras monitor plant health. Plants did not evolve to grow in a box and use energy and resources in readiness for changes in light, temperature and disease, limiting full growth potential.

So there is a great opportunity to adapt plant genetics to produce faster-growing “pick and eat” food crops such as tomatoes, carrots, spinach and strawberry designed to reach their maximum potential in closed, controlled environments.

A sustainable space plant future

Future plant growth systems for space will need to be entirely sustainable. That means working alongside all the other systems on a space station or a lunar/Martian base, recycling water and nutrients.

All plant parts will need to be food, compost or converted into useful products such as fuels and plastics. Human waste, including urine, offers a nutrient source for plants, yet they also need to be able to cope with this salty water supply. However, there’s one plant that could be particularly suited to the task.

Duckweed may not be available at your local supermarket, but this very fast-growing plant could be in all space gardens thanks to its ability to thrive in recycled water and be zero waste, with the whole plant being eaten.

Duckweed doubles its weight in just two days, is harvested continually, and is high in protein, nutrients, antioxidants and vitamins. Only a few essential elements (such as vitamin B12/D) are missing which could make it a reliable base source for complete human nutrition.

Radish plants are pictured growing inside the International Space Station's Advanced Plant Habitat to help botanists learn about managing food production in space and evaluate nutrition and taste in microgravity.
Radish plants are pictured growing inside the International Space Station’s Advanced Plant Habitat to help botanists learn about managing food production in space and evaluate nutrition and taste in microgravity. Image: NASA
Peppers blooming aboard the International Space Station
Chile pepper plants growing in the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) aboard the International Space Station recently bore fruit. The peppers developed from flowers that bloomed over the past few weeks. Studies of fruit development in microgravity are limited, but overcoming the challenges of growing fruit in microgravity is important to NASA for long-duration missions during which crew members will need good sources of Vitamin C to supplement their diets. Image: NASA / Megan McArthur
NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei prepares for the routine debris removal procedure for chile peppers growing in the Advanced Plant Habitat as part of the Plant Habit-04 experiment being conducted aboard the International Space Station. The chile pepper seeds started growing on July 12, 2021, and represent one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbiting laboratory. They will be harvested twice, once in late October and again in late November. Astronauts will sanitize the peppers, eat part of their harvest, and return the rest to Earth for analysis. What we learn will inform future crop growth and food supplementation activities for deep space exploration. Credits: NASA
NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei prepares for the routine debris removal procedure for chile peppers growing in the Advanced Plant Habitat as part of the Plant Habit-04 experiment being conducted aboard the International Space Station. Image: NASA

Recent technical advances in genome editing, gene regulation, and methods to analyse nutrients can be harnessed to adapt duckweed and other plants for optimal growth, minimal waste and complete nutrition.

New plants developed in this way can contain proteins perfectly balanced for human digestion and use, healthy plant oils for an energy boost, and soluble fibre for better gut and cardiovascular health.

Striving to explore space has brought us thousands of innovations we use in everyday life. We can expect that inventions we come up with to support humans thriving in space will deliver multiple and essential sustainability benefits to Earth, especially to on-demand supply of nutrition and biomaterials. Experts across the globe are working together toward these dual goals, including plant biologists, engineers, food chemists, psychologists, sensory experts, nutritionists, ethicists, and legal experts.

A new frontier of human achievement is on the horizon – humans will soon not only be looking up to the night skies in wonder, but also travelling to those destinations beyond our own atmosphere, and in so doing planting seeds of a new way of life on Earth and beyond. DM/ML 

This story was first published in The Conversation.

Kim Johnson is a senior lecturer at La Trobe University. Harvey Millar is a 
Professor and ARC Australian Laureate Fellow at the University of Western Australia. Matthew Gilliham is a Professor in Plant Molecular Physiology at the University of Adelaide.

Gallery

